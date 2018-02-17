Baylor beats No. 7 Texas Tech, which loses top scorer Evans
WACO, Texas (AP) Terry Maston is emerging as a go-to guy for the surging Baylor Bears. No. 7 Texas Tech hopes it didn't just lose top scorer Keenan Evans for any length of time.
Maston scored 24 points to lead the Bears to a 59-57 victory over the Red Raiders, whose seven-game winning streak ended Saturday night after the Big 12 leaders lost Evans to what coach Chris Beard said was a toe injury in the first half. The school initially reported it as a foot injury.
Maston, who finished two points shy of his career high set in the previous game against Texas, hit the go-ahead shot with 1:26 remaining as the Bears (17-10, 7-7 Big 12) continued their push for the NCAA Tournament with a fifth straight win following a 2-7 start in the rugged conference.
Baylor moved into sole possession of fifth place, and Texas Tech (22-5, 10-4) dropped into a tie for first with No. 13 Kansas with four games remaining. The Jayhawks have won 13 straight Big 12 regular-season titles.
''I thought a gritty effort for our guys, especially not having one of best players in the second half to come out there and basically turn it into another Big 12 one-possession game,'' Beard said. ''Had a chance to win it with the ball in our hands without Keenan.''
Freshman Zhaire Smith led the Red Raiders with 15 points, but had just two points and attempted just two shots after halftime. Justin Gray had 13 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.
Evans, the No. 2 scorer in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young, limped off with 1:14 left in the first half and didn't return. He jogged to and from the locker room at halftime and tested the injured foot on the court before the second half started.
But Evans bent over at the waist at midcourt with a Texas Tech staff member next to him while his teammates warmed up, looking unfit to play.
Maston went scoreless in the first meeting with Texas Tech, a 77-53 road loss in the senior's first game back after missing six with a broken shooting hand. In the rematch, he had at least 10 field goals for the second straight game and scored at least 23 for the third time in five games.
''The thing I talked to him before yesterday was you've had big games before, but coming back and now having back-to-back and being consistent with it, that's the next level,'' coach Scott Drew said. ''We're running out of time big fella, so we need that consistency.''
Mark Vital had eight points, eight bounds and two blocks - both in the final minute with Baylor protecting a one-point lead. Manu Lecomte had 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Leading by a point with two timeouts in the final 30 seconds, King McClure threw a bad pass for a turnover, but Texas Tech freshman Jarrett Culver missed a long 3. After Jo Lual-Acuil made one of two free throws, a desperation heave by Brandone Francis at the buzzer was short.
The Bears shot 25 percent in the second half and a season-low 33 percent for the game but held the Red Raiders to 35 percent after halftime. Texas Tech didn't score again after Francis hit a 3 for a 57-53 lead with 3 minutes remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders almost survived without Evans by turning to their defense, one of the best in the country in terms of field goal percentage. But when they needed their go-to guy in the final minutes, they didn't have him. The offense showed it. ''I have a lot of confidence in a lot of guys,'' Beard said.
Baylor: It was just the second win in 10 games against ranked teams for the Bears. They likely will need another win or two to make sure they extend a school record with a fifth straight trip to the NCAAs. But this win appears to be a big step. ''I think that's the great thing about the Big 12. I think there's nine schools that are making cases for the NCAA Tournament, probably,'' Drew said.
EVANS OUTLOOK
Beard didn't have much more detail on Evans' injury. It wasn't clear when it happened. He finished with four points. ''You're always concerned,'' Beard said. ''I hate that. Your always want the best players on the floor. We'll hope for the best.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: At Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
Baylor: Faces No. 20 West Virginia at home Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|39.3
|83.6
|Free Throw %
|87.3
|Defensive rebound by Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.
|0.0
|Brandone Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandone Francis
|5.0
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Brandone Francis
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.
