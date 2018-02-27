AMER
Lafayette beats American in Patriot League Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Matt Klinewski scored 23 points and Justin Jaworski hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points to help Lafayette beat American 93-86 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

Alex Petrie added 17 points and Eric Stafford 12 for seventh-seeded Lafayette (10-20). The Leopards will play at No. 2 seed Colgate in the quarterfinals. Lafayette swept the regular-season series against the Raiders.

Kyle Stout's 3-pointer gave the Leopards a 13-point lead with 12 minutes to go but American (6-23), the No. 10 seed, answered with two 3s in a 36-second span and Sa'eed Nelson's layup to trim the deficit to 81-78 with three minutes to go. Eric Stafford's 3-pointer with 1:25 left gave the Leopards a six-point lead and they made 7 of 8 free throws from there to seal it.

Nelson had a career-high 41 points - tied for fourth most on American's all-time single-game scoring list. The sophomore also tied his career best with nine assists and was 14-of-20 shooting.

Both teams shot at least 84 percent from the free-throw line, but Lafayette made eight more free throws (21) than the Eagles.

Key Players
S. Nelson
M. Klinewski
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
44.3 Field Goal % 50.4
29.2 Three Point % 43.9
68.1 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 1 Justin Jaworski made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Justin Jaworski made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Cheikh Diallo 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Paulius Zalys 19.0
  Paulius Zalys missed dunk 21.0
+ 1 Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Eric Stafford 21.0
+ 1 Alex Petrie made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Alex Petrie made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Larry Motuzis 21.0
Team Stats
Points 86 93
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 29
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 19 18
Team 4 0
Assists 12 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
S. Nelson G
41 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
M. Klinewski F
23 PTS, 4 REB
away team logo American 6-24 315586
home team logo Lafayette 10-20 425193
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
away team logo American 6-24 64.7 PPG 31.4 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Lafayette 10-20 71.0 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.5 APG
0
S. Nelson G 17.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.9 APG 43.1 FG%
13
M. Klinewski F 16.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.5 APG 50.2 FG%
0
S. Nelson G 41 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
13
M. Klinewski F 23 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
53.4 FG% 50.8
42.3 3PT FG% 63.2
86.7 FT% 84.0
American
Starters
S. Nelson
S. Iorio
L. Motuzis
M. Bragg
J. Little
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Nelson 39 41 3 9 2 0 2 3 14/20 4/6 9/10 0 3
S. Iorio 37 17 4 0 0 2 4 3 6/9 3/5 2/2 0 4
L. Motuzis 39 13 5 3 1 1 3 4 4/11 3/8 2/2 1 4
M. Bragg 22 7 3 0 1 0 2 5 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Little 13 2 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 2
Bench
C. Diallo
S. Beckton Jr.
M. Cimino
K. Brown
J. Washington
M. Gasperini
J. Perez
D. Lamont
N. Macarchuk
T. McFarland
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Diallo 34 4 6 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 4
S. Beckton Jr. 16 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Cimino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasperini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lamont - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Macarchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McFarland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 26 12 4 4 11 23 31/58 11/26 13/15 7 19
Lafayette
Starters
M. Klinewski
J. Jaworski
A. Petrie
E. Stafford
P. Zalys
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Klinewski 29 23 4 0 1 1 1 2 8/14 2/4 5/6 3 1
J. Jaworski 34 20 2 5 1 0 1 3 5/9 4/5 6/7 0 2
A. Petrie 29 17 0 0 1 0 0 0 5/11 1/3 6/6 0 0
E. Stafford 34 12 1 2 0 0 1 3 4/8 2/3 2/2 1 0
P. Zalys 18 5 8 3 1 1 3 3 2/6 0/0 1/2 3 5
Bench
K. Stout
L. Jarrett
M. Cherry
E. Stephens
A. Evans
C. Reichwein
D. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stout 15 6 1 2 1 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1
L. Jarrett 22 5 8 2 1 1 0 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 5
M. Cherry 11 3 4 1 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 3
E. Stephens 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reichwein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 29 15 7 3 8 18 30/59 12/19 21/25 11 18
