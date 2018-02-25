New Mexicon withstands wild finish to beat UNLV 91-90
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Makuach Maluach's 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds put New Mexico up for good and three UNLV shots in the closing seconds bounced on and around the rim, but none fell as the Lobos held on for a 91-90 win Sunday.
Kris Clyburn missed an open 3 with four seconds left and Brandon McCoy's a tip attempt rolled off the rim. A sea of hands tipped it back onto the rim, where it bounced twice before falling out.
Maluach tied the game for the Lobos (15-14, 10-6) with a jumper from the lane with 44 seconds left before Jovan Mooring hit 2 of 3 foul shots with 30.7 left to put the Rebels back up by a pair.
Maluach finished with 13 points - 11 in the second half - and was one of five New Mexico players in double figures. Anthony Mathis had 18 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half, and Sam Logwood added 17 with 10 rebounds.
Jordan Johnson scored 25 points to equal a career high for the Rebels (19-10, 8-8 Mountain West), and he added nine assists and six rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
UNLV remains in seventh place in conference.
The win leaves New Mexico in a tie for third with Fresno State.
FOUL: McCoy, UNLV's leading scorer and rebounder, picked up his second foul nine minutes into the first half and didn't play again until starting the second half. He played five minutes and finished with three points and two boards before the break. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
UP NEXT
UNLV plays host to conference front-runner No. 20 Nevada on Wednesday and finishes up Saturday at Utah State.
New Mexico is at Colorado State on Wednesday then finishes up the regular season at home Saturday against Fresno State in a game that likely will determine the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.5
|Min. Per Game
|27.5
|9.1
|Pts. Per Game
|9.1
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|51.2
|40.7
|Three Point %
|13.0
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|78.5
|Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|0.0
|Brandon McCoy missed tip-in
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon McCoy
|0.0
|Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antino Jackson
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jovan Mooring made 3rd of 3 free throws
|30.0
|Jovan Mooring missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jovan Mooring made 1st of 3 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Troy Simons
|30.0
|+ 2
|Makuach Maluach made hook shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Logwood
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|91
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|28-56 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-7 (57.1%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|28-40 (70.0%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|28
|Offensive
|13
|4
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|21
|29
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNLV 19-10
|83.9 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.2 APG
|New Mexico 15-14
|80.6 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Johnson G
|13.8 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|5.8 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
32
|A. Mathis G
|12.8 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|49.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|9 AST
|A. Mathis G
|18 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|37
|25
|6
|9
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/12
|2/2
|9/12
|2
|4
|S. Juiston
|37
|18
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8/15
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|8
|B. McCoy
|23
|15
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|7/9
|4
|4
|J. Mooring
|24
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|9/11
|0
|1
|T. Beck
|18
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|37
|25
|6
|9
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/12
|2/2
|9/12
|2
|4
|S. Juiston
|37
|18
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8/15
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|8
|B. McCoy
|23
|15
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|7/9
|4
|4
|J. Mooring
|24
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|9/11
|0
|1
|T. Beck
|18
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|1
|A. Hardy
|17
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Dembele
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Diong
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|37
|17
|3
|1
|11
|21
|29/60
|4/7
|28/40
|13
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|31
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|3/5
|7/7
|0
|0
|S. Logwood
|26
|17
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/12
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|M. Maluach
|20
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Kuiper
|22
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|23
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|31
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|3/5
|7/7
|0
|0
|S. Logwood
|26
|17
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/12
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|M. Maluach
|20
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Kuiper
|22
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|23
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Furstinger
|18
|13
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|9/11
|0
|3
|T. Simons
|26
|9
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|2
|A. Jackson
|17
|6
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Pinchuk
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|C. MacDougall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mondragon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|25
|11
|2
|3
|10
|29
|28/56
|11/22
|24/29
|4
|21
-
UCLA
COLO57
71
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
MINN
9PURDUE52
79
2nd 4:49 FS1
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN63
79
2nd 2:25 ESP3
-
MEMP
UCONN66
53
2nd 6:45 ESPN
-
COLOST
20NEVADA66
73
2nd 6:44 CBSSN
-
PSU
NEB7
19
1st 10:38 BTN
-
TULSA
11CINCY74
82
Final
-
CHATT
VMI65
68
Final
-
2MICHST
WISC68
63
Final
-
NKY
IUPUI75
56
Final
-
UNLV
NMEX90
91
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF69
68
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST79
76
Final
-
MARIST
CAN74
98
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE48
65
Final
-
IONA
RIDER101
110
Final
-
CIT
WCAR75
92
Final
-
UCF
TEMPLE56
75
Final
-
ILL
RUT75
62
Final
-
ECU
23HOU58
109
Final
-
WRIGHT
ILLCHI0
0142.5 O/U
+2.0
6:00pm
-
25FSU
NCST0
0165.5 O/U
-1.0
6:00pm ESPU
-
QUINN
MANH0
0137.0 O/U
-6.0
6:00pm ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-3.0
7:30pm BTN