Postseason hopes in play when Syracuse visits NC State
North Carolina State plays host to Syracuse on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Raleigh, N.C., that has implications for both schools' postseason chances.
NC State (16-9, 8-6 ACC) scraped past Clemson 78-77 on Saturday to keep the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament hopes alive. NC State's DJ Horne made a one-handed floater in the key for the game-winner with 9.8 seconds left.
Syracuse (16-10, 7-8) is coming off a 65-60 road loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta in which the Orange shot just 4 of 25 from 3-point range.
With the win over Clemson -- their first Quad-1 win of the season -- NC State moved up to No. 76 in the NET rankings used as a baseline to set the NCAA Tournament field.
"We're sticking to one game at a time," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. "I know a lot of people look at it as a sprint. For us, it's a marathon and this team doesn't need anybody to believe in them but the guys in the locker room."
Horne, a shooting guard who transferred from Arizona State to his hometown of Raleigh to play as a graduate student for the Wolfpack, is on a streak of five games with 24 or more points. He leads the team by averaging 17.2 points per game.
DJ Burns (12.0 ppg), Casey Morsell (11.6) and Jayden Taylor (11.3) support Horne in the Wolfpack's attack.
The Orange is just 1-5 when it makes four or less 3-pointers, as it did against Georgia Tech.
"The shots just didn't fall," Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. "We all know it's a make-and-miss game and we didn't shoot the ball well."
Autry's top scorers are all sophomores, led by guard Judah Mintz at 18.3 points per game, JJ Starling (13.7) and Chris Bell (11.2). Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-8, 222-pound forward, does the dirty work inside for Syracuse with 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|26
|33.4
|18.3
|3.2
|4.5
|2.10
|0.10
|2.9
|43.3
|30.4
|74.7
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Starling
|26
|34.8
|13.7
|3.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|46.4
|32.2
|73.1
|0.7
|2.5
|C. Bell
|26
|25.4
|11.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.60
|0.60
|1.0
|40.5
|39.3
|78.3
|0.2
|2
|M. Brown
|26
|27.8
|9.2
|6.8
|1.5
|2.30
|1.00
|1.2
|70.6
|37.5
|72.7
|2.3
|4.5
|Q. Copeland
|26
|22.2
|8.8
|4.8
|2.7
|1.50
|0.20
|1.9
|45.8
|21.9
|68.3
|1.2
|3.6
|J. Taylor
|26
|22.9
|4.9
|4.1
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|31.7
|30.1
|68.8
|0.3
|3.8
|N. McLeod
|14
|14.6
|3.9
|4.3
|0.1
|0.20
|1.90
|0.4
|59.4
|0.0
|69.6
|2.1
|2.1
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|23
|10.6
|3.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|37.8
|30.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Ruffin
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|P. Carey
|11
|5.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|30.8
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|M. Hima
|12
|3.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|A. Clayton
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|75.4
|37.3
|13.6
|9.50
|4.30
|11.5
|44.8
|32.4
|71.2
|9.0
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|25
|32.2
|17.2
|3.4
|2.5
|1.40
|0.10
|1.0
|43.9
|43.1
|83.1
|0.6
|2.8
|D. Burns Jr.
|25
|25.2
|12.0
|4.2
|2.6
|0.70
|0.60
|1.8
|51.0
|0.0
|59.6
|1.3
|3
|C. Morsell
|25
|32.4
|11.6
|2.9
|1.7
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|41.2
|28.7
|79.7
|1.1
|1.8
|J. Taylor
|25
|28.7
|11.3
|3.9
|1.4
|1.30
|0.50
|1.6
|38.0
|30.6
|77.8
|0.6
|3.4
|D. Parker Jr.
|24
|17.4
|5.5
|3.7
|0.5
|0.90
|0.30
|0.8
|45.8
|30.8
|56.8
|1.3
|2.4
|B. Middlebrooks
|25
|14.7
|5.1
|3.9
|0.4
|0.80
|0.50
|0.7
|50.0
|7.7
|68.3
|1.6
|2.3
|M. Diarra
|24
|15.9
|4.8
|6.2
|0.3
|0.60
|0.50
|0.5
|46.7
|37.0
|62.9
|1.5
|4.6
|M. O'Connell
|25
|21.9
|4.6
|3.2
|3.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|45.8
|27.5
|81.0
|0.8
|2.4
|M. Rice
|9
|8.8
|4.1
|1.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|48.4
|23.1
|44.4
|0.7
|1.2
|L. Thomas
|12
|7.5
|2.6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|57.1
|63.6
|0.2
|0.9
|K. Woods
|9
|8.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|28.6
|40.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.8
|B. Pass
|16
|4.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|45.5
|25.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.3
|E. Ross
|9
|3.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|K. Keatts
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Nunnally
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Snell
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|25
|0.0
|75.5
|38.0
|13.2
|7.90
|3.10
|9.4
|44.2
|33.5
|71.9
|10.2
|25.3
-
BUT
NOVA0
0139 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
TOL0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ARK
TXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
BC
FSU0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
BGSU
CMU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
NCST0
0153 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BUF0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
DAV0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MIST0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
OHIO0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
STL
DUQ0
0152 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
5TENN
MIZZ0
0147 O/U
+12
7:00pm SECN
-
UCF
WV0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VCU
MASS0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
MORE0
0139 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm
-
BALL
NIU0
0146.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
15CREI0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
11BAYL
25BYU0
0155 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPN
-
MD
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
WAKE0
0146 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
19SDSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TCU
23TTU0
0147 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SJSU
BSU0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SF
18SMC0
0133 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WYO
NEV0
0143.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN