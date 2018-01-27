FSU survives 3-point onslaught from Miami to win in OT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) When a team allows 15 or more 3-pointers in a game that usually translates into a loss.
Florida State is starting to make a habit out of overcoming that.
The Seminoles defeated Miami 103-94 in overtime on Saturday at the Tucker Center despite the Hurricanes making a school-record 17 3-pointers. Last season, Florida State was able to beat Notre Dame despite the Fighting Irish making 15 from beyond the arc.
''I think we just stuck with our game plan. We didn't deviate. We were able to get good spacing, make the extra pass and get high-percentage shots,'' coach Leonard Hamilton said of the similarities in both games. ''Miami doesn't have many weaknesses but I didn't expect them to make 17 3s.''
The 17 3-pointers eclipsed Miami's previous mark of 15, which it had done previously four times, most recently against North Carolina in 2015. The 34 attempts were two shy of the school record.
''I've coached a lot of games. That does seem like a lot,'' said Miami coach Jim Larranaga. ''They made nine and I thought that was a lot. Early in the second half they switched to a zone. (Christ) Koumadje hangs around the basket so it's really hard to attack near the basket so we tried to create some 3-point looks. We got a lot of good looks and made the shots.''
According to College Basketball Reference, this was the first time in 13 games this season that a team from a Power Five conference has made 17 or more 3-pointers and lost.
Miami (15-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) missed six of its first seven 3-pointers but was 16 of 27 the rest of the game. Dejan Vasiljevic, who came off the bench to score 20 points, was 6 of 10 on 3s while Lonnie Walker (23 points) and Anthony Lawrence (19) made four each.
Florida State (16-5, 5-4) was able to withstand the onslaught by shooting a season-high 60 percent from the field (33 of 55) and having six players score 13 points or more. Phil Cofer led the way with 21 points while Braian Angola added 18 and CJ Walker 17.
They also had a 38-30 edge in points in the paint and dominated at the line making 26 more trips and outscoring the Hurricanes 28-9.
Cofer, who also had eight rebounds, said this might have been the most balanced scoring game FSU has played in conference in his four years.
For Hamilton, who has unofficially made this year's theme ''Winning by Committee,'' this was a textbook definition.
''You had different guys stepping up at critical times. We are growing and maturing,'' he said.
Florida State led for most of regulation and was up by as many as 10 points midway through the first half. Miami was finally able to tie it at 83 on a Dewan Huell dunk with 1:03 remaining in regulation.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The Hurricanes have played two straight overtime games since the start of the 2013-14 season. Walker, a 6-foot-5 freshman, continues to be a bright spot as he is averaging 19 points over the past five games.
Florida State: The Seminoles dropped three of its first four ACC games but have won three straight as they find themselves above .500 at the midway point. Three of their next four games are on the road though and the lone home contest is against second-ranked Virginia on Feb. 7.
TURNING POINT
The Seminoles regained control by scoring the first seven points in overtime. The Hurricanes missed their first three shots and had a turnover while Florida State had a Koumadje dunk, Walker layup and Mann 3-point play.
''The first few possessions, we surprised them with our intensity. That's how we ended up winning,'' Mann said.
STAT OF THE DAY
Florida State committed a season-low seven turnovers and had only one - a shot-clock violation - in the final 37:25
UP NEXT
Miami: Has two of its next three at home starting Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
Florida State: Travels to Wake Forest on Wednesday in the first of two straight road games.
---
---
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|59.8
|26.7
|Three Point %
|26.5
|62.9
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|3.0
|+ 2
|Bruce Brown Jr. made driving layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|13.0
|+ 2
|Bruce Brown Jr. made driving layup
|16.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|103
|Field Goals
|34-68 (50.0%)
|33-55 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|17-34 (50.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|28-39 (71.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|35
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|25
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 15-5
|74.2 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Florida State 16-5
|84.7 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|L. Walker IV G
|10.2 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
0
|P. Cofer F
|12.5 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Walker IV G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|P. Cofer F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|71.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Walker IV
|41
|23
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8/15
|4/8
|3/4
|1
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|33
|19
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7/11
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|4
|B. Brown Jr.
|32
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|D. Huell
|36
|8
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|J. Newton
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|1/4
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Walker IV
|41
|23
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8/15
|4/8
|3/4
|1
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|33
|19
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7/11
|4/6
|1/1
|1
|4
|B. Brown Jr.
|32
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|D. Huell
|36
|8
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|J. Newton
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|1/4
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|35
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/11
|6/10
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Waardenburg
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Izundu
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Lykes
|13
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Stowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|94
|28
|17
|4
|3
|7
|25
|34/68
|17/34
|9/13
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|35
|21
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|7/10
|1
|7
|B. Angola
|38
|18
|7
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|8/8
|1
|6
|C. Walker
|30
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|4/7
|0
|3
|T. Mann
|42
|14
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/2
|6/10
|2
|5
|C. Koumadje
|24
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|35
|21
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|7/10
|1
|7
|B. Angola
|38
|18
|7
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|8/8
|1
|6
|C. Walker
|30
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|4/7
|0
|3
|T. Mann
|42
|14
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/2
|6/10
|2
|5
|C. Koumadje
|24
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|24
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Forrest
|22
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Kabengele
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|I. Obiagu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Savoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|103
|35
|16
|2
|2
|7
|15
|33/55
|9/19
|28/39
|7
|28
