Carr, Watkins lead Penn State over No. 8 Ohio State

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) Tony Carr scored 30 points and Penn State routed No. 8 Ohio State 79-56 on Thursday night to sweep the Buckeyes.

Mike Watkins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season, and Shep Garner and Josh Reaves added 13 and 10 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (19-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who won their sixth in seven tries since beating the Buckeyes in Columbus on Jan. 25.

C.J. Jackson led Ohio State (22-6, 13-2) with 13 points and Keita Bates-Diop added 10 for the Buckeyes, who had their four-game wining streak snapped.

The Nittany Lions took control in the first half with a 12-0 run over 5:06 as the Buckeyes went 0-for-5 in that span.

Carr tossed an alley-oop Watkins' way and the forward jammed home the run's second basket to give Penn State the lead for good just 3:20 in.

Penn State added a pair of 7-0 runs and a 6-0 spurt later in the half and Carr buried an awkward layup off a full-court inbounds pass and an ensuing free throw to give Penn State a 45-21 halftime lead.

The Buckeyes trailed by as many as 30 early in the second but used an 18-4 run to cut Penn State's lead to 16 with 10:32 to play. Bates-Diop hit a 3-pointer to pull the Buckeyes to 58-42 but they wouldn't get any closer.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes entered a half game up on No. 2 Michigan State in the Big Ten standings and a 1 1/2 ahead of No. 6 Purdue with the head-to-head tiebreaker over both. The Boilermakers fell to Wisconsin on Thursday, so they didn't gain any ground. But the Buckeyes' lead isn't safe with three games left, especially if they shoot as poorly as they did inside the Bryce Jordan Center where they made just 28 percent of their field goals over the first 20 minutes.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions controlled this game from the opening tip thanks to stingy defense that turned into opportunistic offense. They improved to 2-2 against ranked teams this season. Now, the Nittany Lions will have a chance to beat ranked foes in back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 2011 when the Nittany Lions beat No. 18 Michigan State and No. 16 Illinois consecutively.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Travels to No. 22 Michigan on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits No. 6 Purdue on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bates-Diop
33 F
T. Carr
10 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
50.4 Field Goal % 42.4
37.0 Three Point % 46.3
81.3 Free Throw % 82.4
  Defensive rebound by Nazeer Bostick 1.0
  Micah Potter missed layup, blocked by Grant Hazle 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Micah Potter 10.0
  Musa Jallow missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Josh Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Josh Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Micah Potter 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 43.0
  Kam Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Nazeer Bostick made jump shot 59.0
+ 1 Musa Jallow made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 56 79
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 21 23
Team 1 6
Assists 9 14
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
3
C. Jackson G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
T. Carr G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Ohio State 22-6 213556
home team logo Penn State 19-9 453479
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
O/U 138.0, PSU -1.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Ohio State 22-6 77.1 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Penn State 19-9 76.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
C. Jackson G 12.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.2 APG 41.8 FG%
10
T. Carr G 19.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Jackson G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
T. Carr G 30 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
38.9 FG% 48.1
13.3 3PT FG% 45.0
70.6 FT% 66.7
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Bates-Diop
K. Wesson
J. Tate
A. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jackson 26 13 3 1 0 0 1 2 5/11 1/5 2/2 0 3
K. Bates-Diop 32 10 5 2 0 2 2 0 4/11 1/2 1/2 0 5
K. Wesson 17 7 5 1 1 1 0 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 3 2
J. Tate 23 6 4 2 1 0 1 4 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
A. Wesson 30 3 0 0 2 0 2 3 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 0
Bench
M. Potter
M. Jallow
K. Young
K. Williams
A. Dakich
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Fulton
M. Lehmann
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Potter 12 6 6 0 1 0 1 3 1/4 0/0 4/5 3 3
M. Jallow 12 5 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 1
K. Young 10 4 2 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 1
K. Williams 16 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
A. Dakich 22 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lehmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 29 9 7 3 9 21 21/54 2/15 12/17 8 21
Penn State
Starters
T. Carr
S. Garner
J. Reaves
M. Watkins
L. Stevens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carr 35 30 5 3 0 0 1 3 9/15 4/8 8/12 1 4
S. Garner 27 13 2 0 0 0 1 4 4/8 4/7 1/2 0 2
J. Reaves 32 12 4 6 3 0 2 4 4/8 1/1 3/4 1 3
M. Watkins 29 11 10 3 1 2 2 2 4/7 0/0 3/4 4 6
L. Stevens 36 7 6 2 3 1 3 2 3/9 0/2 1/3 1 5
Bench
N. Bostick
J. Wheeler
J. Moore
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
S. Pierce
T. Buttrick
J. Harrar
T. Nussbaum
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Bostick 22 4 2 0 1 0 1 0 1/6 0/2 2/2 1 1
J. Wheeler 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Moore 13 0 2 0 0 3 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Zemgulis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harrar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 32 14 8 7 10 19 26/54 9/20 18/27 9 23
