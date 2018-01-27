No. 5 Kansas builds big early lead, beats Texas A&M 79-68
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas has white-knuckled its way to the top of the Big 12.
It took hopping out of conference play to finally breeze to a comfortable win.
Svi Mykhailiuk poured in 24 points, Malik Newman added 15 and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks built a big lead on Texas A&M in the first half before sustaining it most of the way in a 79-68 victory Saturday.
Lagerald Vick added 10 points, and Udoka Azubuike had a couple of rim-rattling dunks, as the Jayhawks (17-4) - so accustomed to sweating out down-to-the-wire games this season - won their fourth straight in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 10th in a row over the Aggies.
''Oh, we sweated,'' Mykhailiuk said, smiling.
Just not a whole lot. The Jayhawks built a 45-27 halftime advantage, kept the gap nearly that wide in the second half and managed to breathe easy in the final minute for a change.
''It wasn't as easy,'' Jayhawks coach Bill Self said, ''as I would have hoped.''
Tyler Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M (13-8), which began the season 11-1 with wins over Big 12 foes West Virginia and Oklahoma State. But after ascending to No. 5 in the AP poll, coach Billy Kennedy's club has lost seven of its last nine in a calamitous freefall.
''I really think Kansas played as well as any team we've played all year, the way they shared the ball,'' Kennedy said. ''I think the Mykhailiuk kid, he made some special 3s, and giving up 10 3s in the first half was really hard to overcome against a good team.''
Robert Williams added 11 points, nine boards and four blocks for the Aggies, whose only win over Kansas in 22 tries came in 2007, before they bolted the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.
The Jayhawks took control with a 10-0 run midway through the first half, stretching a 20-18 lead into a 30-18 advantage behind the kind of 3-point barrage that has become so common this season.
At one point, they had hit nine of their first 13 from beyond the arc.
Mykhailiuk had three in the first half, part of his 17 points in 17 minutes, as the Jayhawks shot 53 percent from the field and took a 45-27 lead into the break against one of the nation's best defenses.
''It seemed like every back-breaking play, we'd get a bad bounce and they'd hit a 3,'' Kennedy said. ''Every bounce, every play, they made it, and that's the mark of a good team.''
Kansas kept the pace hot in the second half, creating run-outs every time the Aggies missed a shot - and there were plenty of them. And even when they were forced to set up offense, the Jayhawks managed to get high percentage shots, including a rim-shaking dunk by Azubuike early on.
Azubuike had barreled through Davis before slamming it home, then straddled the Aggies' big man as he dropped back to the floor. He gave him a mean mug, too, that earned him a technical foul.
The Aggies finally clawed within 72-62 on free throws by Davis with 4:40 to go, but Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup and Azubuike added a baby hook to restore the Jayhawks' advantage.
The Aggies never managed to get within single-digits down the stretch.
DOKE'S TECHNICAL
Self was not happy with Azubuike's technical foul, which he called ''selfish.'' The play also took some of the fire out of the big guy, who had a big first half but was quiet in the second. Azubuike ended up with eight points, six boards and four blocks in 22 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M tried to establish its size in the paint, but the Jayhawks made up for their lack of size with scrappiness. The Aggies' guards were outhustled to seemingly every loose ball, and that put too much pressure on Davis and Williams to make things happen in a game that hardly suited their style.
Kansas bounced back nicely from a late collapse at Oklahoma, showing a bit more moxie than the Jayhawks have in recent weeks. They had a 15-2 edge on fast-break points, and they hung with the bigger Aggies on the boards in a positive sign for a team that has struggled to rebound.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M plays Arkansas on Tuesday night.
Kansas visits Kansas State on Monday night.
---
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|7.4
|Ast. Per Game
|7.4
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|40.0
|Three Point %
|41.4
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|83.8
|Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham
|0.0
|Robert Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham
|31.0
|D.J. Hogg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|39.0
|Malik Newman missed free throw
|39.0
|Personal foul on Tonny Trocha-Morelos
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Newman
|39.0
|T.J. Starks missed layup
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Tonny Trocha-Morelos
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|79
|Field Goals
|28-64 (43.8%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|33
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 13-8
|75.1 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|16.7 APG
|5 Kansas 17-4
|84.0 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|T. Davis C
|14.3 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|57.8 FG%
|
10
|S. Mykhailiuk G
|16.5 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Davis C
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|S. Mykhailiuk G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|27
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/17
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|6
|R. Williams
|29
|11
|9
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|7
|T. Starks
|24
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Hogg
|29
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Gilder
|33
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|27
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/17
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|6
|R. Williams
|29
|11
|9
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|7
|T. Starks
|24
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Hogg
|29
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Gilder
|33
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Trocha-Morelos
|24
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|3
|4
|D. Wilson
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Caldwell
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Chandler
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Flagg
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jasey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|38
|15
|4
|6
|13
|15
|28/64
|5/18
|7/11
|13
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mykhailiuk
|35
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|4/8
|4/4
|1
|5
|M. Newman
|37
|15
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6/13
|2/7
|1/3
|1
|6
|L. Vick
|30
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Graham
|40
|8
|6
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/11
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|5
|U. Azubuike
|26
|8
|6
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mykhailiuk
|35
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|4/8
|4/4
|1
|5
|M. Newman
|37
|15
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6/13
|2/7
|1/3
|1
|6
|L. Vick
|30
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Graham
|40
|8
|6
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/11
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|5
|U. Azubuike
|26
|8
|6
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Garrett
|18
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. De Sousa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sosinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|31
|16
|5
|6
|8
|11
|30/62
|12/26
|7/11
|9
|22
-
NAU
MNTNA64
82
2nd 0.0
-
EILL
TNST47
50
2nd 1.0
-
UOP
BYU65
80
2nd 14.0 ESFC
-
NDAK
IDAHO41
40
1st 53.0
-
STNFRD
UCLA25
22
1st 9:01 PACN
-
BOISE
AF29
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
VALPO
ILLST23
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SDGST
UNLV38
38
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
CSN37
36
1st 0.0
-
DUQ
24RI58
61
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST106
111
Final/2OT
-
NCST
10UNC95
91
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
20FLA60
81
Final
-
14TXTECH
SC70
63
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC74
86
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB67
85
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT89
78
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN70
75
Final
-
MISS
TEXAS72
85
Final
-
UGA
KSTATE51
56
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW47
70
Final
-
VCU
GMASON84
76
Final
-
UMASS
FORD69
82
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD84
81
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
EVAN73
77
Final
-
NILL
WMICH72
79
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON83
76
Final
-
2UVA
4DUKE65
63
Final
-
NEAST
DREXEL67
68
Final
-
CAMP
WINTHR64
75
Final
-
KENSAW
USCUP81
80
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
83
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY74
85
Final
-
12OKLA
BAMA73
80
Final
-
TEXST
GAST50
54
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER45
70
Final
-
NORL
UIW68
58
Final
-
LONGWD
GWEBB57
60
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
FAU
RICE63
62
Final
-
TROY
LALAF69
81
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
80
Final
-
TEXPA
CHIST87
81
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON74
83
Final
-
ARKST
APPST93
88
Final
-
ARKLR
CSTCAR62
72
Final
-
EMICH
MIAOH58
48
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT72
86
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH78
91
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY89
82
Final
-
SUTAH
MONST66
69
Final
-
CIT
MERCER76
74
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD68
79
Final
-
CLMB
CORN81
82
Final
-
MIAMI
FSU94
103
Final/OT
-
WCAR
FURMAN66
100
Final
-
TCU
VANDY78
81
Final
-
SACST
PORTST71
61
Final
-
NH
BING57
52
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU65
75
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH86
79
Final/OT
-
UNF
STETSON73
65
Final
-
LIB
PRESBY81
66
Final
-
CUSE
PITT60
55
Final
-
RUT
PSU43
60
Final
-
22TENN
IOWAST68
45
Final
-
IUPUI
ILLCHI62
71
Final
-
CARK
NWST95
78
Final
-
HOW
UMES85
75
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT64
70
Final
-
SCST
COPPST65
73
Final
-
SAV
DELST106
86
Final
-
TEXAM
5KANSAS68
79
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH84
76
Final
-
CCTST
LIU89
94
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV77
84
Final
-
GC
UTVALL56
68
Final
-
VMI
CHATT70
69
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU59
74
Final
-
JACKST
MVSU67
72
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW77
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST90
86
Final/OT
-
NCC
ORAL74
105
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH65
67
Final
-
IPFW
SDAKST76
78
Final
-
UTAH
11ARIZ73
74
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR80
86
Final
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER73
59
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER68
84
Final
-
OKLAST
ARK65
66
Final
-
HARV
BROWN86
77
Final
-
SILL
MOST79
77
Final
-
LSU
19AUBURN70
95
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS67
69
Final/OT
-
9CINCY
MEMP62
48
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT72
83
Final
-
PVAM
ALST86
80
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP75
71
Final
-
ALCORN
STHRN48
61
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK70
71
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU50
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA66
82
Final
-
MRSHL
WKY74
85
Final
-
USM
LATECH66
89
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO65
62
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO88
66
Final
-
IONA
MANH78
65
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM84
81
Final
-
STJOES
PENN56
67
Final
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO75
101
Final
-
ALBANY
STNYBRK57
50
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC62
68
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH77
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DEL64
59
Final
-
UK
7WVU83
76
Final
-
DART
YALE64
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN105
89
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF75
62
Final
-
TEXSO
ALAM58
56
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST67
63
Final
-
OREGST
OREG57
66
Final
-
TXSA
UAB82
70
Final
-
UCSB
UCRIV76
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
15GONZAG73
82
Final
-
GRAM
ARKPB69
68
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH77
85
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY76
92
Final
-
VATECH
ND80
75
Final
-
WAKE
LVILLE77
96
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV56
80
Final
-
NMEXST
UMKC73
48
Final
-
IOWA
NEB84
98
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD98
82
Final
-
COLO
21ARIZST66
80
Final
-
SEMO
JAXST60
78
Final
-
EKY
MURYST73
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISSST62
74
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
IDST77
70
Final
-
COLOST
NMEX65
80
Final
-
TNMART
TNTECH55
63
Final
-
PORT
16MARYCA0
0140.0 O/U
-23.0
11:00pm ESFC
-
CSFULL
HAWAII0
0139.0 O/U
-6.0
1:00am