OKLAST
ARK

No Text

Gafford's tip-in lifts Arkansas past Oklahoma State, 66-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daryl Macon's worst game in his two seasons at Arkansas came in a blowout loss at Oklahoma State a year ago.

The senior guard made amends for that lackluster performance on Saturday, and the Razorbacks returned the favor at home with a 66-65 win over the Cowboys.

Daniel Gafford put the finishing touch on the comeback win for Arkansas (15-6), tipping in Anton Beard's missed floater with 16.2 seconds to give the Razorbacks the one-point lead.

It was Macon, however, who helped Arkansas rally from 13 points down in the first half - scoring a game-high 22 points off the bench. Macon's effort came a year after he was 0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range, and was held scoreless for the only time in his Razorbacks career.

''I wasn't even thinking about last year,'' Macon said. ''I just went out there and played ball. When you're playing this game, things happen and sometimes you're not going to get your average and sometimes you are. You've just got to keep pushing.''

Macon was the lone Razorbacks player to finish in double figures, and he finished 7 of 13 from the field - 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.

With leading scorer Jaylen Barford struggling though a 2-of-11 shooting performance, Arkansas was forced to rely on its defense in the second half. The Razorbacks responded on that end of the court, holding Oklahoma State (13-8) to only two field goals in the final 16:28 and none in the last 7:33 of the game.

That included a pair of misses at close range by Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon in the closing seconds for the Cowboys. The misses followed Gafford's tip-in at the other end for Arkansas, and they helped the Razorbacks improve to 10-1 in their last 11 one-possession games.

''We were fortunate right there when they had two tips at the ball,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''I don't know if there's some Angel up there, but it just kept that ball out and we were able to get the win.''

Lindy Waters scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys, who fell to 3-2 in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge. Brandon Averette and Solomon added 10 points each in the loss, and Oklahoma State hit just 5 of 22 shots (22.7 percent) in the second half after shooting 50 percent (15 of 30) in the first.

''We put ourselves in position to win the game,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ''We just didn't finish the right way.''

The Cowboys had one final chance at the win after Trey Thompson missed a free throw for Arkansas with 2.6 seconds remaining. Waters missed on a desperation heave from over half court as time expired, however, and Arkansas earned its first win over the Cowboys since 1971.

''We got a lot of good looks,'' Averette said. ''They just didn't fall for us.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the game having won 10 of their last 11 games against Arkansas dating back to 1966. They appeared on their way to making it 11 of 12 on Saturday, but Arkansas used a 12-0 second-half run to take its first lead and then hold on in the closing seconds.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were blown out 99-71 at Oklahoma State a year ago, a game in which they trailed 59-33 at halftime. Things didn't appear to be going much better early on Saturday for Arkansas, which fell behind 9-0 to start the game and was down 24-11 after a putback by the Cowboys' Trey Reeves. However, Macon scored eight of the Razorbacks next 10 points to pull them back into the game - and eventually to the win.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Carroll
D. Macon
4 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
40.5 Field Goal % 45.7
30.8 Three Point % 43.1
74.1 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III 2.0
  Trey Thompson missed free throw 2.0
  Personal foul on Cameron McGriff 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Thompson 0.0
  Mitchell Solomon missed tip-in 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Mitchell Solomon 3.0
  Jeffrey Carroll missed layup, blocked by Dustin Thomas 4.0
+ 2 Daniel Gafford made tip-in 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford 17.0
  Anton Beard missed jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Mitchell Solomon made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 25 20
Team 3 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 2 9
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
21
L. Waters III G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
D. Macon G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 13-8 402565
home team logo Arkansas 15-6323466
O/U 155.5, ARK -7.0
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
O/U 155.5, ARK -7.0
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Team Stats
away team logoOklahoma State 13-8 78.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logoArkansas 15-6 84.8 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
21
L. Waters III G 7.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.1 APG 40.0 FG%
4
D. Macon G 16.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.1 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
L. Waters III G 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
4
D. Macon G 22 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
38.5 FG% 39.3
29.2 3PT FG% 36.4
78.3 FT% 55.6
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
M. Solomon
B. Averette
J. Carroll
Y. Sima
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Waters III 34 17 7 1 1 0 5 3 4/8 3/7 6/7 1 6
M. Solomon 29 10 6 1 1 1 3 3 2/4 0/0 6/6 3 3
B. Averette 36 10 4 4 0 0 4 1 4/11 1/3 1/3 0 4
J. Carroll 30 8 6 1 0 0 0 3 2/10 2/5 2/2 1 5
Y. Sima 19 5 2 1 0 1 2 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
Starters
L. Waters III
M. Solomon
B. Averette
J. Carroll
Y. Sima
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Waters III 34 17 7 1 1 0 5 3 4/8 3/7 6/7 1 6
M. Solomon 29 10 6 1 1 1 3 3 2/4 0/0 6/6 3 3
B. Averette 36 10 4 4 0 0 4 1 4/11 1/3 1/3 0 4
J. Carroll 30 8 6 1 0 0 0 3 2/10 2/5 2/2 1 5
Y. Sima 19 5 2 1 0 1 2 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
Bench
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
K. Smith
T. Shine
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McGriff 22 8 10 3 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 4 6
T. Dziagwa 16 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/9 1/8 0/0 0 0
L. N'Guessan 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 0
T. Reeves 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Shine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 36 11 2 2 16 16 20/52 7/24 18/23 11 25
Arkansas
Starters
J. Barford
D. Gafford
A. Beard
D. Hall
A. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 28 6 0 3 2 1 1 3 2/11 2/6 0/1 0 0
D. Gafford 14 6 4 0 0 1 1 4 3/7 0/0 0/2 2 2
A. Beard 36 4 4 6 0 1 0 2 2/11 0/6 0/1 0 4
D. Hall 14 2 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 1
A. Bailey 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Barford
D. Gafford
A. Beard
D. Hall
A. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 28 6 0 3 2 1 1 3 2/11 2/6 0/1 0 0
D. Gafford 14 6 4 0 0 1 1 4 3/7 0/0 0/2 2 2
A. Beard 36 4 4 6 0 1 0 2 2/11 0/6 0/1 0 4
D. Hall 14 2 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 1
A. Bailey 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Macon
D. Thomas
T. Thompson
C. Jones
A. Cook
J. Holmes
K. Garland
G. Osabuohien
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Macon 32 22 2 2 1 0 1 1 7/13 4/7 4/4 1 1
D. Thomas 25 9 10 3 3 1 3 2 2/5 0/0 5/6 3 7
T. Thompson 26 7 6 0 2 2 0 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 3
C. Jones 10 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0
A. Cook 12 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Osabuohien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 32 14 9 7 8 19 24/61 8/22 10/18 12 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores