Maye helps No. 21 North Carolina beat rival NC State 96-89

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The shots kept falling. The basket felt huge. And Luke Maye was so good that he nearly single-handedly carried No. 21 North Carolina's second-half offense to a road rivalry win.

Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help the Tar Heels beat North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday, getting even for last month's home loss to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-8 junior also had 17 rebounds and spent most of the second half as a one-man show for the Tar Heels (19-7, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were less than 48 hours removed from an emotional win against another area rival: ninth-ranked Duke.

''I really didn't get to the basket very much the first half and was kind of shooting it a little soft,'' Maye said. ''So I just challenged myself to get out there and take it to the basket. Once I got some easy ones, I just started shooting and it started falling.

''And when it's falling like that, you just continue to play and the basketball gods are looking out for you.''

As senior teammate Theo Pinson noted: ''Luke was cookin' today.''

''That was one of those games that you wish you could just watch on TV,'' Pinson said. ''I mean, that was a performance.''

Maye made 12 of 14 shots after halftime, included one stretch in which he scored 10 straight points and buried a heat-check 3-pointer over Omer Yurtseven with 5:50 left. His 15 made baskets overall were also the most for a UNC player under 15th-year coach Roy Williams.

With Maye rolling, UNC's teammates basically grabbed a handful of his jersey and took the ride.

North Carolina shot 25 of 32 (78.1 percent) after halftime, the highest for any half under Williams and the best in any game since January 2000 (also against N.C. State). And in the end, Maye's presence opened up things for his teammates to hit several critical late baskets.

The biggest came when Kenny Williams hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 left and UNC protecting an 85-83 lead.

''They started focusing on him a little bit more,'' said Pinson, who had a couple of late layups himself. ''And that opened up driving lanes for us.''

Torin Dorn scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack (16-9, 6-6), who won in overtime in Chapel Hill two weeks ago. But N.C. State couldn't complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tar Heels since 2003.

''We've just got to take more pride in getting stops,'' Wolfpack freshman Braxton Beverly said, ''especially at that point.''

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off Thursday's 82-78 win against the Blue Devils at home. And like that night, they were playing in a loud and rowdy environment - this time hostile - before responding with a strong performance out of the break. UNC trailed 37-35 at halftime before scoring on seven straight possessions - Maye scored on five of them - to go ahead for good and beat N.C. State for the 28th time in 32 meetings under Roy Williams.

N.C. State: N.C. State is still in the NCAA Tournament chase, but this one would've helped immensely. Picked 12th in the ACC, the Wolfpack entered Saturday with top-line wins (Arizona, Duke, Clemson, UNC) offset somewhat by an otherwise-weak schedule that featured 12 wins against Quadrant 3 and 4 teams - the lower half of the NCAA selection committee's revamped system evaluating win quality.

''Now I have to get these guys to change their expectations,'' first-year coach Kevin Keatts said. ''I don't want them to get to the point where they're satisfied with how many wins that we've won right now.''

BERRY'S FINAL WORD

UNC senior Joel Berry stirred things up Tuesday by saying he didn't consider N.C. State to be a rival for UNC. He heard plenty of boos from the irked crowd, but finished with 16 points.

''I ain't got nothing to say,'' Berry said. ''My play spoke tonight, and that's all I've got to say.''

With Pinson cackling from the next locker, Berry shrugged off a follow-up question, too.

''If y'all have got any more questions about it, put that statement on your article,'' he said. ''But that's all I'm saying.''

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels complete a run of three games in five days by hosting Notre Dame on Monday.

N.C. State: Syracuse hosts the Wolfpack on Wednesday night.

---

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson 4.0
  Theo Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Theo Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Allerik Freeman 4.0
+ 2 Abdul-Malik Abu made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 4.0
+ 1 Kenny Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Kenny Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Markell Johnson 9.0
+ 2 Torin Dorn made jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Torin Dorn 15.0
  Kenny Williams missed free throw 15.0
Team Stats
Points 96 89
Field Goals 40-71 (56.3%) 35-64 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 41 24
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 24 15
Team 4 4
Assists 16 17
Steals 7 12
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 19 11
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
L. Maye F
33 PTS, 17 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
T. Dorn G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 21 North Carolina 19-7 356196
home team logo NC State 16-9 375289
O/U 161.0, NCST +3.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
O/U 161.0, NCST +3.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
J. Berry II
C. Johnson
T. Pinson
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 36 33 17 3 1 2 6 4 15/22 2/3 1/1 8 9
J. Berry II 35 16 5 0 2 0 3 2 7/13 1/3 1/1 1 4
C. Johnson 31 13 2 1 1 1 0 1 5/12 0/5 3/3 0 2
T. Pinson 29 11 3 7 1 0 5 0 4/5 0/0 3/4 1 2
K. Williams 35 11 5 3 2 1 2 3 4/8 2/3 1/3 1 4
Bench
S. Manley
B. Robinson
G. Brooks
A. Platek
S. Woods
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
B. Huffman
W. Miller
K. Ma
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Manley 8 5 2 0 0 1 1 3 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 1
B. Robinson 10 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
G. Brooks 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Platek 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 96 37 16 7 5 19 16 40/71 6/17 10/13 13 24
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
A. Freeman
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
O. Yurtseven
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dorn 33 21 3 1 3 2 1 3 10/15 1/2 0/0 1 2
A. Freeman 37 17 2 0 2 0 2 1 5/11 2/3 5/6 0 2
M. Johnson 34 12 5 9 1 1 6 3 5/8 1/1 1/2 1 4
B. Beverly 37 11 2 5 1 0 1 3 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 2
O. Yurtseven 19 10 5 0 0 1 0 1 4/9 0/1 2/4 1 4
Bench
A. Abu
L. Freeman
S. Hunt
S. Newman
L. Batts Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Abu 16 12 1 1 1 0 1 2 5/10 0/1 2/3 1 0
L. Freeman 15 6 2 1 3 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/4 1 1
S. Hunt 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Batts Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 20 17 12 5 11 15 35/64 7/13 12/19 5 15
