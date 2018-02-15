CINCY
Houston ends No. 5 Cincinnati's 16-game win streak, 67-62

  • Feb 15, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Corey Davis Jr. and Devin Davis each scored 16 points, and Houston beat No. 5 Cincinnati 67-62 on Thursday night to snap the nation's longest winning streak at 16 games.

Rob Gray chipped in 13 points and Armoni Brooks added 12 as the Cougars (20-5, 10-3 American) earned their second win this season over a top-10 team after beating then-No. 7 Wichita State on Jan. 20.

Houston last beat two top-10 teams in a season in 1984, when it did that four times en route to the national championship game.

Cincinnati (23-3, 12-1) had a 50-49 lead with 4:18 left after Jacob Evans' free throw, but Gray hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars back the lead with 3:32 left. Brooks nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2 minutes left and Davis came up with a steal and went the length of the court for a layup to give the Cougars a seven-point advantage with 1:47 left.

Evans made a layup and was fouled with 18 seconds left to end a drought of 11 minutes, 56 seconds without a field goal. He missed the free throw, but Jarron Cumberland got the rebound and was fouled. He made one of two free throws, but Fabian White Jr. got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the win.

Evans led four Bearcats in double figures with 16 points and Cumberland finished with 14. Cincinnati shot 39 percent from the field.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-2 lead 4 1/2 minutes in behind six points from Cumberland, and the Bearcats pushed the lead to 19-6 with 11:37 left in the first half on Gary Clark's jumper.

Houston outscored Cincinnati 18-8 over the rest of the half behind seven points by Brooks, and Davis' jumper cut the lead to 27-24 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats dominated both ends of the floor for the first 8 1/2 minutes in opening up their 13-point lead behind a 10-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Cincinnati went cold in the second half, shooting 32 percent and missing 11 straight 3-pointers after making its first three in the game-opening run.

Houston: The Cougars helped their NCAA Tournament resume. The Cougars, winners of six of seven, overcame a slow start but played well on defense in the second half to pull off the upset.

FACES IN THE CROWD

Minnesota quarterback and Houston alum Case Keenum took a sideline seat across from the Houston bench at halftime to the chant of ''Skol''! from the crowd. New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts and Detroit Lions cornerback DJ Hayden, both former Houston football players, were also in attendance.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 19 Wichita State on Sunday to start a three-game homestand.

Houston: Travels to Temple Sunday before playing at Memphis on Feb. 22.

Points 62 67
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 24-32 (75.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 18 24
Team 0 1
Assists 7 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 16 24
Technicals 0 0
J. Evans III G/F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
D. Davis F
16 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
away team logo 5 Cincinnati 23-3 273562
home team logo Houston 20-5 244367
Health & PE Arena Houston, TX
away team logo 5 Cincinnati 23-3 76.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Houston 20-5 77.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.0 APG
Cincinnati
Starters
Bench
Total 200 62 27 7 4 3 13 16 17/44 4/15 24/32 9 18
Houston
D. Davis
C. Davis Jr.
R. Gray
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 34 16 10 1 1 1 2 3 7/13 0/0 2/2 4 6
C. Davis Jr. 33 16 4 0 3 0 0 5 6/9 4/5 0/0 1 3
R. Gray 29 13 1 4 1 0 4 2 3/13 1/7 6/6 1 0
B. Brady 14 4 4 0 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/3 0 4
G. Robinson Jr. 26 2 2 6 1 0 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
Total 200 67 35 12 7 4 14 24 24/50 7/17 12/18 11 24
