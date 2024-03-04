Pitt eyeing 20-win mark as they host Florida State
While the postseason is the priority for Pittsburgh, the Panthers may have one eye on another prize when they host Florida State Tuesday night -- their chance at 20 or more wins for the second straight year.
Pitt (19-10, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) hasn't notched consecutive seasons of 20 or more wins since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 go-rounds.
Against Boston College their last time out, the Panthers scored a 90-65 road victory, sinking 16 of 30 three-pointers. Carlton Carrington had a career-high 27 points, including seven three-pointers. Pitt paces the ACC with 9.7 three-pointers per game and has made at least 10 per game 14 different times.
"It's a mix of better ball movement and guys just hitting shots like we can," Pitt guard Jaland Lowe said after rolling past the Eagles on Saturday. "Credit to our guys all around."
Blake Hinson averages 18.5 points per game, while Carrington has gone for 13.4 and Ishmael Leggett 12.1.
The Panthers have come out on top in their last four home matchups, most recently against Virginia Tech last month.
Florida State (15-14, 9-9) has dropped five of its last seven decisions, including an 85-76 result at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton admitted that his squad isn't the sort of shooting team it's been before and touched upon the need to create chances in other ways.
"We're not the normal Florida State perimeter shooting team that we've had in the past, so we have to generate offense -- deflections, steals, transitions -- and we need to do a better job of attacking the basket," Hamilton said. "That's who we are this particular year."
Forward Jamir Watkins leads the Seminoles in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (5.8). Darin Green Jr. averages 11.2 points per game with Primo Spears not far behind with 10.8.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida State 15-14
|76.4 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Pittsburgh 19-10
|75.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|29
|28
|15.1
|5.8
|2.7
|1.80
|0.80
|2.6
|46.7
|35.4
|79.4
|1.4
|4.4
|D. Green Jr.
|28
|29.9
|11.2
|3.0
|0.9
|1.50
|0.10
|1.1
|40.8
|37.4
|69.7
|0.3
|2.7
|P. Spears
|20
|23.4
|10.8
|1.6
|2.4
|1.20
|0.00
|2.0
|38.0
|28.0
|76.6
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Corhen
|24
|20
|9.0
|3.8
|0.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|62.8
|0.0
|61.7
|1.8
|2
|B. Miller
|29
|24.6
|7.9
|4.9
|1.4
|0.90
|1.10
|1.4
|46.7
|30.7
|53.0
|1.2
|3.7
|J. Warley
|29
|23.4
|7.0
|2.7
|2.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.1
|40.0
|20.0
|71.4
|0.9
|1.7
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|C. Jackson
|27
|15.3
|5.5
|1.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|47.1
|30.8
|78.6
|0.3
|1.1
|D. Green
|29
|12.5
|4.7
|1.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.8
|50.5
|17.6
|70.6
|1
|0.9
|T. Bol Bowen
|27
|11.1
|3.1
|2.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|47.1
|17.9
|65.0
|0.9
|1.7
|J. Gainey
|24
|10.9
|2.9
|2.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|63.0
|0.0
|46.2
|0.6
|1.5
|J. Nickelberry
|29
|10
|2.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|35.3
|27.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|T. House
|20
|3.9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|45.5
|47.1
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|76.4
|36.4
|12.3
|9.20
|4.20
|12.0
|45.4
|31.9
|69.5
|10.1
|23.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|29
|32.9
|18.5
|4.7
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|45.4
|42.1
|67.7
|1
|3.7
|C. Carrington
|29
|32.7
|13.4
|5.2
|4.2
|0.60
|0.30
|1.9
|40.1
|31.3
|80.2
|0.6
|4.7
|I. Leggett
|28
|28.3
|12.1
|5.4
|2.1
|1.20
|0.20
|1.4
|41.8
|35.2
|83.8
|1.6
|3.8
|J. Lowe
|29
|25.1
|9.1
|2.7
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|37.9
|35.4
|84.2
|0.4
|2.2
|Z. Austin
|29
|23.4
|6.9
|4.2
|0.9
|1.00
|1.30
|0.3
|42.1
|29.1
|74.5
|1.2
|3
|G. Diaz Graham
|29
|17.8
|6.6
|4.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.90
|1.0
|48.2
|38.8
|59.2
|1.7
|2.4
|F. Federiko
|29
|21.3
|4.7
|5.1
|0.9
|0.60
|1.40
|0.9
|62.9
|0.0
|41.0
|2.4
|2.8
|J. Diaz Graham
|16
|10.4
|3.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|36.4
|29.0
|78.9
|1
|1.5
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Jeffress
|29
|11.2
|1.6
|2.0
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|34.7
|25.0
|64.3
|0.8
|1.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0
|V. Stevenson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|29
|0.0
|75.2
|40.4
|13.6
|6.40
|4.60
|9.1
|43.1
|35.4
|70.3
|11.7
|25.9
