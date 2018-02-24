TEXAM
VANDY

No Text

Texas A&M holds off Vanderbilt rally for 89-81 win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Texas A&M found a way to hold off Vanderbilt.

Now, the Aggies hope to find a way into the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M built a 24-point lead in the second half of Saturday's 89-81 win at Vanderbilt, but the Commodores narrowed the gap to four twice in the final 35 seconds.

Tyler Davis, who led the Aggies (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) with 22 points and nine rebounds, is optimistic about his team's chances entering the final two games of the regular season.

''I want to win out,'' said Davis, a 6-foot-10 junior. ''I think we need two of them, but nevertheless I want to have as much momentum as we can. We're going to go into the tournament. We're going to win these next two games and I feel like we have the confidence in ourselves to go do it.''

The Aggies enjoyed one of their best shooting games of the season with a 59 percent clip from the floor.

T.J. Starks scored 18 points and D.J. Hogg added 16 as Texas A&M ended its three-game losing streak.

The Aggies used their height advantage to outscore the Commodores 38-26 in the paint.

Admon Gilder had 11 for Texas A&M, which won its first game in five tries at Memorial Gym.

''It's good to finally get a win here in Nashville against a Vanderbilt team that's always hard to play here,'' Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said. ''I was just praying we would make some free throws.''

Gilder and Hogg went a combined 8 for 8 from the foul line during the final 35 seconds. Texas A&M hit 21 of 32 free throws for the game.

Riley LaChance led last-place Vanderbilt (11-18, 5-11) with 23 points after a slow start. He made six 3-pointers and Jeff Roberson added 21 points.

The loss ended the Commodores' five-game home winning streak.

''For 35 minutes, I thought A&M just had a great rhythm on offense and we really didn't get too many stops,'' Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. ''Last five minutes, we played much more physical. We got a couple steals that got us out in transition and at that point it was nice that we were able to chip away at the lead.''

Texas AM led 72-48 with 6:52 left before Vanderbilt made a 23-6 run, narrowing the deficit to seven with just over a minute to play.

Vanderbilt freshman Saben Lee almost had a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

''Coach Drew has continued to try and push me to just bring more to the table for the team and that's what I've been trying to do,'' Lee said.

Kennedy credited the Aggies' good shooting performance to sharing the ball better and going inside-out.

''Just about every possession we tried to get a post touch and play out of the post,'' Kennedy said. ''We did a better job of handling their double team than we have done in the past.''

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a badly needed win.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores made a good run during the last seven minutes, but couldn't quite catch the Aggies.

AGGIE MILESTONE

Senior Tonny Trocha-Morelos became the 27th Aggie to reach the 500 career rebounds milestone by grabbing six against the Commodores.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Commodores made 14 of 29 from 3-point range. .Texas A&M outscored Vanderbilt 15-2 in second-chance points. . The Aggies, who made a 17-4 run early in the first half, took a 43-31 halftime lead.

MISSING BIG GUY

Vanderbilt's 6-foot-10 Djery Baptiste missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M visits Georgia on Wednesday in its final road game of the regular season.

Vanderbilt hosts Missouri on Tuesday in its last home game of the season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Hogg
J. Roberson
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
42.4 Field Goal % 48.5
38.7 Three Point % 40.1
72.4 Free Throw % 84.9
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Hogg 1.0
  Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 D.J. Hogg made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 D.J. Hogg made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Maxwell Evans 9.0
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Hogg 9.0
  Jeff Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Admon Gilder made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Maxwell Evans 21.0
+ 3 Riley LaChance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 24.0
Team Stats
Points 89 81
Field Goals 30-51 (58.8%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 8-15 (53.3%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 25 20
Team 0 4
Assists 12 15
Steals 3 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 16 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
T. Davis C
22 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
R. LaChance G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 18-11 434689
home team logo Vanderbilt 11-18 315081
O/U 143.0, VANDY +1.5
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
O/U 143.0, VANDY +1.5
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Texas A&M 18-11 75.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 11-18 72.3 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
34
T. Davis C 14.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.4 APG 57.6 FG%
13
R. LaChance G 13.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.3 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
34
T. Davis C 22 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
13
R. LaChance G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
58.8 FG% 45.3
53.3 3PT FG% 48.3
65.6 FT% 69.2
Texas A&M
Starters
T. Davis
T. Starks
D. Hogg
A. Gilder
R. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 29 22 8 1 1 1 3 3 7/10 1/1 7/10 3 5
T. Starks 30 18 1 6 0 1 0 4 6/7 3/3 3/4 0 1
D. Hogg 33 16 3 0 0 0 2 2 5/8 2/3 4/4 0 3
A. Gilder 35 11 4 1 1 1 1 2 2/8 1/4 6/6 0 4
R. Williams 15 5 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 1/3 0 5
Starters
T. Davis
T. Starks
D. Hogg
A. Gilder
R. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 29 22 8 1 1 1 3 3 7/10 1/1 7/10 3 5
T. Starks 30 18 1 6 0 1 0 4 6/7 3/3 3/4 0 1
D. Hogg 33 16 3 0 0 0 2 2 5/8 2/3 4/4 0 3
A. Gilder 35 11 4 1 1 1 1 2 2/8 1/4 6/6 0 4
R. Williams 15 5 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 1/3 0 5
Bench
S. Flagg
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
D. Wilson
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Flagg 20 9 4 1 0 0 1 2 4/4 1/1 0/1 1 3
T. Trocha-Morelos 23 4 6 2 1 2 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/3 2 4
J. Chandler 15 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/1 1 0
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 32 12 3 5 9 16 30/51 8/15 21/32 7 25
Vanderbilt
Starters
R. LaChance
J. Roberson
S. Lee
P. Willis
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 38 23 2 1 1 0 1 4 6/16 6/13 5/6 0 2
J. Roberson 39 21 9 2 2 0 2 4 8/20 2/5 3/4 3 6
S. Lee 31 19 9 9 2 0 2 2 8/12 2/3 1/3 2 7
P. Willis 24 3 1 3 1 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
C. Brown 21 2 4 0 0 3 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
Starters
R. LaChance
J. Roberson
S. Lee
P. Willis
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 38 23 2 1 1 0 1 4 6/16 6/13 5/6 0 2
J. Roberson 39 21 9 2 2 0 2 4 8/20 2/5 3/4 3 6
S. Lee 31 19 9 9 2 0 2 2 8/12 2/3 1/3 2 7
P. Willis 24 3 1 3 1 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
C. Brown 21 2 4 0 0 3 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
Bench
M. Evans
J. Toye
E. Obinna
L. Austin Jr.
M. Fisher-Davis
D. Baptiste
I. Rice
Y. Wetzell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Evans 16 9 2 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 3/4 0/0 2 0
J. Toye 14 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Obinna 15 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Austin Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Fisher-Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baptiste - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Wetzell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 29 15 7 3 11 26 29/64 14/29 9/13 9 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores