Stanford routs Oregon 96-61 shooting 62.5% from the field
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Dorian Pickens thought only of being aggressive and let the chips fall. He was nearly perfect.
Pickens scored 25 points, making five 3-pointers, and Stanford handed Oregon its worst loss of the Dana Altman era, beating the Ducks 96-61 Saturday.
KZ Okpala added 20 points for the Cardinal (13-11, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their second straight and seventh in 10 games. Reid Travis added 17 points.
''We all wanted to come out and be aggressive right from the jump,'' Pickens said. ''One of our themes for this game was to attack at both ends right from the tip-off. We did that and it paid off.''
Troy Brown scored 15 points for Oregon (15-8, 5-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Victor Bailey, Jr. added 13 points and Elijah Brown and Paul White scored 10 each.
The game seemed to turn on a blown call. Oregon threw the ball out of bounds but was awarded the ball. Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer moments later to bring the Ducks within 19-16.
Daejon Davis hit a 3-pointer on the other end that sparked a 13-0 run and Stanford was in control the rest of way. Davis flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
''It was an awesome step forward,'' Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. ''Personally I want to enjoy the heck out of it. I'm hoping it's an important step, a great win against a great coach. We have to take in stride with the intent of growing.''
Pickens was 9-of-11 shooting from the floor including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Okpala hit a layup in the final minute of the first half and the Cardinal took a 50-34 lead into halftime.
''We need him to be aggressive in all ways,'' Haase said. ''Dorian won't brag about himself but I will happily brag about him.''
Oregon hadn't lost by more than 12 all year. The Ducks also gave up a season-high in points. Stanford scored 107 points in an overtime victory over UCLA on Jan. 4.
''It's kind of hard to take,'' Altman said. ''You get outrebounded by 13, they shoot 62 percent, Pickens got easy looks - we just didn't do a good job. Their freshmen (Davis and Okpala) played well, Daejon really moved the ball well. They got to the basket on us.''
It's also Stanford's largest victory over Oregon ever.
''We couldn't stop them,'' Altman said.
DISAPPOINTING
Oregon lost by more than 35 points for just the second time in eight years under Dana Altman. ''I don't know if effort was the problem,'' Altman said. ''Our energy level wasn't good; we sure didn't get any stops. Defensively we weren't communicating well. We didn't talk much; we gave up a lot of easy looks. Offensively, 15 turnovers, 10 assists - that's obviously not what we want.''
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: Since Dana Altman has been at the helm, the Ducks own the second-best record during the second half of Pac-12 play at 46-18. ... Oregon leads the Pac-12 and ranks seventh nationally in free throw percentage (.781). Elijah Brown is shooting .963 from the foul line and has made 39 straight. He hasn't missed a free throw since Nov. 26 in a home game against Oklahoma.
Stanford: Dorian Pickens' first basket made him the 46th Stanford men's basketball player to reach 1,000 career points. ... Stanford has won the rebounding battle in 19 of its games this year. ... Daejon Davis is averaging six assists a game over his last 10.
UP NEXT
Oregon: Hosts Washington on Thursday.
Stanford: Travels to Utah on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|40.8
|Three Point %
|30.2
|81.4
|Free Throw %
|66.1
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|0.0
|Victor Bailey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Trevor Stanback made hook shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Victor Bailey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Victor Bailey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Josh Sharma
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Troy Brown
|49.0
|Robert Cartwright missed layup, blocked by Roman Sorkin
|51.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Abu Kigab
|1:17
|+ 2
|Josh Sharma made dunk, assist by Kodye Pugh
|1:28
|+ 2
|M.J. Cage made hook shot
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|96
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|35-56 (62.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|34
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|16
|26
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Brown F
|11.7 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
11
|D. Pickens G
|15.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Brown F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|D. Pickens G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.1
|FG%
|62.5
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|24
|15
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/8
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|E. Brown
|29
|10
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4/13
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. White
|16
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|P. Pritchard
|25
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. McIntosh
|25
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|24
|15
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/8
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|E. Brown
|29
|10
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4/13
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. White
|16
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|P. Pritchard
|25
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. McIntosh
|25
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|23
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|1
|A. Kigab
|16
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Cage
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Wooten
|18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Sorkin
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Smith
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|20
|10
|7
|3
|13
|17
|24/57
|7/23
|6/9
|4
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pickens
|33
|25
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/11
|5/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Okpala
|33
|20
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9/12
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Travis
|28
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|6
|D. Davis
|28
|9
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|6
|M. Humphrey
|15
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pickens
|33
|25
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/11
|5/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|K. Okpala
|33
|20
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9/12
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|R. Travis
|28
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|6
|D. Davis
|28
|9
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|6
|M. Humphrey
|15
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|27
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. White
|12
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sharma
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Stanback
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Cartwright
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Pugh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Pagon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Sheffield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|96
|31
|18
|5
|2
|11
|13
|35/56
|12/20
|14/17
|5
|26
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final