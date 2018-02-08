CREIGH
DEPAUL

No Text

Foster hits winner, Creighton battles past DePaul 76-75

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Marcus Foster scored 29 points, including a step-back 3-pointer that swished through with the winning points as Creighton battled past DePaul 76-75 on Wednesday night.

The Big East battle went through 12 lead changes and six ties and neither team led by more than six after halftime.

Foster was 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc and Khyri Thomas added 18 points. Creighton (18-6, 8-4) is alone in third place in the Big East as Providence (16-8, 7-4) was idle.

Marin Maric led DePaul (9-14, 2-9) with 23 points, Eli Cain added 18 and the Blue Demons have not won in their new arena since Dec. 21.

Cain hit a big 3-pointer that knotted the score at 73-73 with 1:44 remaining. Creighton turned the ball over after its timeout, and Maric backed his way into the post, started to spin right so quickly it sent his defender reeling and Maric spun around left laid the ball in for a 75-73 DePaul lead with just over a minute to play.

The Blue Demons nearly forced a critical turnover with about 30 seconds left when Cain blocked Foster from behind, but the Bluejays kept possession and Foster had two more tries. After missing a jumper with 27 seconds left, Foster took his next one from behind the 3-point arc and drained the game-winner with 14 seconds left.

The Blue Demons were running the ball around the 3-point arc on their final possession when - with about four seconds to go - Max Struss lost the handle, regained control and tried to bull his way through two defenders at the 3-point line. Toby Hegner stripped the ball and Creighton wrapped it up as time expired.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Thomas
M. Strus
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
51.4 Field Goal % 41.4
39.6 Three Point % 34.5
82.5 Free Throw % 82.4
  Lost ball turnover on Max Strus, stolen by Toby Hegner 1.0
+ 3 Marcus Foster made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Toby Hegner 24.0
  Marcus Foster missed jump shot 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Creighton 31.0
  Marcus Foster missed driving layup, blocked by Eli Cain 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Khyri Thomas 46.0
  Tyler Clement missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 2 Marin Maric made driving layup, assist by Eli Cain 1:03
  Lost ball turnover on Khyri Thomas, stolen by Paul Reed 1:27
+ 3 Eli Cain made 3-pt. jump shot 1:43
Team Stats
Points 76 75
Field Goals 30-62 (48.4%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 23 25
Team 2 3
Assists 16 16
Steals 7 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Foster G
29 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
M. Maric C
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Creighton 18-6 314576
home team logo DePaul 9-14 363975
O/U 155.0, DEPAUL +7.0
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
O/U 155.0, DEPAUL +7.0
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Creighton 18-6 85.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logo DePaul 9-14 72.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
0
M. Foster G 20.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 51.1 FG%
34
M. Maric C 13.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.3 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Foster G 29 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
34
M. Maric C 23 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
48.4 FG% 46.7
41.4 3PT FG% 36.8
57.1 FT% 63.2
Creighton
Starters
M. Foster
K. Thomas
R. Harrell Jr.
D. Mintz
T. Hegner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Foster 38 29 1 2 1 0 2 1 11/19 5/8 2/3 0 1
K. Thomas 34 18 3 3 3 1 5 3 7/13 3/7 1/2 1 2
R. Harrell Jr. 31 10 8 5 0 1 1 3 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 7
D. Mintz 20 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
T. Hegner 21 2 5 0 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 3
Starters
M. Foster
K. Thomas
R. Harrell Jr.
D. Mintz
T. Hegner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Foster 38 29 1 2 1 0 2 1 11/19 5/8 2/3 0 1
K. Thomas 34 18 3 3 3 1 5 3 7/13 3/7 1/2 1 2
R. Harrell Jr. 31 10 8 5 0 1 1 3 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 7
D. Mintz 20 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
T. Hegner 21 2 5 0 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 3
Bench
T. Clement
M. Suarez
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
J. Epperson
K. Joseph
M. Krampelj
J. Scurry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Clement 16 6 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 1
M. Suarez 10 3 4 3 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 2
T. Alexander 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Ballock 15 2 0 1 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Epperson 9 0 6 0 1 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5
K. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krampelj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 31 16 7 5 14 19 30/62 12/29 4/7 8 23
DePaul
Starters
M. Maric
E. Cain
M. Strus
B. Cyrus
T. McCallum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 33 23 7 2 1 1 3 1 10/16 0/1 3/4 2 5
E. Cain 35 18 2 6 0 1 1 0 5/7 4/5 4/8 0 2
M. Strus 37 11 3 3 1 1 2 2 3/11 1/6 4/4 1 2
B. Cyrus 29 7 4 0 2 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 1/3 3 1
T. McCallum 23 0 6 0 0 0 2 4 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 6
Starters
M. Maric
E. Cain
M. Strus
B. Cyrus
T. McCallum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 33 23 7 2 1 1 3 1 10/16 0/1 3/4 2 5
E. Cain 35 18 2 6 0 1 1 0 5/7 4/5 4/8 0 2
M. Strus 37 11 3 3 1 1 2 2 3/11 1/6 4/4 1 2
B. Cyrus 29 7 4 0 2 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 1/3 3 1
T. McCallum 23 0 6 0 0 0 2 4 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 6
Bench
P. Reed
J. Roberts
J. Butz
P. Ryckbosch
J. Hanel
A. Grandstaff
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Reed 19 8 11 1 1 0 2 3 4/6 0/1 0/0 3 8
J. Roberts 18 8 0 2 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 0
J. Butz 6 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
P. Ryckbosch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hanel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Grandstaff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 35 16 5 4 12 13 28/60 7/19 12/19 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores