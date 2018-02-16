San Francisco rallies to upset No. 15 Saint Mary's 70-63
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett is convinced of one thing with three games left before the postseason begins: The 15th-ranked Gaels better find a way to score when Jock Landale is on the bench or they're not going very far.
Back-to-back losses drove that point home clearly.
Frankie Ferrari made a key 3-pointer as part of a big San Francisco run late in the second half, added a clinching layup with 58.5 seconds remaining and the Dons held on to beat Saint Mary's 70-63 on Thursday.
''We didn't score well when (Landale) wasn't in,'' Bennett said. ''We have to play better when we're without him.''
That hadn't been a problem for the Gaels until recently.
Landale, who leads the West Coast Conference in scoring and rebounding, was held to just four shots and two buckets in a 78-65 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday. Against San Francisco, the Gaels big man had 19 points before fouling out with 1:41 remaining. Landale made six of his first seven shots, but went 0 for 5 in the second half.
''It just felt like we lost a bit of rhythm both offensively and defensively,'' Saint Mary's point guard Emmett Naar said. ''We want to be able to separate and you do that by getting two, three stops in a row but it felt like we could never do that. We might get one and then they'd score.''
Ferrari finished with 20 points and seven assists, Jordan Ratinho scored 13 points and Jimbo Lull had 10 points and seven rebounds to help San Francisco (15-13, 7-8 West Coast Conference) to its first win in five games against ranked opponents this season.
It was a bitter loss for the Gaels (24-4, 13-2), who dropped their second straight and fell a game behind No. 9 Gonzaga in the WCC. Saint Mary's back-to-back losses have come on the heels of a 19-game winning streak that was the longest in the nation.
It's the first win by San Francisco coach Kyle Smith in four attempts against his former mentor Bennett.
''It didn't really register in my mind but there was a little bit like maybe these guys just might have our number or something,'' Smith said ''But we hung in there.''
Landale sat out 5 1/2 minutes earlier in the second half after picking up his fourth foul 18 seconds after fellow starter Jordan Ford was whistled for his fourth.
The Gaels trailed 48-47 and were still down by one when Landale checked back in with 4:57 remaining.
Ferrari had a 17-foot jumper that put the Dons up by three, then made a key 3-pointer after Landale made two free throws to pull the Gaels within 59-58. Landale fouled out moments later.
San Francisco ended a seven-game losing streak to its Northern California rivals. The Dons had lost 24 of the previous 25 games between the teams.
''For the program it's huge,'' Ferrari said. ''Obviously, St. Mary's has gotten the best of USF over the past few years so it's nice to get one, especially at home, in front of the fans.''
Saint Mary's got off to a quick start behind Landale, who become the fifth player in school history to score 1,500 career points with 700 rebounds.
He had 15 points in the first 12 minutes. Three of his early buckets came off dunks, including a soaring two-hander down the lane.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary's: With three games left the Gaels will need some help if they are going to have a shot at the league championship. Landale's foul troubles were an issue but his ineffectiveness in the paint in the second half was even more so.
San Francisco: The Dons showed a lot of growth the last two weeks, but it was their grit that put them over the top. Coming off a tough overtime loss to BYU, San Francisco never let Saint Mary's get comfortable down low and took advantage whenever Landale was out.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Saint Mary's dropped four spots in the poll after losing to Gonzaga last week. The fall is likely to be much more severe next week, even if the Gaels win their next game.
BLOCK FOR A BLOCK
Saint Mary's backup center Jordan Hunter had a shot blocked by San Francisco 7-footer Jimbo Lull late in the first half but got redemption in the second half when he came from behind to swat a shot by Lull.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary's: Play at Portland on Saturday.
