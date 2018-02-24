WICHST
McDuffie leads No. 13 Wichita State past SMU 84-78

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Markis McDuffie is feeling good just weeks before March Madness.

And that could be rough news for Wichita State's opponents.

McDuffie scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, including nine during the first four minutes of the second half, to lead No. 13 Wichita State to an 84-78 win over SMU on Saturday.

The Shockers (23-5, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) have won six straight games and are one-half game behind first-place Cincinnati. Wichita State will host Cincinnati on March 4 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

McDuffie, a junior forward, led Wichita State in scoring last season but missed this season's first 11 games because of a stress fracture. He has primarily been a reserve since returning.

''I feel like I'm back to myself now in terms of airing everything out and playing the game,'' McDuffie said.

SMU (16-13, 6-10) lost for the sixth time in seven games since leading scorer Shake Milton (18 points per game) was sidelined with a hand injury.

McDuffie added to Wichita State's 37-35 halftime lead on the first possession of the second half with a midcourt steal leading to a three-point play. A 10-1 run put the Shockers ahead 56-43 with 12:18 to play, and they led by as many as 17 points.

''Getting that steal - that's a good way to start the second half,'' McDuffie said. ''No one expects you to make that play on the first play.''

Jahmal McMurray led SMU with 28 points. McMurray has topped the Mustangs in scoring in five of the past six games.

Shaquille Morris had 21 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) for Wichita State. Landry Shamet returned after missing the Shockers' previous game because of illness and scored 10 points in 27 minutes, playing only eight first-half minutes because of foul trouble.

Because of injuries and NCAA-mandated scholarship limitations, SMU played with seven scholarship players on Saturday and has had seven or fewer during its past seven games.

Wichita State entered play third in NCAA Division I in rebound margin at plus-9.9. The Shockers outrebounded the Mustangs 41-23 and outscored them 26-12 in the paint, taking advantage of a shorter and short-handed SMU team that tried to defend with a zone.

''With what we have, I really feel good about `em,'' SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. ''On the other hand, I go away from here just a little frustrated because I really think there was a game possibly to win against a great team.''

Wichita State got even for one of its two home losses this season, 83-78 on Jan. 17.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers are 8-2 in true road games this season with one to play. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, they lead Division I in road wins (48) and road winning percentage (.857). They avoided a conference opponent's sweep of a two-game season series for the first time since 2012-13 (Evansville, Missouri Valley).

SMU: The Mustangs opened the season 12-3, including wins over then-No. 2 Arizona and then-No. 14 USC, but have since gone 4-10. SMU will finish with a losing league record after winning the AAC last season at 17-1.

FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Marshall said Wichita State would cooperate with the NCAA, the Department of Justice or any other entity involved with the investigation that former Wichita State star Fred VanVleet and his stepfather reportedly received money from an agent.

''We try to get our guys to follow the rules, don't take anything from boosters, don't deal with agents until the season is over your senior year,'' Marshall said.

''We have nothing to hide. I'll always say if, because it's got to be proven that he did this, then we'll take our hit, whatever it is, and we'll move on. No one in that locker room had anything to do with it. No coaches. No players.''

During the game, SMU fans chanted, ''FBI! FBI!''

UP NEXT

Wichita State will visit UCF on Thursday.

SMU hosts Houston in its final home season of the season on Wednesday.

Key Players
L. Shamet
11 G
S. Milton
1 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
48.8 Field Goal % 44.9
44.8 Three Point % 43.4
83.7 Free Throw % 84.7
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Keyser 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on C.J. Keyser, stolen by Jahmal McMurray 21.0
+ 3 Jimmy Whitt made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray 24.0
+ 3 Jahmal McMurray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois 32.0
  Ben Emelogu II missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
Team Stats
Points 84 78
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 23-51 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 15-31 (48.4%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 23
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 23 13
Team 4 2
Assists 19 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 1
M. McDuffie F
26 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
J. McMurray G
28 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Wichita State 23-5 374784
home team logo SMU 16-13 354378
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Wichita State 23-5 84.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 18.9 APG
home team logo SMU 16-13 70.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
32
M. McDuffie F 8.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.3 APG 40.4 FG%
0
J. McMurray G 13.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.5 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
M. McDuffie F 26 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
0
J. McMurray G 28 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
48.2 FG% 45.1
45.8 3PT FG% 48.4
82.6 FT% 77.3
Wichita State
Starters
S. Morris
A. Reaves
L. Shamet
R. Kelly
Z. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Morris 23 21 10 1 0 1 1 3 6/8 1/1 8/10 6 4
A. Reaves 38 11 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/10 3/7 0/1 0 5
L. Shamet 27 10 2 4 1 0 2 2 2/7 2/6 4/4 2 0
R. Kelly 23 2 7 2 0 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 6
Z. Brown 15 0 1 4 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
M. McDuffie
C. Frankamp
D. Willis Jr.
R. Nurger
C. Keyser
B. Barney
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 25 26 1 1 2 0 4 3 11/14 3/6 1/1 1 0
C. Frankamp 21 12 1 3 1 1 1 1 3/6 2/4 4/4 0 1
D. Willis Jr. 16 2 8 0 0 0 3 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
R. Nurger 10 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 0
C. Keyser 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haynes-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 37 19 4 3 16 18 27/56 11/24 19/23 14 23
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
J. Whitt
A. Agau
B. Emelogu II
E. Landrum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 39 28 1 2 1 0 3 3 8/18 6/13 6/6 1 0
J. Whitt 35 16 5 6 0 1 3 3 4/12 1/3 7/8 2 3
A. Agau 19 8 2 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 3/5 1 1
B. Emelogu II 39 7 6 1 2 0 0 3 2/6 2/5 1/2 1 5
E. Landrum 24 6 1 2 1 0 2 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
W. Douglas
E. Chargois
J. Foster
S. Milton
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Douglas 23 9 4 2 0 0 1 4 3/6 3/4 0/1 1 3
E. Chargois 21 4 2 2 3 0 0 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 0
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 21 15 7 1 11 21 23/51 15/31 17/22 8 13
