Dalton with 27, Wyoming rolls to 83-65 win over Utah State

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Hayden Dalton scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds and Wyoming rolled to an 83-65 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.

Dalton was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Justin James added 14 points with six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (16-8, 7-4 Mountain West Conference) who are third place in conference behind Nevada (9-1) and Boise State (10-2).

The Cowboys had a 21-12 surge in the final seven minutes of the first half with the help of two dunks by Dalton and a 3-pointer each from Dalton, James, Cody Kelley and Alexander Aka Gorski to lead 46-33 at the break.

Utah State got as close as 57-44 with 14:29 to play in the second half but the Cowboys took off again after that and rolled to the win.

DeAngelo Isby scored 16 points to lead the Aggies (13-12, 6-6). The loss ends a three-game win streak for Utah State.

Key Players
S. Merrill
H. Dalton
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
50.6 Field Goal % 46.8
43.7 Three Point % 37.5
82.9 Free Throw % 85.3
Team Stats
Points 65 83
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 25 27
Team 3 1
Assists 11 15
Steals 2 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
D. Isby G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
H. Dalton F
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Utah State 13-12 333265
home team logo Wyoming 16-8 463783
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
away team logo Utah State 13-12 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Wyoming 16-8 PPG RPG APG
0
D. Isby G 9.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.3 APG 40.6 FG%
20
H. Dalton F 17.8 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.5 APG 46.8 FG%
0
D. Isby G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
20
H. Dalton F 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 50.0
38.1 3PT FG% 32.0
83.3 FT% 77.3
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
D. Brito
K. McEwen
A. Dargenton
D. Henson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Merrill 26 12 1 2 0 0 1 4 3/9 2/3 4/4 0 1
D. Brito 27 8 5 2 0 0 2 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 5
K. McEwen 28 7 4 3 2 0 5 3 2/9 1/5 2/2 0 4
A. Dargenton 18 6 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 5
D. Henson 29 6 6 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 4
D. Isby
J. Pearre
A. Porter
C. Ainge
D. Brown Jr.
Q. Taylor
J. Bean
B. Miller
T. Larson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Isby 22 16 2 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 2/4 4/5 0 2
J. Pearre 16 6 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 1/1 0 1
A. Porter 6 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 0 1
C. Ainge 13 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Brown Jr. 15 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Larson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 27 11 2 0 14 20 21/52 8/21 15/18 2 25
Wyoming
Starters
H. Dalton
J. James
C. Kelley
A. Herndon
H. Maldonado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Dalton 29 27 6 1 0 1 2 2 8/13 2/5 9/10 2 4
J. James 27 14 4 6 3 0 1 1 6/12 1/3 1/2 1 3
C. Kelley 15 7 4 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 4
A. Herndon 20 5 1 1 1 1 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
H. Maldonado 23 5 3 1 3 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 3
N. Redding
A. Aka Gorski
L. Adams
A. Moemeka
B. Jones
S. Averbuck
A. Mueller
J. Naughton
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Redding 25 8 4 3 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 0 4
A. Aka Gorski 24 8 6 0 0 1 0 2 3/10 2/7 0/0 1 5
L. Adams 17 5 1 1 0 0 1 4 1/4 1/2 2/4 0 1
A. Moemeka 9 4 2 1 1 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
B. Jones 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Averbuck 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Mueller 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 33 15 9 3 8 20 29/58 8/25 17/22 6 27
