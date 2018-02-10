MIAMI
BC rallies late to topple No. 25 Miami 72-70

  Feb 10, 2018
  • Feb 10, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Miami coach Jim Larranaga never made it out of the locker room. The rest of the No. 25 Hurricanes shut things down with about six minutes to go.

With Larranaga a late scratch due to illness, the Hurricanes went scoreless for the final 6:17 on Saturday as Boston College rallied from a seven-point deficit to win 72-70.

Jerome Robinson scored 29 points and Ky Bowman had 12 rebounds with 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to put the Eagles in front.

''Hopefully, coach is feeling better, we'll get him back,'' said associate head coach Chris Caputo, who subbed for Larranaga after his longtime mentor told him just before the tipoff he was sick. ''He was needed today.''

After a first half with 11 lead changes and neither team going up by more than four, the Hurricanes went ahead 70-63 for their biggest lead of the game. They then missed their last nine shots and turned the ball over five times while BC scored the final nine points.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV said it was different not having Larranaga on the bench, but that the assistants did a good job.

''It's always going to be strange not having the head coach on your sideline, motivating you and coaching you in a certain way,'' he said.

DJ Vasiljevic scored 17 and Chris Lykes had 16 for Miami (18-6, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a three-game winning streak.

HOW THEY SCORED

Bowman hit a free throw before Robinson had the next six points, making a pair of foul shots with 99 seconds left to tie it 70-all. Miami had three chances to take the lead off a pair of offensive rebounds with about 30 seconds left before Bowman grabbed a rebound and BC called timeout.

The play was designed for Robinson, but he missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key and Miami's Anthony Lawrence II grabbed the rebound. Bowman grabbed the ball away and was fouled.

After he made both foul shots, Walker's desperation shot came after the buzzer (and was short anyway).

''It was just one of the `Will to Win' games,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''We didn't play great, but we had a great will today.''

BIG WINS

The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami for BC (15-10, 5-7). It's the Eagles' second victory over a ranked team this season; they also beat then-No. 1 Duke on Dec. 9.

BC's outside shot at the NCAA tournament depends on quality wins and a strong finish.

''(Christian) preached to us: `February is where we want to be and where we want to win,''' Robinson said. ''Right now we're 2-1 (in February) and these are important wins for us right now.''

SCOUTS HONOR

There were scouts from 10 NBA teams listed on the seating chart, with the hometown Celtics sending seven representatives to the game. Among them were president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and assistant coach Jay Larranaga, the son of the Miami coach.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: With a slim hold on the final spot in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes will almost certainly fall out of the rankings.

BC: At the very least, the Eagles have established themselves as dangerous at home. They have beaten two ranked teams, including the top-ranked Blue Devils.

''That's irrelevant,'' Christian said. ''We're trying to win games like everyone in this conference to make the NCAA tournament.''

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

BC: At Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Dewan Huell 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Lawrence II, stolen by Ky Bowman 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II 5.0
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman 26.0
  Dewan Huell missed dunk 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Dewan Huell 28.0
  Anthony Lawrence II missed dunk 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II 37.0
Team Stats
Points 70 72
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 22 26
Team 3 1
Assists 11 14
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Vasiljevic G
17 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
1
J. Robinson G
29 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Miami (Fla.) 18-6 75.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Boston College 15-10 76.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
D. Vasiljevic G 9.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.4 APG 42.8 FG%
1
J. Robinson G 20.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.3 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Vasiljevic G 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
1
J. Robinson G 29 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
43.4 FG% 50.0
37.0 3PT FG% 36.8
70.0 FT% 78.9
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
L. Walker IV
D. Huell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 35 17 6 0 0 0 1 2 6/12 5/10 0/0 1 5
C. Lykes 30 16 3 2 1 0 4 3 5/11 2/6 4/5 0 3
A. Lawrence II 31 6 9 4 2 1 2 1 1/5 1/3 3/5 2 7
L. Walker IV 20 6 0 2 1 0 1 4 2/9 0/5 2/2 0 0
D. Huell 24 2 4 0 1 1 2 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
Boston College
Starters
J. Robinson
K. Bowman
N. Popovic
J. Chatman
S. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 40 29 2 0 1 0 3 2 10/15 1/4 8/9 0 2
K. Bowman 40 24 12 6 3 0 4 3 7/11 4/6 6/7 0 12
N. Popovic 29 9 5 1 0 2 6 1 4/8 1/2 0/0 3 2
J. Chatman 40 7 3 5 1 0 0 1 3/10 1/4 0/0 1 2
S. Mitchell 38 3 9 2 0 4 2 3 1/5 0/3 1/3 1 8
NCAA BB Scores