San Francisco: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.9
|Min. Per Game
|27.9
|11.1
|Pts. Per Game
|11.1
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|38.6
|Three Point %
|36.8
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|80.5
|Defensive rebound by Evan Fitzner
|4.0
|Chase Foster missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Chase Foster missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Chase Foster
|5.0
|Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Chase Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Chase Foster missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Calvin Hermanson
|12.0
|+ 2
|Calvin Hermanson made tip-in
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Calvin Hermanson
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|70
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|18-29 (62.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|24
|26
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Saint Mary's 24-4
|78.0 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|16.4 APG
|San Francisco 15-13
|68.5 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|J. Landale C
|21.9 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|65.3 FG%
|
2
|F. Ferrari G
|10.6 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.9 APG
|43.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Landale C
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|F. Ferrari G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|62.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Landale
|27
|19
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|6/12
|0/0
|7/8
|0
|4
|E. Naar
|40
|16
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hermanson
|40
|4
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|T. Krebs
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|3
|J. Ford
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Landale
|27
|19
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|6/12
|0/0
|7/8
|0
|4
|E. Naar
|40
|16
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hermanson
|40
|4
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|T. Krebs
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|3
|J. Ford
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fitzner
|29
|17
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/8
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|4
|J. Hunter
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Neal
|9
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kuhse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|29
|7
|3
|7
|9
|22
|24/56
|4/14
|11/15
|5
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|36
|20
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/11
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|3
|J. Ratinho
|38
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|M. McCarthy
|20
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Foster
|34
|8
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|6/10
|1
|4
|N. Renfro
|33
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|2/5
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|36
|20
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/11
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|3
|J. Ratinho
|38
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|M. McCarthy
|20
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Foster
|34
|8
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|6/10
|1
|4
|N. Renfro
|33
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|2/5
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lull
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|7
|R. Raitanen
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Boum
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|1
|E. Poulsen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Loew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Djordjevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Minlend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bouyea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jurkatamm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pasache
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|31
|17
|2
|5
|7
|17
|23/50
|6/15
|18/29
|5
|26
-
WAGNER
SACHRT99
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT82
66
Final
-
NH
UVM58
71
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB90
71
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON65
67
Final
-
CCTST
SFTRPA71
77
Final/OT
-
LIU
STFRAN79
84
Final
-
MANH
QUINN70
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON82
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING57
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
19WICHST86
93
Final
-
6PURDUE
WISC53
57
Final
-
5CINCY
HOU62
67
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW91
81
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT60
83
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC97
93
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD77
65
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
69
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA84
90
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE71
69
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD81
78
Final/OT
-
MAINE
HARTFD63
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN56
75
Final
-
TULSA
UCONN73
71
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR79
83
Final
-
VMI
MERCER58
82
Final
-
FDU
MOUNT80
79
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST69
75
Final
-
USCUP
UNF100
109
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER71
97
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM63
87
Final
-
UTEP
CHARLO87
86
Final
-
LIB
NCASHV82
69
Final/OT
-
WOFF
WCAR84
69
Final
-
EILL
SEMO73
80
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR66
65
Final
-
SALAB
APPST77
66
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE93
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART70
69
Final
-
SUTAH
NDAK57
61
Final
-
TXARL
LAMON71
84
Final
-
MTSU
USM72
62
Final
-
8OHIOST
PSU56
79
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT73
84
Final
-
TXSA
ODU62
100
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC67
76
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST60
68
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF63
73
Final
-
TNTECH
PEAY86
80
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
83
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL79
86
Final
-
LOYMRY
9GONZAG46
76
Final
-
UTAH
WASH70
58
Final
-
OREG
USC70
72
Final
-
17ARIZ
25ARIZST77
70
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO60
95
Final
-
UAB
LATECH60
73
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD53
72
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS102
94
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
EWASH65
74
Final
-
SNCLRA
PORT81
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE68
85
Final
-
UOP
USD67
55
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER75
70
Final/OT
-
UCSB
LNGBCH80
70
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY92
84
Final/3OT
-
MONST
IDAHO78
88
Final
-
IDST
SACST67
64
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST95
86
Final/OT
-
COLO
WASHST69
73
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV62
61
Final
-
15MARYCA
SANFRAN63
70
Final
-
OREGST
UCLA68
75
Final