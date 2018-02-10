VANDY
Macon tops 20-point mark again in Arkansas win over Vandy

  STATS AP
  Feb 10, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daryl Macon had plenty of work left to do at halftime if he hoped to reach the 20-point plateau for a seventh straight game.

Like most everything the Arkansas guard sets his mind to these days, Macon found his touch in the second half of the Razorbacks 72-54 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Macon finished with 21 points in the comfortable victory for Arkansas (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extending his 20-point scoring binge to seven games and closing in on matching former Razorbacks great Corliss Williamson's streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points.

Williamson's scoring stretch came during Arkansas' national championship season of 1993-94. Macon's, meanwhile, has come during a critical time for a Razorbacks team desperately trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for a third time in four seasons - even if he isn't paying all that much attention to his personal scoring numbers.

Macon had only six points at halftime on an uncharacteristic 2-of-8 shooting for the SEC's fifth-leading scorer. The senior, however, responded in the second half by scoring 15 points and hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers to help the Razorbacks win their second straight after disappointing road losses at Texas A&M and LSU last week.

''It was never on my mind; it could end any night,'' Macon said. ''I'm not the guy who's just going to go chase points, but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, oh well. I just want the win.''

He had plenty of help from teammates Jaylen Barford and Daniel Gafford, who finished with 16 points apiece for Arkansas. Barford was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, while the 6-foot-11 Gafford added to his freshman season full of highlights by adding nine rebounds and seven blocks - along with a spectacular windmill dunk near the end of the game.

Jeff Roberson, Saben Lee, Maxwell Evans, Riley LaChance and Larry Austin Jr. led the Commodores (9-16, 3-9) with eight points each in the loss.

Vanderbilt shot only 25 percent (14 of 56) and had no answers for either Macon, Barford or Gafford - who also added a pair of steals.

''Gafford, I thought, was the big difference in the game,'' Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. ''Not just his scoring and rebounding, but his rim protecting. He took away a lot of easy baskets for us.''

EARLY TURNOVERS

The Razorbacks finished with 15 turnovers in the win. Five of those came on Arkansas' first five offensive possessions, much to the dismay of coach Mike Anderson. ''I was like, `Whose team is this, who is coaching this team,''' Anderson said. ''That's what I was saying to myself. ''But we were able to pull it back together.''

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores shot a season-best 55.1 percent in their 81-66 win over Georgia earlier in the week. On Saturday, they were unable to follow up that hot shooting - making only 4 of 26 shots (15.4 percent) in the first half while surrendering a 15-0 run and falling behind 28-21 at halftime.

Arkansas: Macon's streak of 20-point games began with a 20-point effort in a win over Mississippi on Jan. 20, and the senior will try and match Williamson's streak when the Razorbacks once again face the Rebels on Tuesday. Macon entered the game second in the SEC in scoring in only league games, behind only Barford.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks are at Mississippi on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Roberson
D. Macon
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
48.2 Field Goal % 45.7
39.1 Three Point % 43.6
87.2 Free Throw % 87.4
Team Stats
Points 54 72
Field Goals 14-56 (25.0%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 3-26 (11.5%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 26 32
Team 3 5
Assists 4 13
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 1 0
Vanderbilt
Starters
R. LaChance
J. Roberson
M. Evans
S. Lee
E. Obinna
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 30 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/11 1/6 1/2 0 3
J. Roberson 29 8 3 1 2 1 2 3 2/10 0/5 4/5 2 1
M. Evans 27 8 9 1 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 8/9 2 7
S. Lee 26 8 3 0 0 0 2 3 2/7 2/3 2/2 1 2
E. Obinna 15 2 2 0 0 0 2 4 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 2
Bench
L. Austin Jr.
D. Baptiste
J. Toye
C. Brown
P. Willis
M. Fisher-Davis
I. Rice
Y. Wetzell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Austin Jr. 11 8 3 1 0 1 0 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 2
D. Baptiste 13 4 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
J. Toye 12 3 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 0
C. Brown 14 3 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/3 0/2 1/1 0 2
P. Willis 23 2 6 0 1 0 1 0 0/6 0/4 2/2 0 6
M. Fisher-Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Wetzell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 34 4 5 4 12 17 14/56 3/26 23/29 8 26
Arkansas
Starters
D. Macon
J. Barford
D. Gafford
A. Beard
A. Cook
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Macon 30 21 4 4 0 0 2 1 7/17 4/6 3/4 1 3
J. Barford 30 16 2 1 0 0 1 3 6/12 4/6 0/1 0 2
D. Gafford 24 16 9 0 2 7 3 4 7/12 0/0 2/5 3 6
A. Beard 30 7 4 3 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 4
A. Cook 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Jones
D. Thomas
T. Thompson
J. Holmes
G. Osabuohien
D. Hall
A. Bailey
K. Garland
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 15 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Thomas 23 3 7 2 1 0 2 3 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 6
T. Thompson 15 2 5 2 2 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 5
J. Holmes 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
G. Osabuohien 16 1 2 0 0 1 2 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
D. Hall 14 0 2 1 0 0 1 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 38 13 6 9 15 22 27/58 9/17 9/16 6 32
