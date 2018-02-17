Cody Martin leads No. 24 Nevada past Utah State, 93-87
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Cody Martin made the loss of starting point guard Lindsey Drew sting a little bit less for Nevada.
Martin led the 24th-ranked Wolf Pack to one of their finest all-around offensive performances of the season in a 93-87 win over Utah State on Saturday. The junior scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting.
Martin took over point guard duties after Drew ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Wednesday's 77-72 victory over Boise State. Against Utah State, it was up to Martin to both facilitate and initiate the offense.
''It's hard to try to pick up his role because he's a really really big part of our team,'' Martin said. ''Our biggest facilitator. One of our leaders. He's a really good player, so you can't really take his spot. The biggest thing for me is to try to be a little bit more aggressive, make sure I take care of the ball.''
Nevada didn't miss a beat.
The Wolf Pack (23-5, 11-2 Mountain West) shot 59.3 percent from the field - including 11-of-21 from 3-point range - to pull away from the Aggies. Caleb Martin, Cody's twin brother, added 23 points and Jordan Caroline chipped in with 20 points for the Wolf Pack.
Koby McEwen scored a career-high 32 points and Sam Merrill added 16 to lead Utah State. The Aggies (14-14, 7-8) have lost 14 straight to ranked opponents and fell to the Wolf Pack at home for just the second time in five games.
''That's as hard a team to defend as I've seen come through here in a long time,'' Aggies coach Tim Duryea said. ''Our guys, effort-wise, (were) good on the defensive end. We did a lot of really good things, but they made tough shot after tough shot after tough shot.''
Utah State was the hotter team from the field early, going 13 of 19 (68.4 percent) in the first 12 minutes. Nevada used a 17-0 run late in the first half to take its first double-digit lead at 47-37. Cody Martin converted a four-point play to ignite the run, and Hallice Cooke and Kendall Stephens put the Wolf Pack in front with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Nevada ultimately took a 52-40 halftime lead as Utah State missed 12 of 13 shots over the final 7:19 of the first half.
''When we get defensive stops, we get up the floor so quick,'' Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman said. ''When we made those stops, we got into that spurtability where we could just run, run, run and get transition threes or layups.''
The Aggies trimmed the lead to 72-66 on a dunk from DeAngelo Isby with 8:32 left. Nevada kept Utah State from getting any closer by hitting six straight baskets over a five-minute stretch. Caroline finished the string with a 3-pointer that put the Wolf Pack up 87-75 with 3:10 remaining.
McEwen ran off eight points in a minute, capped by a hammer dunk, to cut Nevada's lead to 91-87 with 14.6 seconds left. Caleb Martin sealed the win on a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Nevada: The Wolf Pack opened up a 1 1/2 -game lead over Boise State atop the Mountain West standings and avoided a loss that could have damaged their NCAA Tournament hopes. With three of its four remaining games coming against the lower half of the league, Nevada can clinch at least a share of the regular season title in the week ahead.
Utah State: The Aggies feasted on a steady diet 3-pointers from the opening tip and it ultimately cost them. Utah State hit 6 of 10 from beyond the arc through the first 12 minutes, but went 1 of 10 over the next eight minutes. The Aggies finished 10 of 33 (30.3 percent) from the perimeter.
NEW PLAYBOOK
With Drew sidelined up to 9 months, Musselman started virtually from scratch with Nevada's offense before handing it over to Cody Martin. He installed a new offensive package and condensed the playbook to make it simpler. This meant scrapping a lot of plays that Drew could run well because of his experience.
The simplified approach worked. Nevada's shooting percentage was a season-best for a Utah State opponent. The Wolf Pack were just the sixth team this season to shoot better than 50 percent against the Aggies.
Cody Martin kept his offensive outburst in perspective.
''I'm not going to come off this game thinking I'm going to shoot 40 shots,'' Martin said. ''I'm just going to keep approaching the game like I normally do: facilitate, play hard and be a leader, stay engaged and play defense.''
UP NEXT
Nevada: The Wolf Pack host San Jose State on Wednesday.
Utah State: The Aggies visit Air Force on Saturday.
---
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|53.2
|Field Goal %
|50.7
|30.6
|Three Point %
|45.2
|68.6
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Offensive rebound by DeAngelo Isby
|0.0
|Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Dwayne Brown Jr.
|7.0
|+ 2
|Koby McEwen made driving dunk
|15.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Caroline made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Caroline made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Sam Merrill
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline
|23.0
|Koby McEwen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|93
|87
|Field Goals
|32-54 (59.3%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|10-33 (30.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|28
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|29
|22
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|24 Nevada 23-5
|83.1 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Utah State 14-14
|73.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|Co. Martin F
|13.9 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.9 APG
|53.2 FG%
|
1
|K. McEwen G
|15.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|41.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Co. Martin F
|30 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|K. McEwen G
|32 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|59.3
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|30.3
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Co. Martin
|37
|30
|9
|4
|2
|0
|3
|1
|13/18
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|8
|Ca. Martin
|35
|23
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/12
|3/7
|8/8
|1
|5
|J. Caroline
|31
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/12
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|5
|K. Stephens
|24
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Cooke
|34
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McEwen
|40
|32
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10/20
|3/11
|9/12
|1
|4
|S. Merrill
|40
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|4/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|Q. Taylor
|25
|11
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Brito
|19
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|3
|D. Brown Jr.
