McDuffie leads No. 13 Wichita State past SMU 84-78
DALLAS (AP) Markis McDuffie is feeling good just weeks before March Madness.
And that could be rough news for Wichita State's opponents.
McDuffie scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, including nine during the first four minutes of the second half, to lead No. 13 Wichita State to an 84-78 win over SMU on Saturday.
The Shockers (23-5, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) have won six straight games and are one-half game behind first-place Cincinnati. Wichita State will host Cincinnati on March 4 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
McDuffie, a junior forward, led Wichita State in scoring last season but missed this season's first 11 games because of a stress fracture. He has primarily been a reserve since returning.
''I feel like I'm back to myself now in terms of airing everything out and playing the game,'' McDuffie said.
SMU (16-13, 6-10) lost for the sixth time in seven games since leading scorer Shake Milton (18 points per game) was sidelined with a hand injury.
McDuffie added to Wichita State's 37-35 halftime lead on the first possession of the second half with a midcourt steal leading to a three-point play. A 10-1 run put the Shockers ahead 56-43 with 12:18 to play, and they led by as many as 17 points.
''Getting that steal - that's a good way to start the second half,'' McDuffie said. ''No one expects you to make that play on the first play.''
Jahmal McMurray led SMU with 28 points. McMurray has topped the Mustangs in scoring in five of the past six games.
Shaquille Morris had 21 points and 10 rebounds (six offensive) for Wichita State. Landry Shamet returned after missing the Shockers' previous game because of illness and scored 10 points in 27 minutes, playing only eight first-half minutes because of foul trouble.
Because of injuries and NCAA-mandated scholarship limitations, SMU played with seven scholarship players on Saturday and has had seven or fewer during its past seven games.
Wichita State entered play third in NCAA Division I in rebound margin at plus-9.9. The Shockers outrebounded the Mustangs 41-23 and outscored them 26-12 in the paint, taking advantage of a shorter and short-handed SMU team that tried to defend with a zone.
''With what we have, I really feel good about `em,'' SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. ''On the other hand, I go away from here just a little frustrated because I really think there was a game possibly to win against a great team.''
Wichita State got even for one of its two home losses this season, 83-78 on Jan. 17.
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers are 8-2 in true road games this season with one to play. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, they lead Division I in road wins (48) and road winning percentage (.857). They avoided a conference opponent's sweep of a two-game season series for the first time since 2012-13 (Evansville, Missouri Valley).
SMU: The Mustangs opened the season 12-3, including wins over then-No. 2 Arizona and then-No. 14 USC, but have since gone 4-10. SMU will finish with a losing league record after winning the AAC last season at 17-1.
FEDERAL INVESTIGATION
Marshall said Wichita State would cooperate with the NCAA, the Department of Justice or any other entity involved with the investigation that former Wichita State star Fred VanVleet and his stepfather reportedly received money from an agent.
''We try to get our guys to follow the rules, don't take anything from boosters, don't deal with agents until the season is over your senior year,'' Marshall said.
''We have nothing to hide. I'll always say if, because it's got to be proven that he did this, then we'll take our hit, whatever it is, and we'll move on. No one in that locker room had anything to do with it. No coaches. No players.''
During the game, SMU fans chanted, ''FBI! FBI!''
UP NEXT
Wichita State will visit UCF on Thursday.
SMU hosts Houston in its final home season of the season on Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|44.8
|Three Point %
|43.4
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|84.7
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Keyser
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on C.J. Keyser, stolen by Jahmal McMurray
|21.0
|+ 3
|Jimmy Whitt made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray
|24.0
|+ 3
|Jahmal McMurray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|32.0
|Ben Emelogu II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|78
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|23-51 (45.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|23
|Offensive
|14
|8
|Defensive
|23
|13
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|13 Wichita State 23-5
|84.2 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|18.9 APG
|SMU 16-13
|70.5 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|M. McDuffie F
|8.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|13.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McDuffie F
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|J. McMurray G
|28 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|45.1
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|25
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|11/14
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|C. Frankamp
|21
|12
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Willis Jr.
|16
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Nurger
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|C. Keyser
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Haynes-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|37
|19
|4
|3
|16
|18
|27/56
|11/24
|19/23
|14
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|39
|28
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/18
|6/13
|6/6
|1
|0
|J. Whitt
|35
|16
|5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/12
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|3
|A. Agau
|19
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|1
|B. Emelogu II
|39
|7
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|5
|E. Landrum
|24
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|39
|28
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/18
|6/13
|6/6
|1
|0
|J. Whitt
|35
|16
|5
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/12
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|3
|A. Agau
|19
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|1
|B. Emelogu II
|39
|7
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|5
|E. Landrum
|24
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Douglas
|23
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|3/4
|0/1
|1
|3
|E. Chargois
|21
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|21
|15
|7
|1
|11
|21
|23/51
|15/31
|17/22
|8
|13
-
PORTST
NAU47
39
2nd 8:35
-
UCSB
CSN74
64
2nd 1:35 ESP3
-
PORT
PEPPER60
73
2nd 1:00
-
ARIZST
OREGST58
68
2nd 4:39 ESPU
-
CSTCAR
ARKST4
8
1st 15:39 ESP3
-
MURYST
PEAY48
48
2nd 11:09
-
STBON
VCU55
54
2nd 3:48 CBSSN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV54
55
2nd 4:55
-
LATECH
TXSA50
53
2nd 7:43
-
GWASH
STLOU46
52
2nd 2:42
-
DENVER
WILL89
52
2nd 0.0
-
CHIST
TEXPA58
70
2nd 3:37 ESP3
-
6GONZAG
BYU77
56
2nd 3:29 ESP2
-
LALAF
SALAB49
43
2nd 18:34
-
MIZZOU
UK44
62
2nd 11:25 ESPN
-
YALE
CLMB39
27
2nd 18:09
-
12AUBURN
FLA42
48
2nd 12:18 SECN
-
JAXST
TNTECH24
19
1st 1:48
-
UMKC
NMEXST18
31
1st 6:46 ESFC
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK22
26
1st 4:29 ESP3
-
IDAHO
WEBER27
31
1st 3:43
-
MONST
MNTNA9
17
1st 6:34
-
EWASH
IDST31
23
1st 2:59
-
UTVALL
GC11
12
1st 10:25 ESP3
-
ALAM
TEXSO30
40
1st 3:20
-
MVSU
JACKST12
17
1st 6:43
-
USM
UTEP15
38
1st 0.0
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
CLEVST
YOUNG99
94
Final/2OT
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
-1.5
12:00am