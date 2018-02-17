IOWAST
KSTATE

No Text

Wade leads Kansas State to 78-66 win over Iowa State

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) A week ago, in the same arena, the Kansas State Wildcats were tied at the half with Texas Tech and could not close the deal. They were presented with the same opportunity on Saturday this time they did close the deal.

Dean Wade nearly grabbed a triple-double in Kansas State's 78-66 victory over Iowa State.

''We were in the same situation last week, against Texas Tech,'' Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said. ''I said to the guys during halftime, `What's your dreams? What're your goals and what's your vision? Don't let them (Iowa State) take that from you.'''

Wade shot 9 of 13 for 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds and collecting nine assists.

''I think I played well,'' Wade said. ''My teammates played great and that allowed me to play well. I was feeding off of their energy. It was an overall good game for us.''

After a deadlocked 33-33 halftime score, the Wildcats (19-8, 8-6 Big 12 Conference) exploded for 45 second-half points on 17-of-29 shooting. Joining Wade in double-figure scoring was Barry Brown, who scored 16 second-half points for a total of 20, and Xavier Sneed, who scored 17 points on seven shots.

''It is tough when we are all scoring for a team to adjust. They cannot just help off one man and leave another one open,'' Brown said.

''We had X (Xavier Sneed) hitting threes. I even hit a few. When we are all attacking and making the right read and finding the right person it is tough to scout.''

After a slow start, Iowa State (13-13, 4-10) managed to get the game close and tied it several times but could not ever capture the lead.

Cameron Lard scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Cyclones.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The win against Iowa State pushes the Wildcats to 19 wins and they are two wins away from matching last season's win total.

Iowa State: The loss by Iowa State will guarantee that the Cyclones will have a losing conference record for the first time in three seasons under coach Steve Prohm.

THEY SAID IT

''The frustrating thing is that it is the same stuff. I can sit up here and give you all a bunch of stuff but it is the same stuff. Look at our second-half defensive stats in the majority of our road losses in conference play. It is horrendous. What did they shoot in the second half? Sixty percent?'' - Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm on his team's second-half performance on defense.

STATS AND STREAKS

The win over Iowa State is the first win at home for Kansas State during February.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Iowa State hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Kansas State: Kansas State hosts Texas on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Weiler-Babb
1 G
B. Brown Jr.
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
44.7 Field Goal % 44.7
32.3 Three Point % 31.1
75.9 Free Throw % 79.7
+ 2 Cameron Lard made dunk, assist by Donovan Jackson 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long 11.0
  Kamau Stokes missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Terrence Lewis made jump shot, assist by Jakolby Long 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Lard 1:00
  Terrence Lewis missed jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Solomon Young 1:13
  Kamau Stokes missed free throw 1:13
  Personal foul on Cameron Lard 1:13
  Personal foul on Terrence Lewis 1:31
+ 1 Donovan Jackson made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 35
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 17 21
Team 2 4
Assists 16 20
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Lard F
15 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
D. Wade F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
12T
away team logo Iowa State 13-13 333366
home team logo Kansas State 19-8 334578
O/U 143.5, KSTATE -8.0
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
O/U 143.5, KSTATE -8.0
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 13-13 73.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Kansas State 19-8 73.3 PPG 32.6 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
2
C. Lard F 13.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 0.4 APG 64.3 FG%
32
D. Wade F 16.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.6 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Lard F 15 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
32
D. Wade F 22 PTS 8 REB 9 AST
44.6 FG% 51.7
36.8 3PT FG% 40.0
69.2 FT% 75.0
Iowa State
Starters
C. Lard
D. Jackson
L. Wigginton
S. Young
Z. Talley Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lard 31 15 8 1 0 1 2 4 7/12 0/0 1/2 3 5
D. Jackson 33 13 2 5 1 0 2 1 3/12 3/9 4/5 1 1
L. Wigginton 28 11 1 2 1 0 5 1 5/11 1/5 0/0 0 1
S. Young 21 8 4 0 2 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 2
Z. Talley Jr. 34 7 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/1 0/2 2 2
Starters
C. Lard
D. Jackson
L. Wigginton
S. Young
Z. Talley Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lard 31 15 8 1 0 1 2 4 7/12 0/0 1/2 3 5
D. Jackson 33 13 2 5 1 0 2 1 3/12 3/9 4/5 1 1
L. Wigginton 28 11 1 2 1 0 5 1 5/11 1/5 0/0 0 1
S. Young 21 8 4 0 2 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 2
Z. Talley Jr. 34 7 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/1 0/2 2 2
Bench
J. Beverly
J. Long
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Lewis
H. Brase
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Beverly 14 5 2 1 1 0 1 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 1
J. Long 15 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
N. Weiler-Babb 22 2 4 5 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
T. Lewis 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Brase - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 26 16 5 2 12 14 25/56 7/19 9/13 9 17
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
M. Mawien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 39 22 8 9 2 0 0 1 9/13 2/5 2/2 2 6
B. Brown Jr. 38 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 8/14 2/4 2/3 0 2
X. Sneed 33 17 7 1 2 0 1 3 7/12 3/7 0/0 1 6
C. Diarra 17 8 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
M. Mawien 29 4 8 1 0 2 2 3 1/6 0/0 2/2 5 3
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
M. Mawien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 39 22 8 9 2 0 0 1 9/13 2/5 2/2 2 6
B. Brown Jr. 38 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 8/14 2/4 2/3 0 2
X. Sneed 33 17 7 1 2 0 1 3 7/12 3/7 0/0 1 6
C. Diarra 17 8 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
M. Mawien 29 4 8 1 0 2 2 3 1/6 0/0 2/2 5 3
Bench
K. Stokes
L. Stockard III
J. Love III
A. Wainright
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
K. Kinnamon
B. Patrick
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stokes 26 5 2 5 1 0 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/1 0 2
L. Stockard III 9 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Love III 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Wainright 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McGuirl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 31 20 7 2 10 14 31/60 10/25 6/8 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores