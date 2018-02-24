KANSAS
TXTECH

No Text

Kansas tops Texas Tech for record 14th straight league title

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Devonte Graham barged through a door with a big smile, wearing a hat tilted slightly forward over his eyes that read ''14 straight.''

Kansas finally has its NCAA record.

Graham scored 26 points and the eighth-ranked Jayhawks wrapped up their 14th consecutive regular-season conference championship, clinching at least a tie for the Big 12 title with a 74-72 victory against sixth-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

''It's just being a part of history and me and my boy are part of it,'' Graham said as he turned toward fellow senior Svi Mykhailiuk, who scored 21.

Graham hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1:30 remaining to help Kansas (23-6, 12-4) to its fourth straight win and a two-game lead over the Red Raiders, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. The Jayhawks never trailed.

All 14 of the titles have come under coach Bill Self, who finished second in his first season at KU. Four of the previous 13 championships were shared. UCLA won 13 straight Pac-10 titles from 1967-79.

''We picked the best time to be our best the last couple of weeks,'' Self said. ''To play with little depth and to play so small and to not be a physical team at all, to see how these guys hung in there and competed, I'm amazed.''

The current skid for the Red Raiders (22-7, 10-6) started when leading scorer Keenan Evans injured a toe in the first half of a loss to Baylor that pulled Kansas even in the Big 12 race. The senior guard scored six points in his third straight game in single digits since the injury.

Zhaire Smith scored 20 points and fellow freshman Jarrett Culver had 18 for Texas Tech, which dropped its second straight game since reaching the highest ranking in school history. The Red Raiders surpassed last week's No. 7 ranking that matched the 1995-96 team.

''You've got to credit the opponent,'' coach Chris Beard said. ''It's why their players, a lot of them, go to the NBA. It's why they win our conference almost every year, or every year, not almost. We were part of the fight. And we intend to be part of the fight as we build the program.''

The Jayhawks scored the first eight points and led by eight with less than 5 minutes remaining after Graham hit a long 3 with the shot clock about to expire. But just like the rest of the season in the rugged Big 12, it wasn't easy.

Smith had a putback dunk to pull Texas Tech even at 68-68 before Graham hit the go-ahead jumper and got an off-balance shot to fall while the Red Raiders committed turnovers on consecutive possessions.

After a throw-in to run off the final 2 seconds, the Jayhawks stormed the court to the cheers of scattered fans in blue in what had been a raucous arena. Texas Tech students camped overnight for a national TV event the morning of the game.

''I feel like this year was the year that everybody thought we were going to lose it,'' Graham said. ''As a team, we've just been battling, staying positive with each other, going through the grind. And now we made history.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Mykhailiuk and Graham formed a pretty good first half-second half tag team. The Ukrainian guard had a team-leading 15 points and three assists before halftime, and Graham had 18 points in the second half.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are trying to get as much out of Evans as possible, subbing him frequently to rest the injured toe. But his impact clearly isn't the same, and whether the toe improves is likely to determine how far Tech goes in the NCAA Tournament.

TOP 10 WINS

Kansas is 3-0 against top-10 teams this season and has won eight straight true road games against top-10 opponents. The last loss was to No. 4 Missouri on Feb. 2, 2012.

SMITH IN, GRAY OUT

Texas Tech senior Zach Smith entered in the first minute after missing 13 games with a broken foot. He replaced Justin Gray, who was flattened when he didn't see a screen by 7-foot, 280-pound Udoka Azubuike. Gray stayed down for a couple of minutes before walking slowly to the bench. Gray didn't return, and Smith finished with one point and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Home against Texas on Monday before regular-season finale at Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Texas Tech: At No. 12 West Virginia on Monday before finishing regular season at home against TCU next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Graham
4 G
K. Evans
12 G
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
40.9 Field Goal % 47.1
42.1 Three Point % 31.5
82.6 Free Throw % 83.1
  30-second timeout called 2.0
+ 2 Jarrett Culver made layup 2.0
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Devonte' Graham missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Brandone Francis 6.0
+ 1 Zhaire Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Zhaire Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Lagerald Vick 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Texas Tech 11.0
  Tommy Hamilton IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 74 72
Field Goals 26-52 (50.0%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 21 19
Team 4 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Graham G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
Zh. Smith G
20 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Kansas 23-6 413374
home team logo 6 Texas Tech 22-7 373572
O/U 142.5, TXTECH -2.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
O/U 142.5, TXTECH -2.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Kansas 23-6 82.4 PPG 38.2 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo 6 Texas Tech 22-7 75.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
4
D. Graham G 17.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.2 APG 40.1 FG%
2
Zh. Smith G 11.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.8 APG 57.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Graham G 26 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
2
Zh. Smith G 20 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 42.9
44.0 3PT FG% 33.3
68.8 FT% 69.6
Kansas
Starters
D. Graham
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Newman
U. Azubuike
L. Vick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Graham 40 26 3 4 0 0 2 2 10/18 4/7 2/4 0 3
S. Mykhailiuk 38 21 5 4 2 0 3 2 6/14 4/10 5/6 2 3
M. Newman 28 12 5 1 0 0 1 3 3/6 3/4 3/4 0 5
U. Azubuike 29 6 7 0 0 3 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
L. Vick 39 2 1 0 2 1 1 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
D. Graham
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Newman
U. Azubuike
L. Vick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Graham 40 26 3 4 0 0 2 2 10/18 4/7 2/4 0 3
S. Mykhailiuk 38 21 5 4 2 0 3 2 6/14 4/10 5/6 2 3
M. Newman 28 12 5 1 0 0 1 3 3/6 3/4 3/4 0 5
U. Azubuike 29 6 7 0 0 3 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
L. Vick 39 2 1 0 2 1 1 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Lightfoot
M. Garrett
C. Young
S. Cunliffe
C. Teahan
J. Sosinski
S. De Sousa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lightfoot 10 4 3 1 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Garrett 15 3 1 2 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
C. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sosinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 74 25 12 4 5 10 18 26/52 11/25 11/16 4 21
Texas Tech
Starters
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
K. Evans
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Zh. Smith 33 20 5 0 1 1 0 0 6/11 0/1 8/10 5 0
J. Culver 33 18 4 1 1 0 2 0 7/11 4/6 0/0 1 3
K. Evans 31 6 6 3 0 0 1 4 1/6 0/2 4/6 2 4
N. Odiase 19 6 4 0 1 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 4
Starters
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
K. Evans
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Zh. Smith 33 20 5 0 1 1 0 0 6/11 0/1 8/10 5 0
J. Culver 33 18 4 1 1 0 2 0 7/11 4/6 0/0 1 3
K. Evans 31 6 6 3 0 0 1 4 1/6 0/2 4/6 2 4
N. Odiase 19 6 4 0 1 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 4
Bench
B. Francis
T. Hamilton IV
N. Stevenson
Za. Smith
D. Moretti
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Webster
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Francis 21 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/8 2/5 1/2 0 3
T. Hamilton IV 16 7 1 1 0 0 1 3 3/9 1/6 0/0 1 0
N. Stevenson 18 3 5 2 0 1 0 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 3 2
Za. Smith 22 1 4 1 1 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 3
D. Moretti 7 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 32 12 4 2 8 15 24/56 8/24 16/23 13 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores