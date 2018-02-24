Tinkle helps Oregon St. snap skid, beat Arizona State 79-75
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle half-jokingly said that his team always keeps things ''interesting'' when they get a big lead.
''We lose our focus, we get away from what was working, we get a couple of turnovers, then we're fouling on D, and that's how that whole thing kind of rolls,'' Tinkle said.
After several close losses on the season, the Beavers were able to make enough plays down the stretch this time.
Tres Tinkle had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as Oregon State held on to beat Arizona State 79-75 on Saturday night.
Drew Eubanks added 16 points and eight rebounds and Alfred Hollins had 14 points and a career-high six steals for the Beavers (14-14, 6-10 Pac-12), who broke a three-game losing skid.
''We still have time to really peak and get to where we're playing at the level we think we're capable of,'' Wayne Tinkle said. ''Hopefully, this can be something that really helps catapult us down the stretch.''
Tra Holder had 23 points and Kodi Justice scored 12 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 7-9), who lost their third in a row.
Oregon State led by 15 points with fewer than nine minutes left, but Arizona State tied the game with just over a minute remaining.
Oregon State shot 53 percent, compared to 43.6 percent for the Sun Devils, and the Beavers had 44 points in the paint.
Oregon State led 36-30 at the break.
The Beavers gradually pushed the margin in the second half, and an Alfred Hollins 3-pointer with 8:50 left gave Oregon State its biggest lead at 59-44.
Arizona State stormed back with a 10-1 run that included two putbacks from De'Quon Lake, however, and trailed 60-54 with six minutes left.
With 1:38 remaining, after a Beavers offensive foul, Holder went to the line and sank both free throws to trim the deficit to 75-72.
Oregon State missed on its next possession and a Holder 3-pointer tied the game with 1:03 left. Romello White fouled Eubanks on the low block with 36 seconds left and fouled out. Eubanks made both free throws to put Oregon State up 77-75.
After an Arizona State timeout, Justice missed a 3-pointer. Tinkle was fouled and missed both free throws, but Ethan Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound for Oregon State, was fouled and made both free throws.
''I was just trying to do my best and focus on making the shot,'' said Ethan Thompson, who finished with 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State: Sun Devils' leading-scorer Holder, averaging 18.6 points, was held scoreless in a loss to Oregon on Saturday. . Arizona State won its first 12 games of the season, but only have one three-game winning streak since then.
Oregon State: Stephen Thompson Jr., who had 13 points in 39 minutes on Saturday, averaged 43 minutes for the previous four games, one of which went to overtime, and another that went to double overtime. . Hollins returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after only playing five minutes and going scoreless due to a sprained ankle against Arizona State on Thursday.
SLOW START: Arizona State cruised to a 10-2 lead, thanks in large part to two 3-pointers. But Oregon State bounced back with an 8-0 run to tie the game. Wayne Tinkle credited the turnaround to hustle and defense. ''We saw guys dive on the floor that hadn't dived on the floor all year,'' he said.
POSTGAME TEMPER: The matchup was scrappy and physical, and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was unhappy with Tinkle in the post-game handshake. ''It's not that big of a deal,'' Tinkle said. ''We're all competitive. I don't know if our guys said something.'' Hurley, who was furiously yelling at officials at the conclusion of the contest, was not available for an interview with the Associated Press.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts California on Thursday.
Oregon State plays at Washington on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|37.7
|Three Point %
|32.5
|84.5
|Free Throw %
|84.3
|Defensive rebound by Stephen Thompson Jr.
|0.0
|Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|2.0
|Tra Holder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Tra Holder
|7.0
|Tra Holder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Kodi Justice
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|14.0
|Tres Tinkle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|79
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|14
|19
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|25
|23
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 19-9
|83.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Oregon State 14-14
|73.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Holder G
|18.6 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.7 APG
|41.5 FG%
|
12
|D. Eubanks F
|12.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|62.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Holder G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|D. Eubanks F
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holder
|33
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|7/15
|3/6
|6/6
|1
|0
|K. Justice
|30
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|2
|S. Evans II
|34
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|2
|M. Mitchell
|27
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|1
|R. White
|21
|8
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holder
|33
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|7/15
|3/6
|6/6
|1
|0
|K. Justice
|30
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|2
|S. Evans II
|34
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|2
|M. Mitchell
|27
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|1
|R. White
|21
|8
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lake
|15
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|R. Martin
|25
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Lawrence
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Witherill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Shibel
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|26
|9
|6
|1
|16
|25
|24/55
|9/25
|18/21
|12
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Eubanks
|34
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|3
|T. Tinkle
|38
|15
|8
|8
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7/13
|0/4
|1/4
|2
|6
|A. Hollins
|35
|14
|4
|2
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|7/8
|1
|3
|S. Thompson Jr.
|39
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|25
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Eubanks
|34
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|3
|T. Tinkle
|38
|15
|8
|8
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7/13
|0/4
|1/4
|2
|6
|A. Hollins
|35
|14
|4
|2
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|7/8
|1
|3
|S. Thompson Jr.
|39
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|25
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Berger
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|K. Manuel
|15
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Rakocevic
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Reichle
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. N'diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stacy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|30
|19
|13
|2
|16
|23
|28/53
|5/18
|18/25
|11
|19
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
CLEVST
YOUNG99
94
Final/2OT
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
Final
-
PORTST
NAU72
66
Final
-
6GONZAG
BYU79
65
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV63
64
Final
-
UCSB
CSN82
73
Final
-
ARIZST
OREGST75
79
Final
-
DENVER
WILL89
52
Final
-
PORT
PEPPER64
75
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKST88
81
Final
-
STBON
VCU68
63
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA75
83
Final
-
MURYST
PEAY73
64
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU53
62
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA64
74
Final
-
LALAF
SALAB88
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
UK66
87
Final
-
12AUBURN
FLA66
72
Final
-
YALE
CLMB83
73
Final
-
JAXST
TNTECH66
57
Final
-
USM
UTEP44
73
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
62
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST58
82
Final
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK57
64
Final
-
ALAM
TEXSO71
106
Final
-
MONST
MNTNA63
90
Final
-
UTVALL
GC59
60
Final
-
EWASH
IDST74
69
Final
-
MVSU
JACKST59
60
Final
-
SDGST
SJST71
59
Final
-
USD
SANFRAN64
61
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO78
68
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL71
81
Final
-
14ARIZ
OREG93
98
Final/OT
-
UCIRV
HAWAII66
57
Final