Lafayette beats American in Patriot League Tournament
EASTON, Pa. (AP) Matt Klinewski scored 23 points and Justin Jaworski hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points to help Lafayette beat American 93-86 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.
Alex Petrie added 17 points and Eric Stafford 12 for seventh-seeded Lafayette (10-20). The Leopards will play at No. 2 seed Colgate in the quarterfinals. Lafayette swept the regular-season series against the Raiders.
Kyle Stout's 3-pointer gave the Leopards a 13-point lead with 12 minutes to go but American (6-23), the No. 10 seed, answered with two 3s in a 36-second span and Sa'eed Nelson's layup to trim the deficit to 81-78 with three minutes to go. Eric Stafford's 3-pointer with 1:25 left gave the Leopards a six-point lead and they made 7 of 8 free throws from there to seal it.
Nelson had a career-high 41 points - tied for fourth most on American's all-time single-game scoring list. The sophomore also tied his career best with nine assists and was 14-of-20 shooting.
Both teams shot at least 84 percent from the free-throw line, but Lafayette made eight more free throws (21) than the Eagles.
|26.7
|Min. Per Game
|26.7
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|50.4
|29.2
|Three Point %
|43.9
|68.1
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 1
|Justin Jaworski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Justin Jaworski made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Cheikh Diallo
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Paulius Zalys
|19.0
|Paulius Zalys missed dunk
|21.0
|+ 1
|Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Eric Stafford
|21.0
|+ 1
|Alex Petrie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Alex Petrie made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Larry Motuzis
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|93
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|21-25 (84.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|29
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Nelson G
|17.8 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|4.9 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
13
|M. Klinewski F
|16.4 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Nelson G
|41 PTS
|3 REB
|9 AST
|M. Klinewski F
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|53.4
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|63.2
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|84.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Nelson
|39
|41
|3
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|14/20
|4/6
|9/10
|0
|3
|S. Iorio
|37
|17
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|6/9
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|L. Motuzis
|39
|13
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4/11
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Bragg
|22
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Little
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diallo
|34
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|S. Beckton Jr.
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Cimino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gasperini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lamont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Macarchuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McFarland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|26
|12
|4
|4
|11
|23
|31/58
|11/26
|13/15
|7
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Klinewski
|29
|23
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8/14
|2/4
|5/6
|3
|1
|J. Jaworski
|34
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|4/5
|6/7
|0
|2
|A. Petrie
|29
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|1/3
|6/6
|0
|0
|E. Stafford
|34
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|P. Zalys
|18
|5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stout
|15
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Jarrett
|22
|5
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|5
|M. Cherry
|11
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|E. Stephens
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reichwein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|29
|15
|7
|3
|8
|18
|30/59
|12/19
|21/25
|11
|18
