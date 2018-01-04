Hunter's 14 leads No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech, 78-52
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) De'Andre Hunter said it was all about the first shot.
As one of the first players off the bench for No. 8 Virginia at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, the freshman made a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 21-12 lead. He went on to score 14 points, leading a balanced offense and a smothering defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 78-52 victory.
It was Virginia's largest margin of victory in the series since a 107-59 win on Feb. 18, 1955.
''I know I can shoot,'' Hunter said. ''I haven't been shooting it too well lately, but I'm going to keep shooting. Seeing it go in, it really boosts my confidence.''
Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy added 13 points each and Devon Hall had 12 for the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak in Cassell Coliseum.
The defensive effort, always a calling card for coach Tony Bennett's team, was more impressive than the offensive balance.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 14 points to lead the Hokies (11-4, 0-2). Virginia Tech came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at .532 and among the leaders in 3-point percentage at .427, but they made only 17 of 47 shots and were just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory. Scoring leaders Ahmed Hill (15.6 ppg) and Justin Bibbs (14.6) finished with a combined eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.
''To hold a team like that, to really stifle them, it's impressive, but you really don't have time to sit back and say, `Wow,''' Jerome said.
Unless, perhaps, you are the coach of the team that was stifled.
''I always give the credit to the opponent,'' Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. ''Twenty-three percent of the time we turned it over, which is in essence the same turnover rate we had (in a 68-56 loss) at Syracuse. Both defenses caused that.''
Virginia led 37-25 at halftime and expanded its lead throughout the second half. A 15-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Jerome, Nigel Johnson and Guy pushed the margin to 63-35 with 6:50 remaining. When Justin Robinson ended the run with a layup for the Hokies, he also ended a Virginia Tech scoring drought that lasted more than 6 minutes.
Virginia led throughout and used an 11-4 run late in the first half to open a 37-23 edge. Guy started it with a 3-pointer, Hall and Hunter both converted offensive rebounds and Jack Salt finished the flurry with a dunk.
BIG MOMENT
Bennett rarely begins his postgame remarks with an opening statement, but he made an exception and was beaming as he did it, sharing that he'd awarded walk-on junior Justice Bartley with a scholarship after the game.
''I got to do something that is one of the greatest joys as a coach,'' he said. ''He really embodies - we talk about being a servant in our program a lot - and it's a walk-on that does all the little things. You should have seen the joy in his eyes and the excitement in the players' eyes, so I'm on a high from that.''
Bartley, who got into the game when Bennett emptied the bench late, hit a 3-pointer and couldn't wait to share the news with his parents.
''My mom's definitely going to be crying,'' he said. ''I have a few siblings headed to college so this definitely helps out.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers weren't bothered by Virginia Tech's game-long full-court press, committing just six turnovers. They also hit on 12 of 25 3-pointers with six players connecting at least once from beyond the arc.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies averaged better than 90 points during the nonconference portion of their schedule, but have found offense more difficult to come by since ACC play started. They managed just 56 points in a 12-point loss to Syracuse in their league opener before facing Virginia, one of the nation's top defensive teams.
UP NEXT
Virginia returns home to face No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday.
The Hokies are at home again, facing Pittsburgh on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Hank on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Tyrie Jackson made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Trevon Gross Jr., stolen by Wabissa Bede
|13.0
|+ 1
|Tyrie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Tyrie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Justice Bartley
|20.0
|+ 3
|Justice Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Gross Jr.
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|57.0
|Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Devin Wilson
|59.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|52
|Field Goals
|30-61 (49.2%)
|17-47 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|27
|24
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|18
|6
|Steals
|9
|2
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|16
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|8 Virginia 13-1
|71.6 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Virginia Tech 11-4
|86.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|6.6 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|12.3 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|62.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Guy
|31
|13
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|7
|T. Jerome
|34
|13
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Hall
|34
|12
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Salt
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|24
|2
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Guy
|31
|13
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|7
|T. Jerome
|34
|13
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Hall
|34
|12
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Salt
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|24
|2
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|25
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/8
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|3
|M. Diakite
|12
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Johnson
|14
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Bartley
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Huff
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Gross Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Anthony
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|78
|31
|18
|9
|4
|6
|18
|30/61
|12/25
|6/9
|4
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|34
|14
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/2
|3/5
|2
|3
|J. Robinson
|28
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Bibbs
|31
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Hill
|29
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|N. Alexander-Walker
|19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|34
|14
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5/9
|1/2
|3/5
|2
|3
|J. Robinson
|28
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Bibbs
|31
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Hill
|29
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|N. Alexander-Walker
|19
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|29
|7
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|6
|T. Jackson
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Wilson
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|P. Horne
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Fullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ammerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|29
|6
|2
|2
|16
|10
|17/47
|2/12
|16/23
|5
|24
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT