Houston ends No. 5 Cincinnati's 16-game win streak, 67-62
HOUSTON (AP) Corey Davis Jr. and Devin Davis each scored 16 points, and Houston beat No. 5 Cincinnati 67-62 on Thursday night to snap the nation's longest winning streak at 16 games.
Rob Gray chipped in 13 points and Armoni Brooks added 12 as the Cougars (20-5, 10-3 American) earned their second win this season over a top-10 team after beating then-No. 7 Wichita State on Jan. 20.
Houston last beat two top-10 teams in a season in 1984, when it did that four times en route to the national championship game.
Cincinnati (23-3, 12-1) had a 50-49 lead with 4:18 left after Jacob Evans' free throw, but Gray hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars back the lead with 3:32 left. Brooks nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2 minutes left and Davis came up with a steal and went the length of the court for a layup to give the Cougars a seven-point advantage with 1:47 left.
Evans made a layup and was fouled with 18 seconds left to end a drought of 11 minutes, 56 seconds without a field goal. He missed the free throw, but Jarron Cumberland got the rebound and was fouled. He made one of two free throws, but Fabian White Jr. got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the win.
Evans led four Bearcats in double figures with 16 points and Cumberland finished with 14. Cincinnati shot 39 percent from the field.
Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-2 lead 4 1/2 minutes in behind six points from Cumberland, and the Bearcats pushed the lead to 19-6 with 11:37 left in the first half on Gary Clark's jumper.
Houston outscored Cincinnati 18-8 over the rest of the half behind seven points by Brooks, and Davis' jumper cut the lead to 27-24 at the half.
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats dominated both ends of the floor for the first 8 1/2 minutes in opening up their 13-point lead behind a 10-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Cincinnati went cold in the second half, shooting 32 percent and missing 11 straight 3-pointers after making its first three in the game-opening run.
Houston: The Cougars helped their NCAA Tournament resume. The Cougars, winners of six of seven, overcame a slow start but played well on defense in the second half to pull off the upset.
FACES IN THE CROWD
Minnesota quarterback and Houston alum Case Keenum took a sideline seat across from the Houston bench at halftime to the chant of ''Skol''! from the crowd. New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts and Detroit Lions cornerback DJ Hayden, both former Houston football players, were also in attendance.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts No. 19 Wichita State on Sunday to start a three-game homestand.
Houston: Travels to Temple Sunday before playing at Memphis on Feb. 22.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|39.7
|Three Point %
|33.0
|79.8
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|+ 3
|Jacob Evans III made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Cane Broome
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Davis
|8.0
|Jacob Evans III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Evans III
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|67
|Field Goals
|17-44 (38.6%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|24-32 (75.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|16
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|5 Cincinnati 23-3
|76.5 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Houston 20-5
|77.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Evans III G/F
|13.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|12.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Evans III G/F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|C. Davis Jr. G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Evans III
|40
|16
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|9/12
|3
|2
|J. Cumberland
|37
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/6
|6/7
|3
|1
|G. Clark
|39
|13
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|6
|K. Washington
|28
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Jenifer
|27
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Broome
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Brooks
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Moore
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Nsoseme
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|27
|7
|4
|3
|13
|16
|17/44
|4/15
|24/32
|9
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|34
|16
|10
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|6
|C. Davis Jr.
|33
|16
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|6/9
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|R. Gray
|29
|13
|1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/13
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|0
|B. Brady
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|4
|G. Robinson Jr.
|26
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|28
|12
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|3
|N. Zanna
|19
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|3
|F. White Jr.
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|W. VanBeck
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Sangoyomi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adewunmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|35
|12
|7
|4
|14
|24
|24/50
|7/17
|12/18
|11
|24
