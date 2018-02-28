RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Ian Boyd's tip-in with a second left capped George Mason's late rally and the Patriots downed Virginia Commonwealth 81-80 on Wednesday night.

Goanar Mar and Otis Livingston each scored 26 points for George Mason (15-15, 9-8 Atlantic 10). Mar shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the foul line. Livingston had the same scoring line as Mar except he made half of his 16 shots.

Issac Vann's 3 put VCU (16-14, 8-9) ahead 78-69 with 4:15 left before George Mason used a 12-2 run to end it. Livingston made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to reduce George Mason's deficit to 80-79.

After VCU called timeout, Sean Mobley turned it over. Working the clock for a final shot, Livingston missed a 3 but Boyd was there for the tip. Jaire Grayer scored 12 and Boyd finished with 11. George Mason is a three-way tie for fourth place in conference with St. Louis and Saint Joseph's.

Mike'l Simms lead VCU with 20 points and Vann scored 18.