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
-
SMU
UCF37
52
Final
-
VATECH
GATECH76
56
Final
-
CUSE
MIAMI62
55
Final
-
TEXAS
23OKLA77
66
Final
-
PROV
BUTLER54
69
Final
-
NAVY
BU62
48
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY68
67
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
KSTATE66
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT74
69
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR98
102
Final/2OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA56
89
Final
-
VMI
CIT75
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
LSU63
64
Final
-
ETNST
WCAR72
61
Final
-
2MICHST
NWEST65
60
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
76
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE62
69
Final
-
FURMAN
SAMFORD94
79
Final
-
IND
IOWA84
82
Final
-
SILL
INDST76
72
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY85
90
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST68
78
Final
-
FIU
FAU72
77
Final
-
BAMA
UK71
81
Final
-
TOLEDO
BALLST71
99
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST84
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST62
82
Final
-
MEMP
TULANE68
63
Final
-
TEXST
LAMON71
79
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO87
92
Final/OT
-
10AUBURN
SC75
84
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
72
Final
-
TROY
APPST54
65
Final
-
FLA
VANDY68
71
Final
-
21TEXAM
ARK75
94
Final
-
NCST
WAKE90
84
Final
-
SJST
WYO75
89
Final
-
UNLV
SDGST56
94
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER74
78
Final
-
IDST
PORTST77
91
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE63
73
Final/OT
-
BYU
USD62
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH56
80
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON74
86
Final
-
NCGRN
MERCER74
77
Final
-
FAMU
DELST66
63
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST67
69
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN74
87
Final
-
ND
BC84
67
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA76
88
Final
-
SFA
UIW81
70
Final
-
HOW
NCAT69
83
Final
-
NICHST
CARK87
83
Final
-
3NOVA
4XAVIER95
79
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK64
79
Final
-
WMICH
NILL67
75
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH72
67
Final
-
UMES
NCCU49
77
Final
-
BCU
COPPST89
85
Final
-
UCDAV
UCSB71
54
Final
-
NAU
NDAK81
86
Final/OT
-
WOFF
CHATT74
64
Final
-
TEXSO
MVSU72
71
Final
-
UAB
USM87
69
Final
-
MONST
EWASH79
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR76
79
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL74
90
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS74
72
Final
-
ABIL
SELOU54
68
Final
-
20WVU
13KANSAS69
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN63
72
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST75
79
Final
-
24NEVADA
UTAHST93
87
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO74
79
Final
-
18TENN
UGA62
73
Final
-
STHRN
ALST71
67
Final
-
USCUP
JVILLE70
82
Final
-
STLOU
RICH72
66
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES75
82
Final
-
SCST
HAMP66
79
Final
-
SAV
NORFLK77
85
Final
-
JACKST
GRAM64
71
Final
-
PENN
CORN79
71
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON69
66
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT65
58
Final
-
UTEP
ODU33
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC90
87
Final
-
EILL
TNMART64
57
Final
-
COLOST
FRESNO65
86
Final
-
ALCORN
ALAM80
60
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF75
86
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH87
70
Final
-
TXSA
CHARLO97
89
Final/OT
-
UMASS
DAVID78
83
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM88
74
Final
-
PRINCE
CLMB60
85
Final
-
FORD
DAYTON70
80
Final
-
BROWN
DART63
66
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST51
69
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH53
84
Final
-
ELON
DEL57
72
Final
-
7TXTECH
BAYLOR57
59
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF79
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE85
66
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
90
Final
-
COLO
WASH59
82
Final
-
TNTECH
MURYST65
75
Final
-
PEPPER
9GONZAG67
81
Final
-
ARKLR
ARKST82
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP86
78
Final
-
JAXST
PEAY57
60
Final
-
RUT
MD51
61
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT65
108
Final
-
PVAM
ARKPB76
71
Final/OT
-
14UNC
LVILLE93
76
Final
-
MISS
MISSST62
79
Final
-
EKY
TNST72
59
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL72
84
Final
-
CSN
CSFULL70
88
Final
-
BRAD
VALPO64
77
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO80
97
Final
-
YALE
HARV49
64
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST77
70
Final
-
GC
CSBAK58
71
Final
-
15MARYCA
PORT73
61
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH90
86
Final
-
UCIRV
CPOLY75
58
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO77
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
SACST83
73
Final
-
OREG
UCLA78
86
Final/OT
-
HAWAII
UCRIV74
69
Final/OT
-
OREGST
USC59
72
Final
-
SNCLRA
UOP72
68
Final