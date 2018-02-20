Dayton rallies from 13-point deficit, tops Saint Louis 53-50
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Trey Landers scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made key plays down the stretch to help Dayton rally from a 13-point second-half deficit on Tuesday night to beat Saint Louis 53-50.
Kostas Antetokounmpo had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Dayton (13-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10).
The Flyers used a 17-4 run to tie it at 37-all with 10 1/2 minutes to play and it was tied four more times before Jordan Davis hit a 3 to give the Flyers their first lead since midway through the first half. Landers' tipin made it 50-45 with 1:45 to play, but Hasahn French hit a jumper and Aaron Hines made a layup to pull Saint Louis within two. Landers found Josh Cunningham for a dunk with 25 seconds left and then had a steal on the Billikens' next possession as Dayton held on.
French, a freshman, had 12 of Saint Louis' last 13 points and finished with a season-high 20 on 10-of-15 shooting.
The Flyers pulled within one game of the fourth-place Billikens (15-13, 8-7) in the conference standings, but are also a half-game behind VCU, Saint Joseph's and Richmond (all 7-7). The top four teams get a two-game bye into the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals.
Landers and Jalen Crutcher hit 3s on Dayton's first two possessions, but the Flyers missed 11 of their next 14 field-goal attempts and committed eight first-half turnovers as Saint Louis took a nine-point lead into the break. Javon Bess and French made back-to-back jumpers to make it 33-20 with 18 minutes left.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|23.5
|Three Point %
|37.5
|69.1
|Free Throw %
|86.5
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|1.0
|Javon Bess missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Bess
|8.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Javon Bess
|8.0
|+ 2
|Hasahn French made dunk
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|14.0
|Javon Bess missed layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Bess
|16.0
|Trey Landers missed free throw
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|53
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|21-46 (45.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|4-10 (40.0%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|30
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 15-13
|66.2 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Dayton 13-14
|73.1 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|H. French F
|9.2 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|53.2 FG%
|
3
|T. Landers G
|10.6 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. French F
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|T. Landers G
|13 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|28
|20
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10/15
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|D. Roby
|38
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Bess
|40
|8
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|0/4
|2/3
|2
|6
|D. Foreman
|27
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|31
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Landers
|29
|13
|8
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|6
|J. Cunningham
|34
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Davis
|33
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Davis
|37
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|0
|J. Crutcher
|40
|6
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|1/2
|1
|4
