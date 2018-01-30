IND
No. 17 Ohio State takes control early, beats Indiana 71-56

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After starting slow at times this season, No. 17 Ohio State didn't waste time jumping all over Indiana on Tuesday night.

Indiana's Zach McRoberts hit two quick shots, one of them a 3-pointer, in the first 1:14 to put the Hoosiers up by one, but Ohio State reeled off a 10-0 run and didn't relinquish the lead again in a 71-56 victory for the Buckeyes.

''I think they set the tone early with their physicality on both ends of the floor and knocked us on our heels pretty quick,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''And we were working uphill from there most of the night.''

Jae'Sean Tate had 16 points as Ohio State (19-5, 10-1 Big Ten) bounced back strong from last week's buzzer-beater loss to Penn State that dropped them three places in the AP Top 25 poll and out of a tie with Purdue for first place in the conference.

Kaleb Wesson added 14 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State. Wesson was 7-for-7 shooting and has made 11 in a row going back to Thursday's loss to Penn State.

Devonte Green scored 20 for the Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Indiana, playing its fourth game in eight days including an emotional loss to rival Purdue on Sunday, shot just 36.4 percent from the floor after hitting better than 50 percent in the past three games.

The Hoosiers' defense was suspect, too. They had trouble stopping the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson when he went to the basket in the lane. The fact that their most effective post player, 6-foot-10 De'Ron Davis, is sidelined with an injury was a glaring factor.

''We had no answer for the big fella,'' Miller said. ''It's killing us right now inside. We're getting paralyzed just in terms of sheer size of certain guys, and I thought Kaleb did a really good job tonight for them.''

Ohio State shot 55.8 percent, with 40 of its points coming in the paint.

The Buckeyes led 38-23 at the half, and Indiana couldn't get any closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

''I think we did a good job getting back on track tonight,'' Tate said. ''You see it all the time where teams take one loss, and it becomes another loss and another loss. I think our mindset and our approach really went back to what it was when we got on that (winning) stretch back at the beginning. We had to remind ourselves to play with that chip and play with that energy.''

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Miller's first season continues to have its ups and downs. The Hoosiers also may have been a little fatigued, playing their fourth game in eight days.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes show their resilience after a tough loss last week, and they continue to roll toward a Feb. 7 showdown with No. 3 Purdue.

VERSATILE KEITA

Bates-Diop is Ohio State's leading scorer but didn't light up the scoreboard, going 5 for 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

He did, however, lead the Buckeyes with 13 boards, dished five assists and blocked four shots.

''That's what good players do, they find different ways to impact the game,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.

Holtmann noted that teams are starting to get more physical with Bates-Diop, and he has to adjust to it.

HE SAID IT

''I think Indiana had some tired legs. I think that's just reality.'' - Holtmann.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Johnson
4 G
K. Bates-Diop
33 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
42.7 Field Goal % 50.4
33.6 Three Point % 37.2
75.0 Free Throw % 81.3
Team Stats
Points 56 71
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 39
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 15 30
Team 2 0
Assists 11 13
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 0 0
11
D. Green G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1
J. Tate F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana 12-11
home team logo 17 Ohio State 19-5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 12-11 72.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 17 Ohio State 19-5 77.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
11
D. Green G 7.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.0 APG 33.7 FG%
1
J. Tate F 12.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.8 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Green G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
1
J. Tate F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 55.8
31.6 3PT FG% 29.4
55.6 FT% 80.0
Indiana
Ohio State
Starters
J. Tate
K. Wesson
K. Bates-Diop
C. Jackson
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tate 30 16 6 2 0 0 1 4 7/10 0/1 2/3 4 2
K. Wesson 21 14 5 1 1 1 2 3 7/7 0/0 0/0 2 3
K. Bates-Diop 32 13 13 5 0 4 3 1 5/13 0/3 3/4 2 11
C. Jackson 35 10 1 2 0 1 2 2 3/9 2/5 2/2 0 1
K. Williams 24 9 6 0 1 0 1 0 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 6
NCAA BB Scores