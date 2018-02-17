Vandy extends home winning win streak by beating Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jeff Roberson scored 26 points and Riley LaChance added 21 as Vanderbilt rallied to its fifth straight home win with a 71-68 victory over Florida on Saturday.
LaChance's layup gave Vanderbilt a 69-68 lead with 1:53 left as the Commodores (11-16, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.
Joe Toye nailed two foul shots to finish the scoring with 11 seconds remaining. He had 13 points.
Florida's Egor Koulechov missed a chance to tie the score when his 3-point attempt bounced off the rim twice with six seconds left.
Keith Stone led Florida (17-10, 8-6) with 20 points and Koulechov added 14, including four 3-pointers. Jalen Hudson added 10 points for the Gators, who made only three turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.
Powered by a 10-0 run midway through the first half, Florida took a 34-28 lead at the break.
Vanderbilt split two games with Florida, including an 81-74 loss in an SEC opener on Dec. 30.
Florida entered the game as one of only three SEC teams with a winning road record (4-3). No. 10 Auburn and No. 18 Tennessee are the others. The remaining 11 SEC teams were a combined 25-68, including Vanderbilt (0-9).
VIPS AT GAME
Golden State first-round pick Damian Jones and New York rookie Luke Kornet, two former Vanderbilt standouts, both attended the game.
Romeo Langford (New Albany, Indiana), the nation's top shooting-guard prospect, was also at the game, according to The Tennessean newspaper. The 6-foot-5 senior has narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas.
Another former Vanderbilt star, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, was also at the game.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators lost their second straight three-point game, including a 72-69 overtime defeat to Georgia on Valentine's Day.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores won at home for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Vanderbilt hit 22 of 24 foul shots.
UP NEXT
Florida: At No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday
Vanderbilt: At LSU on Tuesday
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|48.7
|36.3
|Three Point %
|40.0
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|0.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|4.0
|Egor Koulechov missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Personal foul on Saben Lee
|9.0
|+ 1
|Joe Toye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Joe Toye made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Kevarrius Hayes
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Roberson
|36.0
|Jalen Hudson missed driving layup
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|71
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|20-41 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|22-24 (91.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|2
|11
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida 17-10
|77.4 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Vanderbilt 11-16
|72.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|K. Stone F
|8.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
11
|J. Roberson F
|16.2 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.5 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Stone F
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Roberson F
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|91.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberson
|39
|26
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6/11
|2/4
|12/12
|0
|7
|R. LaChance
|36
|21
|4
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7/12
|2/5
|5/6
|0
|4
|M. Evans
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|E. Obinna
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Lee
|30
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toye
|29
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Baptiste
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|P. Willis
|20
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Fisher-Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Austin Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Wetzell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|29
|11
|1
|3
|11
|16
|20/41
|9/22
|22/24
|5
|24
