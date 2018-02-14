UTAHST
New Mexico beats Utah State 78-63

  • Feb 14, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Anthony Mathis tied his career-high 25 points, including a career-best seven 3-pointers, helping New Mexico to a 78-63 win Wednesday over Utah State.

The Aggies (14-13, 7-7 Mountain West) got a career game out of Sam Merrill, who finished with 33 points and seven 3-pointers.

But the Lobos (13-14, 8-6) had a lot more help as Makuach Maluach had 16 points and Chris McNeal and Sam Logwood added 10 apiece.

Koby McEwen, who only played 24 minutes because of foul issues, was the only other Utah State player in double figures with 10.

Mathis scored New Mexico's last 11 points of the first half, forming the bulk of a 14-7 run that gave the Lobos a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Utah State scored the first eight points of the second half, but the Aggies hit the skids midway, going 8:36 without a field goal in a 17-2 New Mexico run that put the Lobos up 63-52. Mathis had another three 3-pointers during the surge.

BIG PICTURE:

The win moves New Mexico into a four-way virtual tie for third pending late games Wednesday for Fresno State, UNLV and Wyoming.

Utah State drops a game back of the four-way knot to seventh.

The Lobos ended a 2-game skid, while Utah State had won four of five before the loss.

KEY STAT:

New Mexico forced 23 turnovers while only committing nine, turning that into a 23-8 points off-turnovers advantage, including 24-9 edge on fast-break points.

UP NEXT:

The Lobos are at Wyoming on Tuesday in what will be a game with conference-tournament-seeding ramifications.

Utah State is home Saturday against conference leader No. 23 Nevada.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Sam Logwood made dunk, assist by Dane Kuiper 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis 42.0
  Koby McEwen missed layup 44.0
+ 3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Furstinger 1:12
  Sam Merrill missed jump shot, blocked by Joe Furstinger 1:14
+ 2 Sam Logwood made dunk, assist by Antino Jackson 1:24
  Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Antino Jackson 1:33
  Turnover on Chris McNeal 1:41
  Offensive foul on Chris McNeal 1:41
  Turnover on Koby McEwen 2:12
Team Stats
Points 63 78
Field Goals 20-39 (51.3%) 30-65 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 25 19
Team 2 1
Assists 10 18
Steals 3 12
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 23 8
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
S. Merrill G
33 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
A. Mathis G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Utah State 14-13 342963
home team logo New Mexico 13-14 364278
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
K. McEwen
D. Brito
Q. Taylor
D. Brown Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Merrill 39 33 1 1 0 1 6 1 11/16 7/8 4/4 0 1
K. McEwen 24 10 6 1 1 1 7 4 2/5 1/3 5/7 0 6
D. Brito 32 9 7 3 1 0 3 1 3/4 2/2 1/2 0 7
Q. Taylor 33 4 3 3 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
D. Brown Jr. 23 0 5 1 1 0 3 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 4
New Mexico
Starters
A. Mathis
M. Maluach
A. Jackson
J. Simmons
V. Pinchuk
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 30 25 3 2 2 0 0 2 8/12 7/10 2/2 0 3
M. Maluach 21 16 3 0 1 1 1 3 7/12 1/3 1/2 3 0
A. Jackson 22 3 6 5 3 0 4 1 1/9 1/7 0/0 2 4
J. Simmons 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
V. Pinchuk 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
NCAA BB Scores