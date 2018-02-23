STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Reid Travis had a feeling it was his night. With a game against Washington earlier this season, he had extra film to watch and evaluate.

Travis scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the first half as Stanford jumped to an early lead on the way to a 94-78 victory over the Huskies on Thursday night.

''Their bigs kind of like to stay back by the basket,'' Travis said. ''I knew if I got big and could operate, I'd have a good game if I could finish. That was my mindset.''

Dorian Pickens added 20 points as the Cardinal (15-13, 9-6 Pac-12) kept their postseason hopes alive. Michael Humphrey added 15 points before fouling out in the final six minutes and Oscar Da Silva scored 14.

Travis, who also had nine rebounds, was 11 of 17 from the floor and also from the foul line.

''You saw a beast in there,'' Pickens said. ''With that hole in the middle it was perfect for him to get in there and dominate. Any time he got the ball at the high post, he was able to make the cut, find teammates and finish strong. He got us going offensively.''

Jaylen Howell scored 18 points to lead the Huskies (18-10, 8-7 Pac-12), who lost their fourth straight to Stanford and fell to 2-6 in their last eight games.

''They did a really good job of getting the ball into Reid Travis in the first half,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''They attacked us the whole game and we couldn't stop them.''

Noah Dickerson added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Washington, his fifth double-double in his past seven games. Nahziah Carter added 17 points.

Stanford grabbed a 16-4 advantage in the first six minutes and it never got much better for the Huskies, who missed their first 10 3-point attempts before making 6 of 10 in an attempt to get back into the contest.

''We cut it to 11 in the second half,'' Hopkins said. ''We had a chance but we were so far behind. Stanford just executed their plan better than we did.''

The Cardinal carried a double-digit lead for most of the game, extending it to 24 points early in the second half.

Seattle native Daejon Davis, who was poked in the eye and left the court for about 10 minutes, was held without a shot from the field but did record nine assists. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Seattle.

Davis originally committed to Washington but de-committed when then-coach Lorenzo Romar was fired.

Stanford led at halftime 48-26.

TALKING WITH COACH

Travis was interviewed afterward by former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery, who is an analyst for Pac-12 Networks. It was interesting to watch just for the fact Montgomery is like a saint at Stanford and Travis has been getting helpful tips from him since he arrived at Stanford. ''I really admire him,'' Travis said. ''It's always great to be able to talk with him.''

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies entered play as the Pac-12's steals leader (8.4) by almost two more per game than any other team. They had eight on Thursday night. ... David Crisp is closing in on 1,000 career points. He needed 11 against Stanford to reach the milestone, but fell three points short. ... Matisse Thybulle has already set the single-season school record for steals. Now he's taking aim at being the national leader. He was one behind West Virginia's Jevon Carter entering play and had three against the Cardinal.

Stanford: Dorian Pickens has been one of the top 3-point shooters in the Pac-12 of late. He's the only conference player to have at least 35 3-pointers over the past 12 games and a 3-point shooting percentage of better than 46 percent. He was 5 of 9 against the Huskies. ... Stanford won six conference games last year.

UP NEXT

Washington is at California on Saturday.

Stanford hosts Washington State on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.