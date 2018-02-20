OKLA
KANSAS

No Text

Graham leads No. 8 Kansas to 104-74 rout of Oklahoma

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Two of the Big 12's most powerful offenses collided when No. 8 Kansas hosted Oklahoma. Only one lived up to the hype, though.

Devonte Graham had 23 points and seven assists, Malik Newman added 20 points and No. 8 Kansas beat Oklahoma 104-74 on Monday night in its first true blowout of the Big 12 season.

''It was a fun night, a good win,'' coach Bill Self said. ''Certainly we needed a game where we could not sweat until the very, very end.''

The Jayhawks (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) controlled things early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and forcing Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger to burn a timeout before the first media break. The Sooners (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) never recovered.

''From the start, seemed like we were fighting uphill all night,'' Kruger said. ''Just hanging on to stay within range. Guys fought it pretty good for a while, obviously didn't finish it like we want to or need to.''

Kameron McGusty led the way for Oklahoma with 22 points while Jamuni McNeace added 18 in his first career start.

It was a cold shooting night for Trae Young, who missed 10 of his 13 shots and had a career-low 11 points. He led the game with nine assists.

Six Jayhawks scored in double figures, and the team broke the 100-point threshold for the first time since December. It was an offensive performance unlike any other during their Big 12 season, fueled partially by the memory of their loss to the Sooners in Norman back in January.

''The only the thing that was on our mind was just getting payback,'' Newman said. ''We went down there, and they stole one from us.''

The win marks No. 300 all-time in Big 12 play for the Jayhawks. Only two other schools (Texas, Oklahoma) have surpassed the 200 mark.

NEW LOOK SOONERS

Kruger made a drastic change to his team's starting lineup, replacing three starters before tonight's game. Only Young and Christian James remained from last game's starting five.

''We lost a few in a row,'' Kruger said. ''We're just searching. We're just trying to get some sort of spark.''

DAWN OF DE SOUSA

Silvio De Sousa had the first notable performance of his Kansas career, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds in just 13 minutes. He's struggled mightily in his sparse playing time, as early graduation allowed him to enroll at the semester break while he should be a high school senior.

''Tonight he was poised, he took his time on the post,'' Self said. ''You compare that performance and at OU, where he had three turnovers in one minute and everything, and it's night and day.''

INTO THE RAFTERS

Former Kansas point guard Sherron Collins had his jersey retired at halftime, making him the 33rd player in program history to receive the honor and the second in the last three days, after teammate Cole Aldrich had his number raised Saturday.

Collins ranks No. 5 all-time in scoring at Kansas with 1,888 points, and No. 9 in assists with 552. In 2010, he was named a consensus first team All-American, and was the Big 12 sixth man of the year on the team that won the 2007-08 national championship.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas now sits a half-game ahead of Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings after gaining a game on the Red Raiders when they fell to Baylor Saturday.

Oklahoma has now dropped its last six games, and has fallen to No. 8 in the Big 12. The skid has led some to speculate that the Sooners could miss the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Kansas has a road clash with Texas Tech Saturday, serving as a battle for the outright Big 12 lead.

Oklahoma will look to rebound at home against a hot Kansas State team on Saturday.

Key Players
T. Young
11 G
D. Graham
4 G
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
42.7 Field Goal % 40.1
36.6 Three Point % 41.6
85.8 Free Throw % 83.4
+ 2 Brady Manek made layup 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Brady Manek 32.0
  Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty 43.0
  Chris Teahan missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 55.0
+ 2 Sam Cunliffe made dunk 1:02
  Defensive rebound by James Sosinski 1:11
  Matt Freeman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Oklahoma 1:19
  Matt Freeman missed free throw 1:19
Team Stats
Points 74 104
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 39-64 (60.9%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 25 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 14 28
Team 3 0
Assists 12 22
Steals 3 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
K. McGusty G
22 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
D. Graham G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 16-11 393574
home team logo 8 Kansas 22-6 4955104
O/U 166.0, KANSAS -8.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
O/U 166.0, KANSAS -8.5
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 16-11 87.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 8 Kansas 22-6 82.4 PPG 38.2 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
20
K. McGusty G 7.9 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.3 APG 43.5 FG%
4
D. Graham G 17.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.2 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
20
K. McGusty G 22 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
D. Graham G 23 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
46.2 FG% 60.9
26.3 3PT FG% 55.2
69.2 FT% 90.9
Oklahoma
Starters
K. McGusty
J. McNeace
C. James
T. Young
K. Doolittle
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McGusty 35 22 3 0 0 0 1 1 9/15 2/8 2/3 0 3
J. McNeace 26 18 3 1 0 1 0 3 8/11 0/0 2/2 2 1
C. James 28 11 3 1 0 0 1 3 4/9 2/3 1/1 0 3
T. Young 35 11 1 9 1 0 5 1 3/13 1/5 4/4 0 1
K. Doolittle 23 4 4 1 1 0 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 2
Bench
K. Lattin
R. Odomes
B. Manek
M. Freeman
J. Shepherd
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
M. Thorpe
P. Geha
C. Giles
R. Streller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lattin 11 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
R. Odomes 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
B. Manek 17 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 0
M. Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
J. Shepherd 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lazenby 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Polla 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 22 12 3 2 11 12 30/65 5/19 9/13 8 14
Kansas
Starters
D. Graham
M. Newman
L. Vick
S. Mykhailiuk
U. Azubuike
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Graham 35 23 5 7 2 0 2 3 8/17 5/11 2/2 1 4
M. Newman 37 20 3 5 2 0 0 1 7/11 4/6 2/2 0 3
L. Vick 34 17 6 4 0 0 2 0 7/11 3/4 0/0 1 5
S. Mykhailiuk 34 16 7 4 1 0 0 1 5/10 4/7 2/2 2 5
U. Azubuike 18 10 8 0 3 3 1 3 5/6 0/0 0/1 2 6
Bench
S. De Sousa
M. Lightfoot
S. Cunliffe
M. Garrett
C. Young
C. Teahan
J. Sosinski
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. De Sousa 13 10 6 1 0 0 1 2 3/3 0/0 4/4 3 3
M. Lightfoot 7 4 0 0 0 3 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Cunliffe 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Garrett 14 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Young 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Teahan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Sosinski 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Total 200 104 38 22 9 6 10 14 39/64 16/29 10/11 10 28
