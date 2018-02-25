UNLV
NMEX

New Mexicon withstands wild finish to beat UNLV 91-90

  Feb 25, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Makuach Maluach's 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds put New Mexico up for good and three UNLV shots in the closing seconds bounced on and around the rim, but none fell as the Lobos held on for a 91-90 win Sunday.

Kris Clyburn missed an open 3 with four seconds left and Brandon McCoy's a tip attempt rolled off the rim. A sea of hands tipped it back onto the rim, where it bounced twice before falling out.

Maluach tied the game for the Lobos (15-14, 10-6) with a jumper from the lane with 44 seconds left before Jovan Mooring hit 2 of 3 foul shots with 30.7 left to put the Rebels back up by a pair.

Maluach finished with 13 points - 11 in the second half - and was one of five New Mexico players in double figures. Anthony Mathis had 18 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half, and Sam Logwood added 17 with 10 rebounds.

Jordan Johnson scored 25 points to equal a career high for the Rebels (19-10, 8-8 Mountain West), and he added nine assists and six rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV remains in seventh place in conference.

The win leaves New Mexico in a tie for third with Fresno State.

FOUL: McCoy, UNLV's leading scorer and rebounder, picked up his second foul nine minutes into the first half and didn't play again until starting the second half. He played five minutes and finished with three points and two boards before the break. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

UNLV plays host to conference front-runner No. 20 Nevada on Wednesday and finishes up Saturday at Utah State.

New Mexico is at Colorado State on Wednesday then finishes up the regular season at home Saturday against Fresno State in a game that likely will determine the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Team Stats
Points 90 91
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 28-56 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 28-40 (70.0%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 24 21
Team 3 3
Assists 17 11
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 21 29
Technicals 0 0
24
J. Johnson G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
32
A. Mathis G
18 PTS
UNLV
Starters
J. Johnson
S. Juiston
B. McCoy
J. Mooring
T. Beck
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 37 25 6 9 0 0 4 2 7/12 2/2 9/12 2 4
S. Juiston 37 18 13 1 0 0 2 4 8/15 0/0 2/2 5 8
B. McCoy 23 15 8 0 1 1 2 3 4/7 0/0 7/9 4 4
J. Mooring 24 12 1 1 0 0 2 4 1/4 1/2 9/11 0 1
T. Beck 18 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/4 0 1
Bench
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
C. Dembele
C. Diong
J. Green
B. Coupet Jr.
D. Sljivancanin
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 28 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/3 0/2 1 1
A. Hardy 17 4 3 3 1 0 1 2 2/8 0/0 0/0 0 3
C. Dembele 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Diong 8 2 3 1 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 37 17 3 1 11 21 29/60 4/7 28/40 13 24
Bench
J. Furstinger
T. Simons
A. Jackson
V. Pinchuk
C. MacDougall
J. Simmons
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Furstinger 18 13 3 0 0 2 0 5 2/6 0/0 9/11 0 3
T. Simons 26 9 3 2 2 0 2 3 4/7 1/4 0/1 1 2
A. Jackson 17 6 0 5 0 0 2 4 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 0
V. Pinchuk 17 1 2 0 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 25 11 2 3 10 29 28/56 11/22 24/29 4 21
