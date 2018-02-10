Macon tops 20-point mark again in Arkansas win over Vandy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daryl Macon had plenty of work left to do at halftime if he hoped to reach the 20-point plateau for a seventh straight game.
Like most everything the Arkansas guard sets his mind to these days, Macon found his touch in the second half of the Razorbacks 72-54 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
Macon finished with 21 points in the comfortable victory for Arkansas (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extending his 20-point scoring binge to seven games and closing in on matching former Razorbacks great Corliss Williamson's streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points.
Williamson's scoring stretch came during Arkansas' national championship season of 1993-94. Macon's, meanwhile, has come during a critical time for a Razorbacks team desperately trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for a third time in four seasons - even if he isn't paying all that much attention to his personal scoring numbers.
Macon had only six points at halftime on an uncharacteristic 2-of-8 shooting for the SEC's fifth-leading scorer. The senior, however, responded in the second half by scoring 15 points and hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers to help the Razorbacks win their second straight after disappointing road losses at Texas A&M and LSU last week.
''It was never on my mind; it could end any night,'' Macon said. ''I'm not the guy who's just going to go chase points, but if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, oh well. I just want the win.''
He had plenty of help from teammates Jaylen Barford and Daniel Gafford, who finished with 16 points apiece for Arkansas. Barford was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, while the 6-foot-11 Gafford added to his freshman season full of highlights by adding nine rebounds and seven blocks - along with a spectacular windmill dunk near the end of the game.
Jeff Roberson, Saben Lee, Maxwell Evans, Riley LaChance and Larry Austin Jr. led the Commodores (9-16, 3-9) with eight points each in the loss.
Vanderbilt shot only 25 percent (14 of 56) and had no answers for either Macon, Barford or Gafford - who also added a pair of steals.
''Gafford, I thought, was the big difference in the game,'' Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. ''Not just his scoring and rebounding, but his rim protecting. He took away a lot of easy baskets for us.''
EARLY TURNOVERS
The Razorbacks finished with 15 turnovers in the win. Five of those came on Arkansas' first five offensive possessions, much to the dismay of coach Mike Anderson. ''I was like, `Whose team is this, who is coaching this team,''' Anderson said. ''That's what I was saying to myself. ''But we were able to pull it back together.''
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: The Commodores shot a season-best 55.1 percent in their 81-66 win over Georgia earlier in the week. On Saturday, they were unable to follow up that hot shooting - making only 4 of 26 shots (15.4 percent) in the first half while surrendering a 15-0 run and falling behind 28-21 at halftime.
Arkansas: Macon's streak of 20-point games began with a 20-point effort in a win over Mississippi on Jan. 20, and the senior will try and match Williamson's streak when the Razorbacks once again face the Rebels on Tuesday. Macon entered the game second in the SEC in scoring in only league games, behind only Barford.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday.
The Razorbacks are at Mississippi on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|39.1
|Three Point %
|43.6
|87.2
|Free Throw %
|87.4
|Defensive rebound by Trey Thompson
|12.0
|Joe Toye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Jonathan Holmes made layup, assist by Trey Thompson
|25.0
|+ 1
|Joe Toye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Joe Toye missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|41.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Holmes, stolen by Clevon Brown
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Jonathan Holmes
|59.0
|C.J. Jones missed layup, blocked by Clevon Brown
|1:01
|+ 1
|Larry Austin Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:14
|+ 1
|Larry Austin Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|72
|Field Goals
|14-56 (25.0%)
|27-58 (46.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-26 (11.5%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Free Throws
|23-29 (79.3%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|43
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|26
|32
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|4
|13
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|17
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 9-16
|72.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Arkansas 17-8
|83.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|25.0
|FG%
|46.6
|
|
|11.5
|3PT FG%
|52.9
|
|
|79.3
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. LaChance
|30
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Roberson
|29
|8
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|4/5
|2
|1
|M. Evans
|27
|8
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|8/9
|2
|7
|S. Lee
|26
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|E. Obinna
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. LaChance
|30
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Roberson
|29
|8
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2/10
|0/5
|4/5
|2
|1
|M. Evans
|27
|8
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|8/9
|2
|7
|S. Lee
|26
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|E. Obinna
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Austin Jr.
|11
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Baptiste
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Toye
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|0
|C. Brown
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|2
|P. Willis
|23
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|6
|M. Fisher-Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Wetzell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|34
|4
|5
|4
|12
|17
|14/56
|3/26
|23/29
|8
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Macon
|30
|21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/17
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|J. Barford
|30
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|4/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|D. Gafford
|24
|16
|9
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|7/12
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|6
|A. Beard
|30
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Macon
|30
|21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/17
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|J. Barford
|30
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|4/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|D. Gafford
|24
|16
|9
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|7/12
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|6
|A. Beard
|30
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Cook
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|15
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Thomas
|23
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|6
|T. Thompson
|15
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Holmes
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|38
|13
|6
|9
|15
|22
|27/58
|9/17
|9/16
|6
|32
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH46
59
2nd 3:34
-
CSN
HAWAII28
29
1st 3:51
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD