Maston sparkles on Senior Night, Baylor beats Oklahoma 87-64

  • Feb 28, 2018

WACO, Texas (AP) If Scott Drew could design the perfect Senior Night, it would look a lot like what his Baylor team did Tuesday.

The Bears got 67 points from their five seniors, led by Terry Maston's 23, and they beat cold-shooting Oklahoma 87-64.

''You're just happy as a coach for your seniors to play that well,'' Drew said. ''When coaches think of Senior Nights, that's what they think of. Seniors winning, all playing well, all contributing, all being able to have a great last memory.''

Maston made his first career start on Senior Night, his 102nd game played for the Bears, and made the most of it with a 10-for-14 shooting night despite being saddled with three fouls in the first half. Baylor shot 51 percent as a team and controlled the boards, 44-29.

''It was an honor, and it felt a little weird being out there at the beginning of the game,'' Maston said. ''But at the end of the day, I'm just glad we got the win and I could provide whatever my team needed.''

Jo Lual-Acuil had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-12, 8-9 Big 12), who also received 16 points from Manu Lecomte.

''We couldn't have asked for a better Senior Night,'' Lual-Acuil said. ''After the shoot-around, the seniors stayed back, all five of us, we stayed in the locker room and just spoke for about 10 minutes on what we wanted to accomplish today, what kind of leadership is required to win the game.''

Oklahoma made both of its shots from the floor in the opening minute to break out to a 5-0 lead but missed its next 15, and 19 of its next 20. The Sooners were 5 for 25 in the first half and finished shooting 38 percent for the game.

''Pretty much every phase was poor. We had some looks early that didn't go, and I think that bothered us a little bit,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''We had trouble finishing at the rim, and loose balls and rebounds. I thought Baylor clearly dominated those areas.''

Baylor took advantage with a 22-2 run that took it from trailing 10-9 to leading 31-12 despite four of its players picking up two fouls apiece in the game's first eight minutes.

Trae Young scored 18 to lead Oklahoma (17-12, 7-10), but that was a far cry from the 44 he dropped on the Bears in their first meeting. Young, the national leader in scoring and assists, had five assists and eight turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners were doubled up in the paint 52-26 and were only 12 of 21 from the free throw line, continuing their late-season slide. The Sooners have dropped seven of their last eight and will likely need to win their final regular season game and a game or two at the Big 12 Championships to find a way into the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor: The Bears have been up and down in recent weeks, following a five-game winning streak with two straight losses before Tuesday. The Bears' NCAA Tournament hopes would be bolstered greatly by a win against Kansas State, but they'll need to reverse their fortunes on the road, where they are 2-6 in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma closes the regular season at home against Iowa State on Friday.

Baylor goes on the road for its regular season finale against Kansas State on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Young
11 G
M. Lecomte
20 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
42.9 Field Goal % 39.7
36.7 Three Point % 38.5
85.7 Free Throw % 88.4
+ 2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 12.0
  Jonathan Davis missed fade-away jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hannes Polla 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Hannes Polla 39.0
  Hannes Polla missed dunk 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Hannes Polla 39.0
  Chris Giles missed jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 52.0
  Obim Okeke missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark 54.0
Team Stats
Points 64 87
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 36-70 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 16 30
Team 6 3
Assists 13 19
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Young G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
31
T. Maston F
23 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 17-12 194564
home team logo Baylor 18-12 394887
O/U 154.5, BAYLOR -4.5
Ferrell Center Waco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 17-12 87.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Baylor 18-12 75.7 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
11
T. Young G 28.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 9.1 APG 43.1 FG%
31
T. Maston F 10.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.7 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Young G 18 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
31
T. Maston F 23 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 51.4
23.1 3PT FG% 28.6
57.1 FT% 84.6
Oklahoma
Starters
T. Young
C. James
K. Doolittle
J. McNeace
K. McGusty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Young 36 18 2 5 2 0 8 2 7/20 2/11 2/2 0 2
C. James 30 14 2 3 0 0 3 4 5/10 3/7 1/1 0 2
K. Doolittle 19 7 6 2 0 0 1 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 4
J. McNeace 21 6 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 2
K. McGusty 23 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/2 2/4 2 2
Baylor
Starters
T. Maston
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
M. Lecomte
N. Omot
J. Lindsey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Maston 26 23 6 0 0 0 3 3 10/14 0/1 3/4 2 4
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 32 17 11 0 2 2 4 3 7/14 1/1 2/2 0 11
M. Lecomte 34 16 1 4 1 0 1 3 6/12 1/4 3/3 0 1
N. Omot 32 9 7 5 1 1 1 1 3/7 2/5 1/2 3 4
J. Lindsey 22 0 5 7 2 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5
