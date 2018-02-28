Boyd sinks game winner to lead George Mason past VCU 81-80
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Ian Boyd's tip-in with a second left capped George Mason's late rally and the Patriots downed Virginia Commonwealth 81-80 on Wednesday night.
Goanar Mar and Otis Livingston each scored 26 points for George Mason (15-15, 9-8 Atlantic 10). Mar shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the foul line. Livingston had the same scoring line as Mar except he made half of his 16 shots.
Issac Vann's 3 put VCU (16-14, 8-9) ahead 78-69 with 4:15 left before George Mason used a 12-2 run to end it. Livingston made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to reduce George Mason's deficit to 80-79.
After VCU called timeout, Sean Mobley turned it over. Working the clock for a final shot, Livingston missed a 3 but Boyd was there for the tip. Jaire Grayer scored 12 and Boyd finished with 11. George Mason is a three-way tie for fourth place in conference with St. Louis and Saint Joseph's.
Mike'l Simms lead VCU with 20 points and Vann scored 18.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|30-second timeout called
|2.0
|+ 2
|Ian Boyd made tip-in
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Ian Boyd
|2.0
|Otis Livingston II missed jump shot
|4.0
|Turnover on Sean Mobley
|16.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Mike'l Simms
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|42.0
|Jonathan Williams missed layup, blocked by Javon Greene
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|80
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|13-33 (39.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|29
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 15-15
|71.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|VCU 16-14
|75.9 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|45.3
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|39.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|38
|26
|2
|5
|4
|0
|3
|1
|8/16
|4/6
|6/8
|0
|2
|G. Mar
|35
|26
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/12
|4/6
|6/8
|2
|5
|J. Grayer
|33
|12
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/13
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Calixte
|21
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|J. Kier
|14
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|26
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/13
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Wilson
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Greene
|28
|0
|7
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|36
|12
|7
|1
|10
|16
|29/64
|11/26
|12/16
|7
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|33
|18
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/12
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|6
|K. Lane
|18
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|2
|J. Tillman
|28
|10
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|9
|D. Jenkins
|23
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|4
|J. Williams
|30
|7
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|25
|20
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/12
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Mobley
|22
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|2
|M. Crowfield
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|T. Maye
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Santos-Silva
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|35
|16
|7
|2
|10
|14
|28/65
|13/33
|11/18
|8
|27
