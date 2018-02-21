Logwood, Simons lead New Mexico to 119-114 win over Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Sam Logwood and Troy Simons scored 24 points apiece as New Mexico held off a late Wyoming surge for a 119-114 victory on Tuesday night to take sole possession of fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings.
The Lobos (14-14, 9-6) leaped ahead of Wyoming and UNLV to trail league-leading Nevada by 3 1/2 games.
Logwood was 11 of 12 from the floor while hauling in nine rebounds. Simons drained 4 of 6 from distance to hit 8 of 11 field-goal attempts. Makauach Maluach added 20 points and Chris McNeal totaled 17 as six Lobos hit double figures.
New Mexico set a program record for number of 3-pointers in a season. The Lobos blew past the old record of 301, draining 13 of 27 (48 percent) to total 314, with three games remaining. They made 37 of 60 field-goal attempts (62 percent). Wyoming shot 58 percent (37 of 64).
The Lobos took a 55-53 lead into intermission. They trailed briefly in the second half before surging to a 99-84 advantage with 3:19 left. The Cowboys outscored New Mexico 30-20 in the final minutes but could not regain the lead.
Louis Adams had a career-best 31 points to lead Wyoming (17-11, 8-7). Justin James scored 23 and Hayden Dalton had 21 points.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|18.1
|Pts. Per Game
|18.1
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|13.0
|Three Point %
|40.6
|78.1
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|+ 2
|Cody Kelley made driving layup
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Chris McNeal, stolen by Cody Kelley
|5.0
|+ 2
|Justin James made driving layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Makuach Maluach made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Austin Mueller
|14.0
|+ 3
|Austin Mueller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James
|17.0
|+ 1
|Chris McNeal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Chris McNeal made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Nyaires Redding
|21.0
|+ 3
|Hayden Dalton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin James
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|114
|Field Goals
|37-60 (61.7%)
|37-64 (57.8%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Free Throws
|32-43 (74.4%)
|27-38 (71.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|29
|24
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|17
|19
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|32
|32
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 14-14
|80.6 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Wyoming 17-11
|80.5 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|61.7
|FG%
|57.8
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|56.5
|
|
|74.4
|FT%
|71.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maluach
|25
|20
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/3
|12/15
|1
|1
|C. McNeal
|26
|17
|0
|6
|3
|0
|5
|4
|3/8
|1/5
|10/12
|0
|0
|D. Kuiper
|27
|11
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Furstinger
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|4/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|3
|A. Jackson
|24
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|36
|23
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6/12
|1/2
|10/15
|0
|5
|H. Dalton
|30
|21
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/14
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|6
|C. Kelley
|18
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Moemeka
|15
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Maldonado
|14
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
