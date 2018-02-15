Happ's double-double leads Wisconsin over No. 6 Purdue
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ethan Happ made his mentor proud.
On a night when Wisconsin honored Frank Kaminsky, one of the best players in program history, Happ led the current crop of Badgers to their biggest win of a challenging season.
Happ finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds after the school retired Kaminsky's jersey, and Wisconsin beat No. 6 Purdue 57-53 on Thursday to hand the Boilermakers their third straight loss.
Carsen Edwards, who finished with 22 points, missed a 3 with 12 seconds left to end Purdue's comeback hopes. Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl went 3 of 4 from the foul line over the final 19 seconds to seal a win so big in Madison that fans rushed the court after the final buzzer - including Kaminsky.
It felt like 2015 again, when Kaminsky led the Badgers to the national championship game as a senior.
''You want to say `thanks' to Frank and `thanks' to all the alumni? The best way to show your respect ... go out and play really well,'' coach Greg Gard said.
Happ didn't play that season as a redshirt, but he did practice against Kaminsky every day. Those afternoons trading elbows in the paint and learning moves from Kaminsky have paid off - to the point where Happ passed his role model for 11th place on the school's career scoring list on Thursday.
''It's funny how life works sometimes, to have this be the game with Frank, who taught me so much,'' Happ said. ''It's very special to do that.''
The Boilermakers had seemingly overcome early offensive hiccups after a 10-0 run gave them a 39-32 lead with 9:37 left when Wisconsin (12-16, 5-10 Big Ten) answered with aggressive play sparked by freshman guard Brad Davison (16 points).
It was a debilitating loss for Purdue's chances of winning the league. The Boilermakers (23-5, 12-3) are struggling with the conference tournament just a couple weeks away.
''We're a team that has to have good balance in our jump-shooting, coming off screens,'' coach Matt Painter said. ''It was one of those games where things weren't going your way. You had to grind it out.''
A choppy first half ended with a 21-all tie after the teams combined to miss 37 shots.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers were lucky to be tied at halftime after laboring through a scoring drought of 8:17. Seven of their first 13 turnovers came in the game's first 16-plus minutes. Their offensive woes continued after coming into the night having been held to less than 65 points for two straight games for the first time since 2014-15.
''It's a head-scratcher at this point,'' forward Vince Edwards said about the losing streak. ''We've got to figure out something.''
Wisconsin: Young players have been thrust into bigger-than-expected roles because of injuries this season, but they put together a complete game against one of its toughest opponents of the year. The Badgers have had games when they've played well for one half, only to get blown out in the other, or vice versa. This game represented an important step forward for Gard's club.
''This team has had a lot of potential all year, and we've been coming up short in a lot of games,'' Davison said. ''A lot of people have given up on us going into the end of the year, but we haven't given up on ourselves.''
ETHAN HAPPENS
Seven-foot-2 center Isaac Haas, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, made Happ work on offense. The 6-10 Happ was 9 of 20 before fouling out with 21 seconds remaining, but not before adjusting in the second half by taking more angles against Haas instead of trying to shoot over him.
BOILERS DOWN
Purdue shot 39 percent (19 of 48) on the night, but 23 percent (4 of 17) from the 3-point line. They were just 1 of 7 from the arc in the second half.
Painter said the misses seemed to affect his team's play in other areas.
''We got stops and then we didn't get the rebound and they got second-chance points, and they scored off turnovers in the first half - that's the frustrating part,'' Edwards said.
ON GARD
Gard secured his sixth win against a Top 10 team in his two-plus seasons since succeeding Bo Ryan.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Hosts Penn State on Sunday.
Wisconsin: Hosts Minnesota on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|53.4
|40.4
|Three Point %
|9.1
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|55.3
|+ 2
|Isaac Haas made tip-in
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Haas
|0.0
|Vincent Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Vincent Edwards
|8.0
|Brevin Pritzl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Dakota Mathias
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Khalil Iverson
|11.0
|Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Pritzl made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|57
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|29
|29
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|16.9 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
22
|E. Happ F
|18.2 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|3.9 APG
|53.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|E. Happ F
|21 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|35
|22
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8/19
|4/10
|2/3
|0
|3
|I. Haas
|32
|12
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|1
|10
|V. Edwards
|34
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|6
|D. Mathias
|33
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|P. Thompson
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|35
|22
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8/19
|4/10
|2/3
|0
|3
|I. Haas
|32
|12
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|1
|10
|V. Edwards
|34
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|6
|D. Mathias
|33
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|P. Thompson
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Eastern
|14
|7
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|R. Cline
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Eifert
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Haarms
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|31
|7
|2
|3
|13
|18
|19/48
|4/17
|11/17
|2
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|33
|21
|12
|2
|3
|0
|4
|5
|9/20
|0/1
|3/8
|3
|9
|B. Davison
|36
|16
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Pritzl
|34
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|A. Ford
|36
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Iverson
|32
|4
|10
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|33
|21
|12
|2
|3
|0
|4
|5
|9/20
|0/1
|3/8
|3
|9
|B. Davison
|36
|16
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Pritzl
|34
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|A. Ford
|36
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Iverson
|32
|4
|10
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Schlundt
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Moesch
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Illikainen
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Reuvers
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Ferris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Thomas IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Van Vliet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Trice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|35
|10
|6
|4
|9
|20
|20/51
|4/21
|13/20
|6
|29
-
TNTECH
PEAY82
73
2nd 1:09
-
NAU
NCOLO49
82
2nd 5:25
-
LOYMRY
9GONZAG40
72
2nd 3:48
-
OREG
USC65
66
2nd 4:07 ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH59
47
2nd 3:22 PACN
-
NMEXST
UTVALL68
76
2nd 3:24
-
17ARIZ
25ARIZST56
52
2nd 7:55 ESPN
-
UAB
LATECH52
63
2nd 3:52 CBSSN
-
WKY
NTEXAS77
67
2nd 4:25
-
CAMP
RADFRD44
60
2nd 3:23 ESPU
-
MNTNA
EWASH59
67
2nd 2:34
-
SNCLRA
PORT31
28
1st 1:50 STAD
-
UOP
USD26
24
1st 1:25
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE21
37
1st 1:10
-
BYU
PEPPER34
33
1st 1:03 ESFC
-
MONST
IDAHO35
36
1st 1:40
-
UCSB
LNGBCH37
17
1st 37.0
-
UCDAV
CPOLY27
18
1st 1:06
-
IDST
SACST32
31
1st 0.0
-
WAGNER
SACHRT99
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT82
66
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC97
93
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW91
81
Final
-
6PURDUE
WISC53
57
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING57
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
19WICHST86
93
Final
-
5CINCY
HOU62
67
Final
-
MANH
QUINN70
71
Final
-
VMI
MERCER58
82
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD81
78
Final/OT
-
FDU
MOUNT80
79
Final
-
LIB
NCASHV82
69
Final/OT
-
UTEP
CHARLO87
86
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE71
69
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA84
90
Final
-
TULSA
UCONN73
71
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR79
83
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN56
75
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD63
67
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM63
87
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST69
75
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON82
73
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON65
67
Final
-
NH
UVM58
71
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB90
71
Final
-
CCTST
SFTRPA71
77
Final/OT
-
LIU
STFRAN79
84
Final
-
USCUP
UNF100
109
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
69
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER71
97
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT60
83
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD77
65
Final
-
EILL
SEMO73
80
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR84
69
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR66
65
Final
-
SALAB
APPST77
66
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC67
76
Final
-
8OHIOST
PSU56
79
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST60
68
Final
-
TXSA
ODU62
100
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT73
84
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART70
69
Final
-
TXARL
LAMON71
84
Final
-
MTSU
USM72
62
Final
-
SUTAH
NDAK57
61
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE93
80
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF63
73
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
83
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0161.0 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm
-
COLO
WASHST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0135.0 O/U
-7.0
11:00pm ESP3
-
15MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0136.0 O/U
+9.0
11:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0150.0 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm FS1