Martin scores 26 as Butler cruises past Creighton 93-70

  • Feb 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelan Martin hit five of Butler's 14 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 93-70 win over Creighton on Tuesday night.

Martin was 10-of-15 shooting. Paul Jorgensen had 17 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Nate Fowler scored 15 for Butler (19-9, 9-7 Big East).

Marcus Foster hit a 3-pointer to give the Bluejays a 7-3 lead but Baldwin and Baddley answered with back-to-back 3s before Jorgensen made a layup and a 3 to cap a 15-3 run. Baldwin, McDermott and Baddley each hit a trey in a 59-second span to spark a 12-0 spurt by Butler that made it 42-22 when Fowler made a layup with 4:26 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs led by double figures the rest of the way.

Mitch Ballock had 15 points, Khyri Thomas scored 14 and Marcus Foster added 13 for Creighton (19-9, 8-7).

Butler scored 22 points off 14 Bluejay turnovers and shot 54 percent (37 of 68) from the field.

+ 2 Manny Suarez made layup, assist by Kaleb Joseph 28.0
+ 2 Christian David made layup, assist by Campbell Donovan 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Butler 35.0
  Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Joseph, stolen by Henry Baddley 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Manny Suarez 1:19
  Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
+ 2 Kaleb Joseph made jump shot 1:39
+ 3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Jorgensen 1:56
  Personal foul on Tyler Clement 1:56
+ 2 Jacob Epperson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tyler Clement 2:13
Team Stats
Points 70 93
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 37-68 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 34
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 21 24
Team 1 2
Assists 11 15
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
24
M. Ballock G
15 PTS, 3 REB
30
K. Martin F
26 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Creighton 19-9
Butler 19-10
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Creighton 19-9 84.9 PPG 38.7 RPG 18.1 APG
Butler 19-10 80.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.4 APG
24
M. Ballock G 6.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.7 APG 43.4 FG%
30
K. Martin F 20.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 45.1 FG%
24
M. Ballock G 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
30
K. Martin F 26 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
47.3 FG% 54.4
30.8 3PT FG% 53.8
52.6 FT% 55.6
Starters
K. Thomas
M. Foster
R. Harrell Jr.
D. Mintz
T. Hegner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Thomas 34 14 4 1 0 0 3 1 5/7 2/4 2/2 0 4
M. Foster 28 13 2 1 0 0 3 1 5/15 1/4 2/5 0 2
R. Harrell Jr. 24 8 7 3 2 0 3 1 2/5 0/2 4/4 1 6
D. Mintz 19 4 0 3 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0
T. Hegner 24 0 3 1 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 1
Bench
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
J. Epperson
M. Suarez
K. Joseph
T. Clement
J. Scurry
M. Krampelj
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ballock 23 15 3 0 1 0 0 1 6/10 3/7 0/0 1 2
T. Alexander 21 8 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 2/4 2/4 0 2
J. Epperson 14 4 4 0 1 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/4 1 3
M. Suarez 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Joseph 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Clement 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Scurry 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Krampelj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 27 11 6 1 13 12 26/55 8/26 10/19 6 21
Starters
K. Martin
T. Wideman
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 37 26 7 1 0 0 4 2 10/15 5/7 1/2 0 7
T. Wideman 24 8 4 3 0 0 0 1 3/7 0/0 2/2 1 3
K. Baldwin 33 8 3 4 3 0 2 2 3/11 1/4 1/2 0 3
S. McDermott 23 6 3 1 2 0 2 1 2/4 1/3 1/1 1 2
A. Thompson 18 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 2
Bench
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
H. Baddley
C. David
J. Brunk
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 25 17 5 3 1 0 1 3 7/11 3/4 0/0 1 4
N. Fowler 14 15 6 1 0 0 0 3 7/9 1/1 0/0 5 1
H. Baddley 17 9 2 0 2 1 0 2 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 2
C. David 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Brunk 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Donovan 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gillens-Butler 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Total 200 93 32 15 8 1 9 18 37/68 14/26 5/9 8 24
