Martin scores 26 as Butler cruises past Creighton 93-70
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelan Martin hit five of Butler's 14 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 93-70 win over Creighton on Tuesday night.
Martin was 10-of-15 shooting. Paul Jorgensen had 17 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Nate Fowler scored 15 for Butler (19-9, 9-7 Big East).
Marcus Foster hit a 3-pointer to give the Bluejays a 7-3 lead but Baldwin and Baddley answered with back-to-back 3s before Jorgensen made a layup and a 3 to cap a 15-3 run. Baldwin, McDermott and Baddley each hit a trey in a 59-second span to spark a 12-0 spurt by Butler that made it 42-22 when Fowler made a layup with 4:26 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs led by double figures the rest of the way.
Mitch Ballock had 15 points, Khyri Thomas scored 14 and Marcus Foster added 13 for Creighton (19-9, 8-7).
Butler scored 22 points off 14 Bluejay turnovers and shot 54 percent (37 of 68) from the field.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|20.7
|Pts. Per Game
|20.7
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|53.1
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|40.5
|Three Point %
|36.9
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|87.7
|+ 2
|Manny Suarez made layup, assist by Kaleb Joseph
|28.0
|+ 2
|Christian David made layup, assist by Campbell Donovan
|31.0
|Offensive rebound by Butler
|35.0
|Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Joseph, stolen by Henry Baddley
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Manny Suarez
|1:19
|Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:21
|+ 2
|Kaleb Joseph made jump shot
|1:39
|+ 3
|Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Jorgensen
|1:56
|Personal foul on Tyler Clement
|1:56
|+ 2
|Jacob Epperson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tyler Clement
|2:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|93
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|37-68 (54.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-19 (52.6%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|34
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|12
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
24
|M. Ballock G
|6.5 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
30
|K. Martin F
|20.9 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Ballock G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|K. Martin F
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|54.4
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|52.6
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Thomas
|34
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. Foster
|28
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/15
|1/4
|2/5
|0
|2
|R. Harrell Jr.
|24
|8
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|6
|D. Mintz
|19
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Hegner
|24
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ballock
|23
|15
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Alexander
|21
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Epperson
|14
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|3
|M. Suarez
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Joseph
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Clement
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Krampelj
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|27
|11
|6
|1
|13
|12
|26/55
|8/26
|10/19
|6
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|37
|26
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10/15
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|7
|T. Wideman
|24
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Baldwin
|33
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|S. McDermott
|23
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. Thompson
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|25
|17
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|N. Fowler
|14
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|1
|H. Baddley
|17
|9
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. David
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Donovan
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|93
|32
|15
|8
|1
|9
|18
|37/68
|14/26
|5/9
|8
|24
