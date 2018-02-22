Clark scores 17 as No. 11 Cincy rebounds, beats UConn 77-52
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) The Bearcats had three days to stew, and it showed when they took the court.
Gary Clark scored 10 of his 17 points during Cincinnati's decisive opening spurt, and the 11th-ranked Bearcats shook off consecutive losses by beating short-handed Connecticut 77-52 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win over the Huskies.
The Bearcats (24-4, 13-2 American Athletic) recovered from a loss at Houston that ended their 16-game winning streak and a 76-72 loss to Wichita State that snapped their 39-game winning streak at home. They play back-to-back games against conference also-rans before finishing at Wichita State on March 4, a rematch that could decide the league title.
''Coming off two losses, you've got to come out with hunger,'' Clark said. ''Our season's on the line. We've just got to try to get momentum going into the tournament and all of that.''
Clark had 10 points as Cincinnati surged ahead 34-19. The Bearcats got a lot of open shots against UConn's zone defense and made 12 of their first 18 attempts. They led by double digits the rest of the way, a pleasing outcome after those two losses.
''Coach has been challenging us as a team and as individuals,'' said Cane Broome, who had 13 points. ''We can get better in certain areas. It's not about this game; it's for the rest of the season.''
The Huskies (13-15, 6-9) struggle on offense and were missing top scorer Jalen Adams, who was sick. Adams averages 17.8 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Christian Vital scored 15 points and Terry Larrier had 14 for the Huskies, who shot 29.5 percent from the field against the nation's second-stingiest defense. Cincinnati dominated inside, getting 33 points in the paint while allowing only 16.
''The game plan was being unselfish and shortening the game, and I thought we took some bad shots that led to run-outs for them,'' UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. ''I don't care if it's anyone playing - if it's the walk-ons playing - you have to follow the game plan.''
Despite the score, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin wasn't pleased with his team's defense. The Bearcats gave up a lot of open shots that the short-handed Huskies missed.
''Those same shots got us beat the last two games,'' Cronin said. ''I don't think we're anywhere near where I need to get our team defensively, and that's just the truth.''
BIG PICTURE
Connecticut: The Huskies have lost eight of 11 as the season winds down, matching their conference loss total from a year ago. They went 16-17 overall and 9-9 in the AAC last season.
Cincinnati: After the loss to Wichita State, Cronin bemoaned his team's defensive breakdowns and rebounding. Cincinnati's defense and rebounding were still an issue, though not as glaring. UConn got eight offensive rebounds in the first half while outrebounding the Bearcats 19-18.
T TIME
Cincinnati's Nysier Brooks and UConn's Kwintin Williams got technical fouls in the first half. Williams committed a foul as Brooks went up for a dunk, and they exchanged words. It was Williams' third foul, landing him on the bench. Cronin also got one for complaining about calls with 4:28 left and Cincinnati up by 25 points.
NO 3-PEAT
UConn made a season-high 13 3-pointers and shot 58 percent overall during an 84-80 win at East Carolina on Sunday. The Huskies lost their touch against the Bearcats, going 6 of 22 from beyond the arc. Larrier missed all five of his 3-point tries.
ONE-SIDED
Cincinnati's five straight wins against the Huskies are their most in the series. They've also won seven of eight.
NO HELP
UConn got only five points off its bench. Cincinnati had 40 from its non-starters.
''When people ask what's going to get us farther in March, it's our bench,'' Clark said.
UP NEXT
Connecticut: The Huskies host Memphis on Sunday. They lost at Memphis 73-49 on Jan. 16, their lowest score of the season.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Tulsa on Sunday in their final home game at BB&T Arena, where they played this season while their on-campus arena is renovated.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|31.0
|Three Point %
|38.5
|80.7
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|Defensive rebound by Cane Broome
|5.0
|Michael Noyes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Cobb
|17.0
|Jackson Bart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 3
|Eric Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Polley
|38.0
|+ 1
|Cane Broome made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Cane Broome made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Josh Carlton
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Cane Broome
|56.0
|Tyler Polley missed jump shot
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwoine Anderson
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|77
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|6
|22
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 13-15
|67.9 PPG
|38 RPG
|10.3 APG
|11 Cincinnati 24-4
|75.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|29.5
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|36
|15
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6/18
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|5
|T. Larrier
|33
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/15
|0/5
|6/7
|4
|5
|A. Anderson
|40
|9
|6
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/15
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Carlton
|23
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|T. Polley
|30
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cobb
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Onuorah
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Noyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Diarra
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Whaley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Williams
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Foxen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|31
|6
|3
|0
|12
|16
|18/61
|6/22
|10/13
|9
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Clark
|20
|17
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6/7
|3/3
|2/2
|2
|3
|K. Washington
|19
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Cumberland
|30
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Evans III
|29
|4
|6
|5
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Jenifer
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|24
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|2
|T. Moore
|19
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Scott
|19
|9
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|7
|N. Brooks
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|E. Nsoseme
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|K. Williams
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Bart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|38
|22
|6
|8
|6
|17
|28/62
|10/28
|11/18
|10
|28
