Bohannon, Iowa hold off Northwestern 77-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Jordan Bohannon's tremendous 3-point shooting - and the respect he showed in preserving a record held by Iowa legend Chris Street - gave Hawkeyes fans a rare reason to smile at the tail end of a dismal season.
Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points with seven 3s and Iowa held off Northwestern 77-70 in its home finale on Sunday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Luka Garza had 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14), who locked down the No. 12 seed for next week's Big Ten tournament with its first victory in nearly a month. They'll face Illinois on Wednesday in New York.
''We know what we are capable of. It was good to go out and show that. Tonight was a good step for us,'' Garza said.
This was essentially a meaningless game for the injury-plagued Wildcats (15-16, 6-12) - who had already clinched the No. 10 seed for the conference tournament before the game - and they played like it in the first half.
Iowa, a team that trailed by at least 18 points in every Big Ten road game this season, jumped ahead by 18 when Bohannon's 3 from the edge of the mid-court logo made it 30-12.
Bohannon continued his torrid shooting with another 3 from well beyond the arc to extend Iowa's lead to 43-21.
''He needs him to play like that for us to be the team we can be,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Bohannon. ''He needs to be aggressive like that.''
Scottie Lindsey tried to keep the Wildcats within striking distance with nine 3s, pulling them within 73-65 on back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. But a Nicholas Baer steal after a rare missed free throw by Bohannon - and more on that later - carried Iowa out of danger.
Lindsey scored a career-high 32 points and was 9 of 11 on 3s to lead the Wildcats, who've lost six straight.
Northwestern's Vic Law, who is averaging 12 points a game, missed his second consecutive contest with an injured toe. Coach Chris Collins said after the game that Law hasn't been cleared medically to return and that his status for the league tournament is uncertain.
''For us, we're just a MASH unit right now,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''I was proud of my guys for continuing to fight....we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole.''
A MISS FOR CHRIS
Bohannon had a chance to break the school record for consecutive free throws of 34 held by Street, who died in a car accident midway through the 1993 season, late in the second half. But Bohannon, an Iowa native, pointed to the sky and intentionally missed the free throw that would've knocked Street out of the record books - with Street's parents in attendance. ''That's not my record to have. That record deserves to stay in his name,'' Bohannon said. ''It's been on my mind for a while....life is a lot bigger than basketball.''
HE SAID IT
''A family member of ours was taken from us. We remember that,'' McCaffery said of Bohannon's gesture.
THE BIG PICTURE
Northwestern will face seventh-seeded Penn State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats lost to the Nittany Lions on the road 78-63 on Jan. 5, but beat Penn State 70-61 at home two weeks later.
Iowa: This was the final home game for senior Dom Uhl, who entered play with just 65 minutes logged all season. The only player from Uhl's class that has made a significant impact for the Hawkeyes this season is reserve redshirt junior Nicholas Baer - and he came to Iowa as a walk-on. That's just part of the reason the program has fallen so far this season.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|34.2
|Three Point %
|42.9
|86.0
|Free Throw %
|89.0
|+ 3
|Scottie Lindsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Gaines
|6.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|11.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Nicholas Baer
|44.0
|Isiah Brown missed layup
|46.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Isiah Brown
|51.0
|+ 2
|Isiah Brown made driving layup
|1:09
|+ 2
|Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Jordan Bohannon
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-25 (52.0%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive
|8
|16
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 15-16
|69.2 PPG
|36 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Iowa 13-18
|79.5 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|S. Lindsey G/F
|15.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.1 FG%
|
3
|J. Bohannon G
|13.2 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.4 APG
|42.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Lindsey G/F
|32 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Bohannon G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|52.0
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lindsey
|40
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10/14
|9/11
|3/4
|1
|3
|A. Gaines
|40
|9
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Pardon
|34
|6
|9
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|5
|B. McIntosh
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Skelly
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lindsey
|40
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10/14
|9/11
|3/4
|1
|3
|A. Gaines
|40
|9
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Pardon
|34
|6
|9
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|5
|B. McIntosh
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Skelly
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Benson
|25
|8
|10
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|I. Brown
|33
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/14
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Falzon
|13
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Law
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|26
|17
|2
|4
|10
|18
|27/58
|13/25
|3/7
|8
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|40
|25
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|7/14
|4/5
|0
|6
|L. Garza
|26
|18
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/10
|1/2
|5/6
|4
|1
|T. Cook
|32
|14
|11
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|7
|I. Moss
|26
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|D. Uhl
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|40
|25
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|7/14
|4/5
|0
|6
|L. Garza
|26
|18
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/10
|1/2
|5/6
|4
|1
|T. Cook
|32
|14
|11
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|7
|I. Moss
|26
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|D. Uhl
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pemsl
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|N. Baer
|21
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|R. Kriener
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|2
|A. Wagner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Dailey
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Nunge
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|1
|B. Ellingson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|40
|16
|6
|3
|8
|13
|25/59
|10/29
|17/23
|16
|24
-
TULSA
11CINCY74
82
Final
-
NKY
IUPUI75
56
Final
-
2MICHST
WISC68
63
Final
-
CHATT
VMI65
68
Final
-
CIT
WCAR75
92
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF69
68
Final
-
UCF
TEMPLE56
75
Final
-
UNLV
NMEX90
91
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE48
65
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST79
76
Final
-
MARIST
CAN74
98
Final
-
IONA
RIDER101
110
Final
-
ECU
23HOU58
109
Final
-
ILL
RUT75
62
Final
-
COLOST
20NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UCLA
COLO76
80
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN75
88
Final
-
MINN
9PURDUE60
84
Final
-
MEMP
UCONN83
79
Final
-
PSU
NEB64
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
ILLCHI88
81
Final
-
QUINN
MANH86
92
Final/2OT
-
25FSU
NCST72
92
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA70
77
Final