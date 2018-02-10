Florida rolls past South Carolina 65-41
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Florida continued to solidify its postseason prospects with a 65-41 win over South Carolina on Saturday.
The Gators (17-8, 8-4 SEC) never fell off the NCAA Tournament bubble but losing three of four games before beating LSU earlier in the week dropped them from the Top 25 and lessened their chances of winning the SEC regular-season championship. After the slump-breaking win over the Tigers, Florida crushed the Gamecocks (13-12, 4-8) at Colonial Life Arena by dominating the paint.
Florida's defense blocked eight shots in the first half, 10 for the game, and contained center Chris Silva, the anchor of the Gamecocks' offense. The Gators outrebounded South Carolina by 22.
''We showed up to play, but then Florida said, `We're not losing to you guys again,''' coach Frank Martin said. ''They ratcheted up the competitiveness of the game and we looked for the backdoor instead of the fight.''
When South Carolina made a brief run to get back in the game, the Gators sank six of their final seven shots for a 21-point lead at halftime. Florida never let South Carolina get within 15 points in the second half. The Gamecocks lost their fifth straight.
''This was our best performance of the year. Everybody contributed defensively and on the glass,'' Florida coach Mike White said. ''Of course, we're reminded how much success South Carolina's had against us.''
The Gamecocks had a two-game winning streak over the Gators, the first to reach their first Final Four last season and the second that started Florida's midseason skid.
The Gamecocks beat Florida on Jan. 24 by hitting 11 3-pointers and getting 22 points from point guard Wes Myers. On Saturday, Myers was on the bench as Hassani Gravett started. South Carolina made two 3-pointers and Myers was scoreless.
Silva found his way through Florida's defense for 10 points and Frank Booker scored 17, the Gamecocks' only offensive highlights.
''We're a hurt team right now,'' Martin said. ''We're a team lacking spirit.''
The Gators blocked off the paint early and while offense was hard to come by, Deaundre Ballard supplied a punch with six points off the bench. It spread to the rest of the team, guards Jalen Hudson and Chris Chiozza combining for 24 points and Egor Koulechov adding nine.
South Carolina had its most energy immediately after Martin was hit with a technical foul from across the court. The Gators answered every shot as the lead swelled to as much as 27.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: Koulechov said earlier in the week that the Gators wanted to be ''less pretty, more gritty'' in its execution. Their defense lived up to it Saturday, shutting off the passing lanes and having a hand in every interior South Carolina possession. The Gators entered Saturday only two games back in the SEC standings and play first-place Auburn and second-place Tennessee over the final six games.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks haven't won since beating Florida on Jan. 24. While South Carolina hasn't had any ''bad'' losses, a team that was flirting with a postseason berth is approaching a .500 record with scarce time to get better. Martin has never lost more than six straight since he took over at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have dropped five in a row.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Gamecocks scored their least amount of points since Jan. 30, 2013. Florida won that day 75-36.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
Chiozza was pinned in the corner and threw an arching shot toward midcourt, where it was corralled by Dontay Bassett. Bassett passed to Hudson, who slipped into the lane but missed a layup. South Carolina's Maik Kotsar was right there for the rebound.
Koulechov reached with his left hand over Kotsar to tip the ball in the basket.
HE SAID IT
''I got a problem when our league office puts a guy on our game that got his break in the SEC and he turned his back on the SEC to go officiate other leagues. Why are we hiring that official to officiate SEC games? That's a problem.'' - Martin on receiving a technical foul
UP NEXT
Florida: Tries to strengthen its postseason seed against slumping Georgia and a trip to league-worst Vanderbilt.
South Carolina: Faced with attempting to break its losing streak against No. 15 Tennessee and No. 8 Auburn, the top two teams in the SEC.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jason Cudd made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jason Cudd made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Gorjok Gak
|2.0
|Frank Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 2
|Mike Okauru made layup
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Dontay Bassett
|36.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Dontay Bassett
|1:06
|David Beatty missed jump shot
|1:08
|Shot clock violation turnover on Florida
|1:29
|+ 1
|Frank Booker made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|41
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|15-54 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|2-13 (15.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|24
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|33
|18
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|10
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Florida 17-8
|78.3 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|South Carolina 13-12
|70.2 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|46.2
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|15.4
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Chiozza
|28
|12
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|J. Hudson
|23
|12
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|5
|E. Koulechov
|29
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|K. Hayes
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|2
|K. Stone
|25
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Chiozza
|28
|12
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|J. Hudson
|23
|12
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|5
|E. Koulechov
|29
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|K. Hayes
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|2
|K. Stone
|25
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Okauru
|15
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Ballard
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Allen
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Bassett
|16
|4
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|G. Gak
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Egbunu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|43
|9
|3
|10
|9
|16
|24/52
|4/13
|13/18
|10
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Silva
|22
|10
|5
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|4/12
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|3
|M. Kotsar
|34
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|H. Gravett
|19
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Minaya
|22
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Hinson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Silva
|22
|10
|5
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|4/12
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|3
|M. Kotsar
|34
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|H. Gravett
|19
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Minaya
|22
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Hinson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Booker
|31
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/13
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Cudd
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|4
|F. Haase
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|W. Myers
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Holden
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Gueye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Beatty
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Corchiani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schmitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|41
|23
|7
|4
|6
|9
|16
|15/54
|2/13
|9/15
|5
|18
-
CSN
HAWAII42
38
2nd 15:26
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD