Dalton with 27, Wyoming rolls to 83-65 win over Utah State
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Hayden Dalton scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds and Wyoming rolled to an 83-65 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.
Dalton was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Justin James added 14 points with six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (16-8, 7-4 Mountain West Conference) who are third place in conference behind Nevada (9-1) and Boise State (10-2).
The Cowboys had a 21-12 surge in the final seven minutes of the first half with the help of two dunks by Dalton and a 3-pointer each from Dalton, James, Cody Kelley and Alexander Aka Gorski to lead 46-33 at the break.
Utah State got as close as 57-44 with 14:29 to play in the second half but the Cowboys took off again after that and rolled to the win.
DeAngelo Isby scored 16 points to lead the Aggies (13-12, 6-6). The loss ends a three-game win streak for Utah State.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|43.7
|Three Point %
|37.5
|82.9
|Free Throw %
|85.3
|Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Brodricks Jones
|38.0
|Crew Ainge missed driving layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|54.0
|Austin Mueller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|+ 2
|Abel Porter made driving layup
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Daron Henson
|1:35
|Louis Adams missed running Jump Shot
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Austin Mueller
|2:04
|DeAngelo Isby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|Defensive rebound by Daron Henson
|2:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|83
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 13-12
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wyoming 16-8
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|40.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|26
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Brito
|27
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|K. McEwen
|28
|7
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Dargenton
|18
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Henson
|29
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|26
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Brito
|27
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|K. McEwen
|28
|7
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Dargenton
|18
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Henson
|29
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Isby
|22
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|2
|J. Pearre
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|A. Porter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|1
|C. Ainge
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Brown Jr.
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Larson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|27
|11
|2
|0
|14
|20
|21/52
|8/21
|15/18
|2
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dalton
|29
|27
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/13
|2/5
|9/10
|2
|4
|J. James
|27
|14
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|15
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Herndon
|20
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Maldonado
|23
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dalton
|29
|27
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/13
|2/5
|9/10
|2
|4
|J. James
|27
|14
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|15
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Herndon
|20
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Maldonado
|23
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Redding
|25
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Aka Gorski
|24
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|5
|L. Adams
|17
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|1
|A. Moemeka
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|B. Jones
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Averbuck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|33
|15
|9
|3
|8
|20
|29/58
|8/25
|17/22
|6
|27
