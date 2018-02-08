UNLV
NEVADA

No Text

Mooring scores career-high 31, UNLV tops No. 23 Nevada 86-78

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was proud of his team's ability to withstand Nevada's runs in front of a packed house.

Jovan Mooring scored a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers, Shakur Juiston had 19 points and 12 rebounds and UNLV beat No. 23 Nevada 86-78 on Wednesday night in a Governor's Series matchup to snap the Wolf Pack's 16-game home winning streak.

''They understand you're not going to be successful unless you can sustain runs and respond to runs,'' Menzies said.

Mooring, more often than not, proved to be the stopper of any Nevada rally, hitting a circus shot and converting a three-point play. His basket with 1:13 left put the Rebels ahead 82-78 and closed the door on the Wolf Pack.

''He's been in this rivalry and knows what it means,'' Menzies said. ''This is his third time playing. He played with some passion. He made shots. He took too many circus shots, but he makes those shots. Defensively, he played well.''

Nevada coach Eric Musselman said having Caleb Martin out with an injury was difficult, but the team struggled in several areas.

''Guys had opportunities tonight and didn't step up,'' Musselman said. ''Obviously, we didn't shoot the ball well tonight, didn't rebound the ball well enough.''

This is the third time this season that the Wolf Pack has entered the Top 25 only to lose its first game after becoming ranked.

Jordan Johnson added 11 points for UNLV (17-7, 6-5 Mountain West), which outrebounded Nevada 45-32.

Jordan Caroline had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nevada (20-5, 9-2). Lindsey Drew added 17 points and Cody Martin and Kendall Stephens each scored 16.

Stephens capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 2:08 to go, but Nevada missed its final five shots. Brandon McCoy and Mooring combined to score the final eight points with six straight free throws.

UP NEXT

UNLV hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

Nevada takes on San Diego State at home on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Johnson
24 G
Co. Martin
11 F
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
44.2 Field Goal % 52.4
40.9 Three Point % 30.0
85.9 Free Throw % 68.2
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Johnson 5.0
  Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Lindsey Drew 10.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Brandon McCoy 10.0
  Personal foul on Hallice Cooke 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Johnson 24.0
  Kendall Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Brandon McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Brandon McCoy made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
Team Stats
Points 86 78
Field Goals 32-63 (50.8%) 26-68 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 32
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 29 19
Team 6 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
30
J. Mooring G
31 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
J. Caroline F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo UNLV 17-7 414586
home team logo 23 Nevada 20-5 344478
O/U 165.5, NEVADA -8.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
O/U 165.5, NEVADA -8.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 17-7 86.0 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo 23 Nevada 20-5 82.9 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
30
J. Mooring G 14.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.4 APG 40.2 FG%
24
J. Caroline F 16.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.0 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Mooring G 31 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
24
J. Caroline F 18 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
50.8 FG% 38.2
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
78.9 FT% 85.7
UNLV
Starters
J. Mooring
S. Juiston
J. Johnson
B. McCoy
T. Beck
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooring 39 31 7 2 2 0 3 3 11/20 6/12 3/4 1 6
S. Juiston 35 19 12 0 0 1 1 3 9/11 0/0 1/3 5 7
J. Johnson 38 11 5 7 0 0 3 2 5/10 1/3 0/0 1 4
B. McCoy 23 8 8 0 0 2 3 5 1/6 0/2 6/6 1 7
T. Beck 19 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 0
Starters
J. Mooring
S. Juiston
J. Johnson
B. McCoy
T. Beck
Bench
A. Hardy
C. Diong
K. Clyburn
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hardy 26 8 3 2 1 0 3 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 3
C. Diong 9 3 2 0 1 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 3/4 1 1
K. Clyburn 11 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 39 13 4 3 15 21 32/63 7/21 15/19 10 29
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
L. Drew
K. Stephens
Co. Martin
J. Hall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Caroline 38 18 7 4 2 0 3 2 7/17 0/4 4/4 4 3
L. Drew 37 17 8 3 0 0 1 5 5/15 2/5 5/6 2 6
K. Stephens 28 16 3 1 0 2 2 3 3/9 3/9 7/7 1 2
Co. Martin 33 16 4 5 3 0 1 4 7/16 2/5 0/2 3 1
J. Hall 31 4 4 0 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
Starters
J. Caroline
L. Drew
K. Stephens
Co. Martin
J. Hall
Bench
H. Cooke
E. Foster
Ca. Martin
C. Tooley
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Cooke 26 7 3 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 3
E. Foster 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tooley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 30 14 7 2 9 20 26/68 8/28 18/21 11 19