|9.0
|Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Bad pass turnover on King McClure, stolen by Josh Webster
|19.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|59
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|18-54 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 Texas Tech 22-5
|76.0 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Baylor 17-10
|76.4 PPG
|42 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|39.2
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hamilton IV
|14
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|2
|B. Francis
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Stevenson
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Moretti
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Webster
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Za. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|35
|14
|7
|7
|17
|23
|20/51
|3/14
|14/18
|10
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lecomte
|34
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/14
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Vital
|30
|8
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|3
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|34
|7
|8
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|5
|T. Clark
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Lindsey
|22
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lecomte
|34
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/14
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Vital
|30
|8
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|3
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|34
|7
|8
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|5
|T. Clark
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Lindsey
|22
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
-
SMU
UCF37
52
Final
-
VATECH
GATECH76
56
Final
-
CUSE
MIAMI62
55
Final
-
TEXAS
23OKLA77
66
Final
-
PROV
BUTLER54
69
Final
-
NAVY
BU62
48
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY68
67
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
KSTATE66
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT74
69
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR98
102
Final/2OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA56
89
Final
-
VMI
CIT75
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
LSU63
64
Final
-
ETNST
WCAR72
61
Final
-
2MICHST
NWEST65
60
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
76
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE62
69
Final
-
FURMAN
SAMFORD94
79
Final
-
IND
IOWA84
82
Final
-
SILL
INDST76
72
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY85
90
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST68
78
Final
-
FIU
FAU72
77
Final
-
BAMA
UK71
81
Final
-
TOLEDO
BALLST71
99
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST84
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST62
82
Final
-
MEMP
TULANE68
63
Final
-
TEXST
LAMON71
79
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO87
92
Final/OT
-
10AUBURN
SC75
84
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
72
Final
-
TROY
APPST54
65
Final
-
FLA
VANDY68
71
Final
-
21TEXAM
ARK75
94
Final
-
NCST
WAKE90
84
Final
-
SJST
WYO75
89
Final
-
UNLV
SDGST56
94
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER74
78
Final
-
IDST
PORTST77
91
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE63
73
Final/OT
-
BYU
USD62
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH56
80
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON74
86
Final
-
NCGRN
MERCER74
77
Final
-
FAMU
DELST66
63
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST67
69
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN74
87
Final
-
ND
BC84
67
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA76
88
Final
-
SFA
UIW81
70
Final
-
HOW
NCAT69
83
Final
-
NICHST
CARK87
83
Final
-
3NOVA
4XAVIER95
79
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK64
79
Final
-
WMICH
NILL67
75
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH72
67
Final
-
UMES
NCCU49
77
Final
-
BCU
COPPST89
85
Final
-
UCDAV
UCSB71
54
Final
-
NAU
NDAK81
86
Final/OT
-
WOFF
CHATT74
64
Final
-
TEXSO
MVSU72
71
Final
-
UAB
USM87
69
Final
-
MONST
EWASH79
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR76
79
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL74
90
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS74
72
Final
-
ABIL
SELOU54
68
Final
-
20WVU
13KANSAS69
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN63
72
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST75
79
Final
-
24NEVADA
UTAHST93
87
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO74
79
Final
-
18TENN
UGA62
73
Final
-
STHRN
ALST71
67
Final
-
USCUP
JVILLE70
82
Final
-
STLOU
RICH72
66
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES75
82
Final
-
SCST
HAMP66
79
Final
-
SAV
NORFLK77
85
Final
-
JACKST
GRAM64
71
Final
-
PENN
CORN79
71
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON69
66
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT65
58
Final
-
UTEP
ODU33
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC90
87
Final
-
EILL
TNMART64
57
Final
-
COLOST
FRESNO65
86
Final
-
ALCORN
ALAM80
60
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF75
86
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH87
70
Final
-
TXSA
CHARLO97
89
Final/OT
-
UMASS
DAVID78
83
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM88
74
Final
-
PRINCE
CLMB60
85
Final
-
FORD
DAYTON70
80
Final
-
BROWN
DART63
66
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST51
69
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH53
84
Final
-
ELON
DEL57
72
Final
-
7TXTECH
BAYLOR57
59
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF79
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE85
66
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
90
Final
-
COLO
WASH59
82
Final
-
TNTECH
MURYST65
75
Final
-
PEPPER
9GONZAG67
81
Final
-
ARKLR
ARKST82
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP86
78
Final
-
JAXST
PEAY57
60
Final
-
RUT
MD51
61
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT65
108
Final
-
PVAM
ARKPB76
71
Final/OT
-
14UNC
LVILLE93
76
Final
-
MISS
MISSST62
79
Final
-
EKY
TNST72
59
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL72
84
Final
-
CSN
CSFULL70
88
Final
-
BRAD
VALPO64
77
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO80
97
Final
-
YALE
HARV49
64
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST77
70
Final
-
GC
CSBAK58
71
Final
-
15MARYCA
PORT73
61
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH90
86
Final
-
UCIRV
CPOLY75
58
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO77
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
SACST83
73
Final
-
OREG
UCLA78
86
Final/OT
-
HAWAII
UCRIV74
69
Final/OT
-
OREGST
USC59
72
Final
-
SNCLRA
UOP72
68
Final