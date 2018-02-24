No. 19 Tennessee tops Ole Miss 73-65
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) The Tennessee Vols got off to a fast start and held on late for a key road victory.
Admiral Schofield scored 23 points, Jordan Bowden scored 15, Lamonte Turner scored 13 and No. 19 Tennessee earned a 73-65 win over Mississippi on Saturday.
The Volunteers (21-7, 11-5 SEC) jumped out to a 29-9 lead in the first 10 minutes and held off a rally by Ole Miss in the second half.
''I think this time of year you are obviously trying to build momentum and trying to get better in every area,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
''Being at the end of February right now you'd like to think your team understands the importance of momentum and the way you need to come out when you have a lead.''
Neither team shot well from the floor with Tennessee shooting 39 percent and Ole Miss shooting 34 percent.
The Rebels (12-17, 5-11) struggled from long distance. Ole Miss shot 4 percent (1-for-23) from three-point range. Terence Davis, who was 1 for 7 on 3s, connected in the second half.
Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 17 points, Bruce Stevens scored 14 and Davis finished with 13.
This was Tony Madlock's second game as the interim head coach at Ole Miss after Andy Kennedy stepped down as head coach after 12 seasons on Sunday. The Rebels ended a seven-game losing streak with a win at Missouri on Tuesday.
''You talk about it and you don't want it to be a part of the game, but when you don't make shots some of the hustle plays and some of the defensive efforts just don't work,'' Madlock said. ''We didn't make enough shots early to kind of get us going defensively.''
Tennessee's bench outscored Ole Miss' 21-15. The Rebels scored 40 points in the paint to the Volunteers' 28 and outrebounded them 47-43.
TURNING POINT
Trailing by 15 points coming out of halftime, the Rebels started the second half on an 11-0 run to cut Tennessee's lead to four at the 16:56 mark. Tennessee answered, increasing the lead back to double-digits with a 10-4 run.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: With Saturday's win, the Vols remained behind No. 12 Auburn and in second place in the league.
Mississippi: The Rebels enter the final week of the season with an attempt to grab momentum heading into the SEC Tournament and the offseason.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: The Volunteers will travel to Mississippi State on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at home against Georgia next Saturday.
Mississippi: Ole Miss travels to Kentucky on Wednesday and will host Vanderbilt on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.4
|Min. Per Game
|29.4
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|12.5
|Three Point %
|36.2
|75.4
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|+ 2
|Breein Tyree made layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Lamonte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Lamonte Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|10.0
|+ 1
|Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Jordan Bone
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|18.0
|Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Bruce Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Bruce Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|65
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|23-68 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|1-23 (4.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|47
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|20
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Schofield F
|12.4 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|10.3 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Schofield F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|B. Tyree G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|4.3
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|35
|25
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9/14
|2/4
|5/7
|3
|4
|J. Bowden
|29
|15
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Bone
|31
|6
|4
|8
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|G. Williams
|20
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Alexander
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|35
|25
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9/14
|2/4
|5/7
|3
|4
|J. Bowden
|29
|15
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Bone
|31
|6
|4
|8
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|G. Williams
|20
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Alexander
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|28
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/11
|3/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|D. Walker Jr.
|22
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|6
|Y. Pons
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Daniel III
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Darrington
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fulkerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|35
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|25/64
|9/20
|14/19
|8
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|27
|17
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/16
|0/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|B. Stevens
|26
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|5
|T. Davis
|29
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/14
|1/7
|4/6
|3
|3
|M. Hymon
|23
|4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|M. Crawford
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1/7
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|27
|17
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/16
|0/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|B. Stevens
|26
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|5
|T. Davis
|29
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/14
|1/7
|4/6
|3
|3
|M. Hymon
|23
|4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|M. Crawford
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1/7
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burnett
|21
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/12
|0/6
|5/7
|0
|2
|D. Olejniczak
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Shuler
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Furmanavicius
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Below
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Silins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Tyrtyshnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|40
|7
|7
|4
|11
|17
|23/68
|1/23
|18/26
|13
|27
-
6GONZAG
BYU77
56
2nd 3:13 ESP2
-
UCRIV
UCDAV60
62
2nd 51.0
-
UCSB
CSN82
73
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
PORT
PEPPER60
73
2nd 1:00
-
CHIST
TEXPA58
70
2nd 3:37 ESP3
-
LATECH
TXSA50
53
2nd 7:43
-
CSTCAR
ARKST4
8
1st 15:39 ESP3
-
MURYST
PEAY48
48
2nd 11:09
-
STBON
VCU55
54
2nd 3:48 CBSSN
-
GWASH
STLOU46
52
2nd 2:42
-
ARIZST
OREGST60
68
2nd 4:23 ESPU
-
PORTST
NAU59
53
2nd 4:18
-
LALAF
SALAB52
52
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZOU
UK45
62
2nd 10:26 ESPN
-
YALE
CLMB47
41
2nd 13:00
-
12AUBURN
FLA44
48
2nd 11:48 SECN
-
ALAM
TEXSO30
40
1st 3:20
-
IDAHO
WEBER32
37
1st 46.0
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK25
31
1st 1:40 ESP3
-
UMKC
NMEXST21
37
1st 2:54 ESFC
-
MONST
MNTNA19
27
1st 2:58
-
UTVALL
GC23
19
1st 4:47 ESP3
-
MVSU
JACKST17
24
1st 3:14
-
JAXST
TNTECH26
19
1st 0.0
-
EWASH
IDST38
25
1st 0.0
-
USM
UTEP15
38
1st 0.0
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
CLEVST
YOUNG99
94
Final/2OT
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
Final
-
DENVER
WILL89
52
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
-1.5
12:00am