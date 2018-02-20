STLOU
Dayton rallies from 13-point deficit, tops Saint Louis 53-50

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Trey Landers scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made key plays down the stretch to help Dayton rally from a 13-point second-half deficit on Tuesday night to beat Saint Louis 53-50.

Kostas Antetokounmpo had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Dayton (13-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10).

The Flyers used a 17-4 run to tie it at 37-all with 10 1/2 minutes to play and it was tied four more times before Jordan Davis hit a 3 to give the Flyers their first lead since midway through the first half. Landers' tipin made it 50-45 with 1:45 to play, but Hasahn French hit a jumper and Aaron Hines made a layup to pull Saint Louis within two. Landers found Josh Cunningham for a dunk with 25 seconds left and then had a steal on the Billikens' next possession as Dayton held on.

French, a freshman, had 12 of Saint Louis' last 13 points and finished with a season-high 20 on 10-of-15 shooting.

The Flyers pulled within one game of the fourth-place Billikens (15-13, 8-7) in the conference standings, but are also a half-game behind VCU, Saint Joseph's and Richmond (all 7-7). The top four teams get a two-game bye into the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals.

Landers and Jalen Crutcher hit 3s on Dayton's first two possessions, but the Flyers missed 11 of their next 14 field-goal attempts and committed eight first-half turnovers as Saint Louis took a nine-point lead into the break. Javon Bess and French made back-to-back jumpers to make it 33-20 with 18 minutes left.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
0 G
D. Davis
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
37.2 Field Goal % 43.3
23.5 Three Point % 37.5
69.1 Free Throw % 86.5
Team Stats
Points 50 53
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 21-46 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 4-10 (40.0%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 30
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 22 22
Team 1 1
Assists 8 16
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
H. French F
20 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
T. Landers G
13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 15-13 292150
home team logo Dayton 13-14 203353
O/U 134.5, DAYTON -5.0
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 15-13 66.2 PPG 40.1 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Dayton 13-14 73.1 PPG 33.2 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
22
H. French F 9.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.4 APG 53.2 FG%
3
T. Landers G 10.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.9 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
22
H. French F 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
3
T. Landers G 13 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 45.7
33.3 3PT FG% 22.2
40.0 FT% 58.3
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
D. Roby
J. Bess
D. Foreman
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. French 28 20 3 0 0 1 4 3 10/15 0/0 0/1 1 2
D. Roby 38 11 2 3 2 0 1 3 4/8 2/3 1/2 0 2
J. Bess 40 8 8 1 2 0 1 2 3/12 0/4 2/3 2 6
D. Foreman 27 2 3 1 0 1 2 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Johnson 31 2 8 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/3 0/2 1 7
Bench
A. Hines
R. Anthony
A. Henriquez
J. Bishop
E. Welmer
T. Graves
M. Psimitis
J. Goodwin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hines 32 7 2 3 1 0 2 2 2/5 2/2 1/2 1 1
R. Anthony 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Henriquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Psimitis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 27 8 5 3 11 15 21/48 4/12 4/10 5 22
Dayton
Starters
T. Landers
J. Cunningham
D. Davis
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Landers 29 13 8 4 2 1 2 2 5/9 1/3 2/3 2 6
J. Cunningham 34 8 6 0 0 0 4 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 4
D. Davis 33 7 4 1 0 0 3 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 4
J. Davis 37 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 3/7 1/4 0/1 0 0
J. Crutcher 40 6 5 9 1 0 2 1 2/10 1/6 1/2 1 4
Bench
K. Antetokounmpo
J. Westerfield
M. Svoboda
J. Gruden
J. Crosby
R. Mikesell
X. Williams
J. Pierce
C. Greer
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Antetokounmpo 19 12 4 0 0 3 0 3 5/6 0/0 2/4 1 3
J. Westerfield 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Svoboda 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Gruden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crosby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 29 16 4 4 11 13 21/46 4/18 7/12 7 22
NCAA BB Scores