NMEX
WYO

No Text

Logwood, Simons lead New Mexico to 119-114 win over Wyoming

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Sam Logwood and Troy Simons scored 24 points apiece as New Mexico held off a late Wyoming surge for a 119-114 victory on Tuesday night to take sole possession of fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Lobos (14-14, 9-6) leaped ahead of Wyoming and UNLV to trail league-leading Nevada by 3 1/2 games.

Logwood was 11 of 12 from the floor while hauling in nine rebounds. Simons drained 4 of 6 from distance to hit 8 of 11 field-goal attempts. Makauach Maluach added 20 points and Chris McNeal totaled 17 as six Lobos hit double figures.

New Mexico set a program record for number of 3-pointers in a season. The Lobos blew past the old record of 301, draining 13 of 27 (48 percent) to total 314, with three games remaining. They made 37 of 60 field-goal attempts (62 percent). Wyoming shot 58 percent (37 of 64).

The Lobos took a 55-53 lead into intermission. They trailed briefly in the second half before surging to a 99-84 advantage with 3:19 left. The Cowboys outscored New Mexico 30-20 in the final minutes but could not regain the lead.

Louis Adams had a career-best 31 points to lead Wyoming (17-11, 8-7). Justin James scored 23 and Hayden Dalton had 21 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Furstinger
H. Dalton
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
51.9 Field Goal % 46.6
13.0 Three Point % 40.6
78.1 Free Throw % 85.0
+ 2 Cody Kelley made driving layup 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Chris McNeal, stolen by Cody Kelley 5.0
+ 2 Justin James made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Austin Mueller 14.0
+ 3 Austin Mueller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James 17.0
+ 1 Chris McNeal made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Chris McNeal made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Nyaires Redding 21.0
+ 3 Hayden Dalton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James 24.0
Team Stats
Points 119 114
Field Goals 37-60 (61.7%) 37-64 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Free Throws 32-43 (74.4%) 27-38 (71.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 29 24
Team 0 3
Assists 17 19
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 32 32
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
S. Logwood G/F
24 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
L. Adams G
31 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 14-14 5564119
home team logo Wyoming 17-11 5361114
O/U 158.0, WYO -4.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
O/U 158.0, WYO -4.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 14-14 80.6 PPG 34.7 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Wyoming 17-11 80.5 PPG 39.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
31
T. Simons G 9.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.6 APG 35.4 FG%
24
L. Adams G 10.0 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.2 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
31
T. Simons G 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
24
L. Adams G 31 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
61.7 FG% 57.8
48.1 3PT FG% 56.5
74.4 FT% 71.1
New Mexico
Starters
M. Maluach
C. McNeal
D. Kuiper
J. Furstinger
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maluach 25 20 2 2 1 0 0 3 3/7 2/3 12/15 1 1
C. McNeal 26 17 0 6 3 0 5 4 3/8 1/5 10/12 0 0
D. Kuiper 27 11 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 5
J. Furstinger 14 9 5 0 0 1 5 5 4/5 0/1 1/1 2 3
A. Jackson 24 3 1 2 2 0 4 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
Starters
M. Maluach
C. McNeal
D. Kuiper
J. Furstinger
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maluach 25 20 2 2 1 0 0 3 3/7 2/3 12/15 1 1
C. McNeal 26 17 0 6 3 0 5 4 3/8 1/5 10/12 0 0
D. Kuiper 27 11 5 2 1 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 5
J. Furstinger 14 9 5 0 0 1 5 5 4/5 0/1 1/1 2 3
A. Jackson 24 3 1 2 2 0 4 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
S. Logwood
T. Simons
A. Mathis
V. Pinchuk
J. Simmons
C. MacDougall
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Logwood 30 24 9 2 0 0 3 2 11/12 0/0 2/3 1 8
T. Simons 25 24 6 1 1 0 1 4 8/11 4/6 4/6 0 6
A. Mathis 13 10 2 0 1 0 1 5 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
V. Pinchuk 11 1 3 1 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 1/4 1 2
J. Simmons 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 119 34 17 9 1 19 32 37/60 13/27 32/43 5 29
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
H. Dalton
C. Kelley
A. Moemeka
H. Maldonado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 36 23 5 4 2 1 0 3 6/12 1/2 10/15 0 5
H. Dalton 30 21 6 4 0 0 4 4 7/14 5/8 2/2 0 6
C. Kelley 18 7 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Moemeka 15 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Maldonado 14 2 1 0 1 0 4 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
Starters
J. James
H. Dalton
C. Kelley
A. Moemeka
H. Maldonado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 36 23 5 4 2 1 0 3 6/12 1/2 10/15 0 5
H. Dalton 30 21 6 4 0 0 4 4 7/14 5/8 2/2 0 6
C. Kelley 18 7 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Moemeka 15 4 1 0 0 0 1 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Maldonado 14 2 1 0 1 0 4 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
L. Adams
A. Aka Gorski
N. Redding
A. Mueller
A. Herndon
S. Averbuck
B. Jones
J. Naughton
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Adams 28 31 4 4 0 1 1 3 11/15 3/4 6/11 1 3
A. Aka Gorski 22 12 2 1 1 0 1 5 3/6 1/4 5/6 0 2
N. Redding 19 7 2 3 1 0 3 5 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 2
A. Mueller 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
A. Herndon 7 2 3 1 0 0 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
S. Averbuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 114 25 19 7 2 18 32 37/64 13/23 27/38 1 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores