Bernstein's layup lifts Washington State past Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Washington State coach Ernie Kent had empathy for Cal on Thursday night, but he was thrilled it was the Cougars who won 78-76 in a duel to escape last place in the Pac-12 Conference.
Drick Bernstein scored a layup with 1.7 seconds left and the Cougars (11-16, 3-12) won for the first time in 10 road games to climb into 11th place.
''For this team, with everything they've been through, similar to what Cal's gone through, to come down here and play a much-improved Cal team, it was just a grind-it-out win for us,'' Kent said. ''I'm proud of my guys.''
There were five lead changes and three ties in the final five minutes, and Cal (8-20, 2-13) knotted the score at 76-all when Marcus Lee scored off a feed from Justice Sueing with 7.1 seconds left.
But the Cougars hurried the ball up court and Malachi Flynn delivered the ball to Bernstein for the game-winner.
''They got it inbounds right away and were able to - in the scramble of our guys trying to match up - find Bernstein,'' Cal coach Wyking Jones said.
''It was pretty much a lack of focus toward the end when we needed it the most,'' said Sueing, who scored 25 points. ''We weren't communicating well enough and he got open for a layup. That game should have been ours.''
Robert Franks led the Cougars with 15 points and Bernstein, Flynn and Viont'e Daniels each scored 14.
NO 3S BUT PRODUCTION
Robert Franks, who made a school-record 10 3-pointers in the Cougars' 78-53 win over Cal last month, found other ways to help his team this time. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, but led the Cougars in scoring with six rebounds and three assists.
ONE YEAR LATER
Before feeding Bernstein for the game-winning shot, Flynn hit a 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds left to give WSU a short-lived 76-74 lead. Kent recalled an almost identical situation in a loss last season at Cal when Flynn missed a jumper with 22 seconds left and the Cougars down two points.
''This time he made that shot,'' Kent said. ''It shows the growth from freshman to sophomore.''
DAVIS EMERGES
Cal redshirt freshman Roman Davis, who had totaled just 26 points all season, scored a career-high 15 and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. ''This is exactly what he's shown in practice,'' Jones said.
Asked what he was thinking during the game, Davis said, ''Honestly, I wasn't doing too much thinking. I was just hoopin', trying to make plays.''
BIC PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars, who began the season 6-0 with wins over San Diego State and Saint Mary's, won for just the fifth time in 21 games since. WSU also climbed out of a tie for last place in the Pac-12, where they have resided eight times in the past 21 seaspns.
Cal: The Bears moved within a single defeat of matching their program-worst 21 losses in 1978-79. This is just the third Cal team to lose 20 games in a season.
NEXT UP
Washington State plays at Stanford on Saturday
Cal plays Washington at home on Saturday
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|33.7
|Three Point %
|35.0
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|74.5
|+ 2
|Drick Bernstine made driving layup, assist by Malachi Flynn
|1.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Lee made layup, assist by Justice Sueing
|7.0
|+ 3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Darius McNeill, stolen by Robert Franks
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Darius McNeill
|1:05
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 2
|Roman Davis made dunk
|1:31
|Offensive rebound by Roman Davis
|1:39
|Roman Davis missed turnaround jump shot
|1:41
|+ 2
|Malachi Flynn made driving layup
|2:05
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing made 3rd of 3 free throws
|2:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|76
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|34
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Wash. State 11-16
|73.1 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|California 8-20
|69.4 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|10.1 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|36
|15
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/13
|0/4
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. Bernstine
|35
|14
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|4
|V. Daniels
|32
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Flynn
|39
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Skaggs
|15
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|36
|15
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/13
|0/4
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. Bernstine
|35
|14
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|4
|V. Daniels
|32
|14
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Flynn
|39
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Skaggs
|15
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Acquaah
|16
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|0
|K. Hinson
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Pollard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Chidom
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Shpreyregin
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ergas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Langston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mickelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|23
|15
|4
|0
|8
|15
|28/56
|9/22
|13/18
|4
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|38
|25
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9/17
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|M. Lee
|35
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|J. Harris-Dyson
|33
|10
|9
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|7
|D. McNeill
|35
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Okoroh
|26
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|38
|25
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9/17
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|M. Lee
|35
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|J. Harris-Dyson
|33
|10
|9
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|7
|D. McNeill
|35
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Okoroh
|26
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Davis
|20
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6/9
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Coleman
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|D. Winston
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Anticevich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCullough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|32
|17
|2
|3
|12
|16
|29/59
|8/18
|10/15
|8
|24
-
SETON
PROV89
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY78
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON76
60
Final
-
TOWSON
NEAST75
80
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV75
89
Final
-
ROBERT
MOUNT53
72
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY83
96
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT56
75
Final
-
NJTECH
USCUP76
67
Final
-
WISC
NWEST70
64
Final
-
9PURDUE
ILL93
86
Final
-
SACHRT
BRYANT94
84
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH77
91
Final
-
WISGB
OAK96
90
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT72
49
Final
-
DEL
DREXEL83
85
Final
-
ODU
MRSHL84
79
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS58
79
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST64
62
Final
-
SFTRPA
FDU90
82
Final
-
UCONN
11CINCY52
77
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD77
61
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB63
50
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE81
86
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU68
69
Final
-
RICE
FAU79
76
Final/OT
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB74
83
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD53
70
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO68
72
Final
-
CHARLO
WKY55
93
Final
-
NDAKST
WILL74
82
Final
-
PEAY
SIUE86
82
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM83
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL76
67
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST72
76
Final
-
UMKC
TEXPA83
59
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL63
83
Final
-
STFRAN
LIU76
81
Final
-
SEMO
EKY88
91
Final
-
USM
TXSA56
64
Final
-
LALAF
TROY81
76
Final
-
LAMON
SALAB66
62
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR65
60
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH96
91
Final/OT
-
SACST
NAU53
58
Final
-
MURYST
EILL76
66
Final
-
APPST
ARKST79
82
Final/OT
-
GAST
TEXST77
50
Final
-
EWASH
WEBER75
70
Final
-
UCLA
UTAH78
84
Final
-
6GONZAG
USD77
72
Final
-
LATECH
UTEP72
74
Final
-
WASH
STNFRD78
94
Final
-
14ARIZ
OREGST75
65
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
IDST83
86
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH64
69
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST67
78
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST67
78
Final
-
23HOU
MEMP85
91
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC64
76
Final
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA61
75
Final
-
UTVALL
CSBAK70
47
Final
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA65
64
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP84
74
Final
-
CSN
CPOLY86
90
Final/2OT
-
UCSB
UCIRV49
69
Final
-
BYU
PORT72
60
Final
-
WASHST
CAL78
76
Final
-
ARIZST
OREG68
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII63
74
Final