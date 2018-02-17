NOVA
XAVIER

No Text

Big East showdown: No. 3 Villanova 95, No. 4 Xavier 79

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) With the Big East's bragging rights at stake, Villanova showed it's not ready to relinquish its reign.

Mikal Bridges led an early 3-point shooting spurt that put Villanova in control, and the third-ranked Wildcats beat No. 4 Xavier 95-79 on Saturday in a showdown for control of the league.

As it has nearly every time, this one went to `Nova.

The Wildcats (24-3, 11-3) have won all four regular-season titles since the league was reconfigured. Xavier (24-4, 12-3) had a chance to take control of the race, but simply wasn't up to the Wildcats' level in the biggest game of the season.

Now, Xavier's lead is down to a half-game and Villanova has swept the head-to-head series.

''I think we wanted to send ourselves a message, not necessarily about the title race but about playing Villanova basketball,'' said Dante DiVincenzo, who finished with 21 points. ''We knew we weren't playing Villanova basketball.''

Bridges scored 25 points in a balanced attack that got the best of a matchup between the league's top offenses. Trevon Bluiett had 26 points for Xavier, which had its nine-game winning streak snapped. Villanova made a season-high 16 3-pointers, the most ever by a Xavier opponent.

''They hit a lot of tough 3s, but we've just got to play tougher,'' said Xavier's Naji Marshall, who had 11 points. ''When you play elite teams, there's little margin for error.''

The Wildcats ended their three-game shooting slump by making 11 3s in the first half, when they pulled out to a 19-point lead and silenced a raucous crowd at the Cintas Center, where Xavier had been undefeated this season.

''We came out together and played harder than we usually do,'' Bridges said. ''We've got to keep that up. We can't settle. We can't relax.''

Bluiett led a second-half surge that cut it to 64-61 with 11 minutes left before Bridges' basket blunted the comeback. Xavier had a pair of turnovers, and DiVincenzo hit back-to-back 3s as the Wildcats rebuilt their lead to double digits and pulled away.

''When they shoot the ball the way they did today, it will take a monumental effort to beat them,'' Xavier coach Chris Mack said.

In the end, it was like the last four games between the league's heavyweights. Villanova has won 10 of 11 against Xavier in the Big East, the last four by margins of 25, 22, 24 and 16 points. Xavier hadn't lost since an 89-65 defeat at Villanova on Jan. 10.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats rely on their 3-point shooting but had been in a slump the last three games, going 17 of 71 from beyond the arc. They had their worst game of the season during a 76-71 loss at Providence , going 3 of 20. Villanova went 11 of 19 from beyond the arc in the first half on Saturday. After missing their first seven 3-point tries in the second half, they found their mark and pulled away, finishing 16 of 34.

Xavier: The Musketeers came out overly aggressive - three fouls in the first 26 seconds - and missed eight of their first 12 shots, including several layups. They've had bad first halves in their last four games against the Wildcats, leading to the double-digit losses.

''We were excited playing `Nova in our gym,'' Marshall said. ''I think we came out a little too excited.''

BIG WIN

It was the second-largest win by Villanova against a Top-5 team under coach Jay Wright, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

GETTING HEATED

Villanova's Omari Spellman and Xavier's Paul Scruggs got technical fouls for yelling at each other during the Musketeers' comeback in the second half. The two had to be separated.

BIG MATCHUP

It was only the second time in the Cintas Center's 18-year history that a pair of Top 5 teams faced off. The other time resulted in Xavier's only win over Villanova in Big East play. The No. 5 Musketeers beat the No. 1 Wildcats 90-83 on Feb. 24, 2016.

MOVING UP

Bluiett surpassed David West for second place on Xavier's career scoring list with 2,140 points.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Wildcats host DePaul on Wednesday, followed by games at Creighton and Seton Hall before finishing at home against Georgetown.

Xavier: Musketeers play at Georgetown on Wednesday. They beat the Hoyas in overtime 96-91 at the Cintas Center on Feb. 3. They finish at home against Providence - one of the teams that beat them - and at DePaul.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Brunson
1 G
T. Bluiett
5 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
53.7 Field Goal % 46.3
42.7 Three Point % 44.5
80.7 Free Throw % 84.0
+ 2 Paul Scruggs made layup 24.0
+ 2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Jalen Brunson 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo 51.0
  Naji Marshall missed layup 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall 1:02
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo 1:18
  Quentin Goodin missed jump shot 1:20
+ 1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
  Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones 1:28
Team Stats
Points 95 79
Field Goals 38-63 (60.3%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 16-34 (47.1%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 31
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 25 22
Team 1 5
Assists 25 15
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
25
M. Bridges G/F
25 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
T. Bluiett G
26 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo 3 Villanova 24-3 514495
home team logo 4 Xavier 24-4 374279
O/U 164.5, XAVIER +1.0
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
O/U 164.5, XAVIER +1.0
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Villanova 24-3 87.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo 4 Xavier 24-4 85.3 PPG 41 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
25
M. Bridges G/F 16.5 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.2 APG 49.0 FG%
5
T. Bluiett G 19.6 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.7 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Bridges G/F 25 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
5
T. Bluiett G 26 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
60.3 FG% 46.6
47.1 3PT FG% 35.3
60.0 FT% 86.4
Villanova
Starters
M. Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
E. Paschall
J. Brunson
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 29 25 3 1 1 0 3 4 10/15 4/7 1/2 0 3
D. DiVincenzo 34 21 9 9 1 0 1 1 8/12 5/7 0/0 2 7
E. Paschall 31 11 3 6 1 0 0 4 4/8 1/5 2/2 0 3
J. Brunson 37 11 3 8 0 0 0 3 5/12 1/6 0/0 0 3
O. Spellman 25 11 4 1 0 2 1 5 4/6 3/5 0/1 0 4
Starters
M. Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
E. Paschall
J. Brunson
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 29 25 3 1 1 0 3 4 10/15 4/7 1/2 0 3
D. DiVincenzo 34 21 9 9 1 0 1 1 8/12 5/7 0/0 2 7
E. Paschall 31 11 3 6 1 0 0 4 4/8 1/5 2/2 0 3
J. Brunson 37 11 3 8 0 0 0 3 5/12 1/6 0/0 0 3
O. Spellman 25 11 4 1 0 2 1 5 4/6 3/5 0/1 0 4
Bench
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Samuels
T. Delaney
P. Booth
D. Grace
M. Kennedy
T. Leibig
D. Painter
P. Heck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 23 10 1 0 1 0 0 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 10 4 3 0 0 1 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Samuels 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Booth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leibig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 27 25 4 3 6 22 38/63 16/34 3/5 2 25
Xavier
Starters
T. Bluiett
J. Macura
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
K. Kanter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 37 26 5 0 1 0 1 2 7/13 3/6 9/10 2 3
J. Macura 30 14 2 1 1 0 2 2 5/8 2/5 2/3 0 2
N. Marshall 33 11 8 0 0 0 0 2 4/11 1/2 2/2 2 6
Q. Goodin 37 10 3 12 0 0 2 1 4/9 0/2 2/2 0 3
K. Kanter 12 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
Starters
T. Bluiett
J. Macura
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
K. Kanter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 37 26 5 0 1 0 1 2 7/13 3/6 9/10 2 3
J. Macura 30 14 2 1 1 0 2 2 5/8 2/5 2/3 0 2
N. Marshall 33 11 8 0 0 0 0 2 4/11 1/2 2/2 2 6
Q. Goodin 37 10 3 12 0 0 2 1 4/9 0/2 2/2 0 3
K. Kanter 12 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
S. O'Mara
K. Gates
E. Harden
L. Schrand
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 12 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 0 1
P. Scruggs 14 5 4 0 1 0 2 4 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 4
S. O'Mara 16 4 0 1 0 1 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Gates 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
E. Harden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 26 15 4 1 11 16 27/58 6/17 19/22 4 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores