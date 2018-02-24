Walker's 3 pointer lifts Miami past Boston College 79-78
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) The final shot was designed for a teammate but Lonnie Walker IV had different ideas.
And Miami's heralded freshman guard delivered. Walker's 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining capped a 14-point comeback and lifted Miami over Boston College 79-78 Saturday afternoon.
''I knew there were a few seconds left, I knew I definitely wanted to take the last shot,'' Walker said. ''That's just how I am. I want to be the guy that takes the final shot and I believe in myself more than anyone else.''
The play out of the timeout was set for Miami's D.J. Vasiljevic to take the tying- or game-leading attempt with additional time. Vasiljevic didn't have the open look. Walker retrieved the ball, dribbled toward the top of the key and launched the trey above the outstretched hands of Eagles 6-10 forward Luka Kraljevic.
Walker finished with 14 points and sealed the comeback for Miami (20-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).
''When I had it, I realized I had a big (guarding),'' Walker said. ''Usually bigs are nervous guarding guards so a simple step back definitely caught him off guard, created a little bit of space. Off of that space, I got into my rhythm and game from there.''
The Eagles (16-13, 6-10) couldn't attempt a game-winning shot as Jerome Robinson failed to retrieve the length-of-the-court inbounds pass.
Chris Lykes scored 11 of his 15 points in the final four minutes for Miami. Dewan Huell scored 16 points and Anthony Lawrence II was the Hurricanes' fourth double-digit scorer with 13 points.
''I really wasn't having the best game until that moment,'' Lykes said. ''When I got the opportunity I was going to go in there and try to help us win. I'm going to do whatever it takes.''
The Hurricanes capitalized from errant free throws by the Eagles, who shot 14 of 25, including three crucial misses in the final minute. Nik Popovic failed to convert on his two attempts with 38 seconds left and Kraljevic split his two free throws with 18 seconds remaining.
''We just lost our composure, didn't make free throws,'' Eagles coach Jim Christian said. ''We were the leading free throw shooting team in the league two games ago. Offensively, we were really good all game long until the last two minutes.''
Robinson's two free throws with 6:16 remaining gave the Eagles their largest lead at 67-53. Robinson scored a game-high 30 points and Popovic and Ky Bowman finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Boston College.
Jordan Chatman's five points in a 10-2 run midway through the second half keyed the Eagles to their first double-digit lead. His two free throws with 9:52 remaining closed the surge and gave Boston College a 60-48 advantage.
''That was a terrific come-from-behind victory,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We had a very hard time guarding them. They are really a good offensive team. But I loved that we never gave up. We kept battling and eventually somehow went on a roll.
''It looked very bad for us with six minutes to go but the guys did not hang their heads.''
Bowman's consecutive layups and Robinson's jumper helped the Eagles finish the first half on a 6-0 run for a 41-39 lead at halftime.
BIG PICTURE:
Boston College: the Eagles still have two games remaining to match their most conference wins since the 2012-13 season.
Miami: the Hurricanes reached the 20-win regular season plateau for the sixth time in coach Jim Larranaga's seven seasons with the team.
HOME SMILES AGAIN
The Hurricanes snapped a two-game home losing skid. The comeback victory avoided the first three-game home losing skid since January 15-25, 2014, when Miami lost consecutive games against Florida State, Duke and Syracuse.
GOING THE DISTANCE
Robinson played 40 minutes for the ninth time this season. Chatman also played the entire game and a fifth-foul disqualification prevented Bowman from another 40-minute performance. Bowman played 39 minutes before fouling out.
UP NEXT:
Boston College: the Eagles conclude their regular season home schedule against Syracuse on Wednesday.
Miami: the Hurricanes will play at No. 10 North Carolina Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|34.6
|Three Point %
|26.7
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|62.9
|Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Ja'Quan Newton
|0.0
|+ 3
|Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Lawrence II
|18.0
|Luka Kraljevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Luka Kraljevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Lawrence II
|18.0
|+ 1
|Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|38.0
|Nik Popovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|79
|Field Goals
|30-53 (56.6%)
|30-65 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-25 (56.0%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|20
|14
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 16-13
|75.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 20-8
|73.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Robinson G
|20.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
20
|D. Huell F
|11.5 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|57.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Robinson G
|30 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|D. Huell F
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|56.6
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|56.0
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|40
|30
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12/17
|2/5
|4/6
|0
|3
|N. Popovic
|34
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|2
|K. Bowman
|39
|15
|6
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|7/13
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|5
|J. Chatman
|40
|11
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|2/8
|5/6
|0
|5
|S. Mitchell
|32
|2
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|40
|30
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12/17
|2/5
|4/6
|0
|3
|N. Popovic
|34
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|2
|K. Bowman
|39
|15
|6
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|7/13
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|5
|J. Chatman
|40
|11
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|2/8
|5/6
|0
|5
|S. Mitchell
|32
|2
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reyes
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kraljevic
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|0
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|25
|20
|8
|1
|8
|17
|30/53
|4/17
|14/25
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Huell
|32
|16
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|5
|L. Walker IV
|34
|14
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|37
|13
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/7
|1/1
|1
|8
|J. Newton
|26
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Izundu
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Huell
|32
|16
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|5
|L. Walker IV
|34
|14
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|37
|13
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/7
|1/1
|1
|8
|J. Newton
|26
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Izundu
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|20
|15
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/9
|0/3
|7/7
|0
|0
|D. Vasiljevic
|13
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Waardenburg
|23
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|C. Stowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|36
|14
|4
|2
|11
|20
|30/65
|6/21
|13/15
|12
|24
-
CLEVST
YOUNG95
92
2OT 43.0 ESP3
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
UCRIV
UCDAV47
48
2nd 8:28
-
PORTST
NAU38
33
2nd 12:06
-
UCSB
CSN59
52
2nd 9:10 ESP3
-
PORT
PEPPER36
53
2nd 9:49
-
6GONZAG
BYU61
45
2nd 11:39 ESP2
-
LATECH
TXSA42
40
2nd 14:52
-
STBON
VCU46
44
2nd 12:03 CBSSN
-
MURYST
PEAY25
37
2nd 19:26
-
GWASH
STLOU33
39
2nd 11:15
-
ARIZST
OREGST40
51
2nd 11:52 ESPU
-
CHIST
TEXPA43
54
2nd 12:24 ESP3
-
DENVER
WILL69
35
2nd 9:11
-
LALAF
SALAB42
48
2nd 10:29
-
MIZZOU
UK32
46
2nd 19:34 ESPN
-
12AUBURN
FLA24
33
2nd 20:00 SECN
-
JAXST
TNTECH15
11
1st 7:41
-
EWASH
IDST20
12
1st 10:20
-
ALAM
TEXSO15
16
1st 11:56
-
MONST
MNTNA6
13
1st 11:51
-
UMKC
NMEXST13
22
1st 11:16 ESFC
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK12
14
1st 12:03 ESP3
-
IDAHO
WEBER16
21
1st 10:41
-
UTVALL
GC10
7
1st 11:53 ESP3
-
USM
UTEP10
16
1st 7:20
-
MVSU
JACKST6
3
1st 15:45
-
YALE
CLMB37
27
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
ARKST0
0
Delay ESP3
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
0.0
12:00am