No. 20 Nevada gets past Colorado State, earns league title

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 25, 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) With his team struggling from the field and the chance to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West tournament on the line, Caleb Martin took over for No. 20 Nevada.

Martin scored 25 points, including two key 3-pointers in the second half, and No. 20 Nevada clinched the top seed in the conference tourney with a 92-83 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Jordan Caroline had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Cody Martin, Caleb's twin brother, had 17 points and 11 assists for the Wolf Pack (25-5, 14-2 Mountain West), which clinched at least a share of the regular-season championship for the second consecutive year. Nevada has road games against UNLV and San Diego State remaining, but has a two-game lead over second-place Boise State and holds the tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Prentiss Nixon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado State (11-19, 4-13). Anthony Bonner added 19 points and Nico Carvarcho had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams, who kept the game tight until the waning moments.

Colorado State led 52-49 on a 3-pointer by Nixon with 14:53 remaining, but Caleb Martin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 52. The shot sparked a 14-5 run, and the Wolf Pack never trailed again. He also hit back to back 3-pointers in the final three minutes that sealed the victory.

''I thought those were really, really big baskets,'' Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. ''I think we also did a good job of attacking the rim in the second half.''

Nevada led 40-38 at halftime. The Wolf Pack struggled from the field for much of the game, hitting 33 of 77 shots (42.9 percent), including 10 of 27 3-pointers (37 percent). Colorado State hit 29 of 62 shots (46.8 percent) and was 13 of 32 (40.6 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Rams out-rebounded the Wolf Pack 21-12 in the first half, but ended with a 43-42 edge as Nevada had a 30-22 advantage in the second half.

''It wasn't one of our better performances,'' Musselman said. ''Give Colorado State credit. I thought they played really hard. The second half, as it wore on, we did a much better job rebounding the basketball.''

BIG PICTURE

Nevada overcame first-half shooting woes to score 52 points in the second half and put away a persistent Colorado State team. The Wolf Pack also forced the Rams into 17 turnovers.

SENIOR DAY

Nevada honored its three seniors - Kendall Stephens, Hallice Cooke and Elijah Foster - in their final home game

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts New Mexico on Wednesday in its final regular-season game.

Nevada closes out the regular season with road games against UNLV on Wednesday and San Diego State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Carvacho
32 F/C
Co. Martin
11 F
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
51.5 Field Goal % 52.6
40.0 Three Point % 30.6
61.8 Free Throw % 67.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline 14.0
  Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 22.0
  Cody Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Cody Martin 22.0
  Jordan Caroline missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Cody Martin 22.0
  Jordan Caroline missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Nico Carvacho 22.0
Team Stats
Points 83 92
Field Goals 29-62 (46.8%) 33-77 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 13-32 (40.6%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 42
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 31 21
Team 3 5
Assists 17 23
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
P. Nixon G
27 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
Ca. Martin F
25 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 11-19 384583
home team logo 20 Nevada 25-5 405292
O/U 156.0, NEVADA -17.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
O/U 156.0, NEVADA -17.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 11-19 71.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 20 Nevada 25-5 83.0 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
11
P. Nixon G 15.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.0 APG 35.6 FG%
10
Ca. Martin F 19.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
P. Nixon G 27 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
10
Ca. Martin F 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
46.8 FG% 42.9
40.6 3PT FG% 37.0
85.7 FT% 59.3
Colorado State
Starters
P. Nixon
N. Carvacho
D. James
C. Bob
L. Jenkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Nixon 40 27 10 3 2 0 3 3 9/24 7/16 2/2 2 8
N. Carvacho 39 13 14 7 0 0 0 5 6/7 1/2 0/0 4 10
D. James 37 9 5 3 1 0 5 4 2/9 0/4 5/6 1 4
C. Bob 17 8 4 0 1 0 6 5 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
L. Jenkins 27 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 1
Nevada
Starters
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
Co. Martin
K. Stephens
H. Cooke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 39 25 4 5 1 0 1 1 7/20 5/13 6/6 1 3
J. Caroline 36 21 14 3 0 0 4 3 9/18 0/1 3/10 6 8
Co. Martin 40 17 9 11 3 3 1 0 7/15 0/0 3/5 6 3
K. Stephens 31 9 2 0 1 1 0 4 3/12 3/9 0/0 1 1
H. Cooke 20 8 0 1 2 0 0 4 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
