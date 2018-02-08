Mooring scores career-high 31, UNLV tops No. 23 Nevada 86-78
RENO, Nev. (AP) UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was proud of his team's ability to withstand Nevada's runs in front of a packed house.
Jovan Mooring scored a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers, Shakur Juiston had 19 points and 12 rebounds and UNLV beat No. 23 Nevada 86-78 on Wednesday night in a Governor's Series matchup to snap the Wolf Pack's 16-game home winning streak.
''They understand you're not going to be successful unless you can sustain runs and respond to runs,'' Menzies said.
Mooring, more often than not, proved to be the stopper of any Nevada rally, hitting a circus shot and converting a three-point play. His basket with 1:13 left put the Rebels ahead 82-78 and closed the door on the Wolf Pack.
''He's been in this rivalry and knows what it means,'' Menzies said. ''This is his third time playing. He played with some passion. He made shots. He took too many circus shots, but he makes those shots. Defensively, he played well.''
Nevada coach Eric Musselman said having Caleb Martin out with an injury was difficult, but the team struggled in several areas.
''Guys had opportunities tonight and didn't step up,'' Musselman said. ''Obviously, we didn't shoot the ball well tonight, didn't rebound the ball well enough.''
This is the third time this season that the Wolf Pack has entered the Top 25 only to lose its first game after becoming ranked.
Jordan Johnson added 11 points for UNLV (17-7, 6-5 Mountain West), which outrebounded Nevada 45-32.
Jordan Caroline had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nevada (20-5, 9-2). Lindsey Drew added 17 points and Cody Martin and Kendall Stephens each scored 16.
Stephens capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 2:08 to go, but Nevada missed its final five shots. Brandon McCoy and Mooring combined to score the final eight points with six straight free throws.
UP NEXT
UNLV hosts Wyoming on Saturday.
Nevada takes on San Diego State at home on Saturday.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|52.4
|40.9
|Three Point %
|30.0
|85.9
|Free Throw %
|68.2
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Johnson
|5.0
|Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jovan Mooring made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Lindsey Drew
|10.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Brandon McCoy
|10.0
|Personal foul on Hallice Cooke
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Johnson
|24.0
|Kendall Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Brandon McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Brandon McCoy made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|78
|Field Goals
|32-63 (50.8%)
|26-68 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|32
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|29
|19
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
30
|J. Mooring G
|14.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
24
|J. Caroline F
|16.7 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Mooring G
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|J. Caroline F
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooring
|39
|31
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|11/20
|6/12
|3/4
|1
|6
|S. Juiston
|35
|19
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9/11
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|7
|J. Johnson
|38
|11
|5
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|B. McCoy
|23
|8
|8
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1/6
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|7
|T. Beck
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|26
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Diong
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|K. Clyburn
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|39
|13
|4
|3
|15
|21
|32/63
|7/21
|15/19
|10
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|38
|18
|7
|4
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7/17
|0/4
|4/4
|4
|3
|L. Drew
|37
|17
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/15
|2/5
|5/6
|2
|6
|K. Stephens
|28
|16
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3/9
|3/9
|7/7
|1
|2
|Co. Martin
|33
|16
|4
|5
|3
|0
|1
|4
|7/16
|2/5
|0/2
|3
|1
|J. Hall
|31
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Cooke
|26
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|E. Foster
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tooley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|30
|14
|7
|2
|9
|20
|26/68
|8/28
|18/21
|11
|19
