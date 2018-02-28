GMASON
VCU

No Text

Boyd sinks game winner to lead George Mason past VCU 81-80

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Ian Boyd's tip-in with a second left capped George Mason's late rally and the Patriots downed Virginia Commonwealth 81-80 on Wednesday night.

Goanar Mar and Otis Livingston each scored 26 points for George Mason (15-15, 9-8 Atlantic 10). Mar shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the foul line. Livingston had the same scoring line as Mar except he made half of his 16 shots.

Issac Vann's 3 put VCU (16-14, 8-9) ahead 78-69 with 4:15 left before George Mason used a 12-2 run to end it. Livingston made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to reduce George Mason's deficit to 80-79.

After VCU called timeout, Sean Mobley turned it over. Working the clock for a final shot, Livingston missed a 3 but Boyd was there for the tip. Jaire Grayer scored 12 and Boyd finished with 11. George Mason is a three-way tie for fourth place in conference with St. Louis and Saint Joseph's.

Mike'l Simms lead VCU with 20 points and Vann scored 18.

Key Players
O. Livingston II
J. Williams
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
44.2 Field Goal % 39.5
40.6 Three Point % 31.5
83.3 Free Throw % 79.3
  30-second timeout called 1.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
+ 2 Ian Boyd made tip-in 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Ian Boyd 2.0
  Otis Livingston II missed jump shot 4.0
  Turnover on Sean Mobley 16.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Mike'l Simms 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar 42.0
  Jonathan Williams missed layup, blocked by Javon Greene 44.0
Team Stats
Points 81 80
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 28-65 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 29 27
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
O. Livingston II G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
M. Simms G/F
20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 15-15 453681
home team logo VCU 16-14 413980
O/U 151.5, VCU -9.0
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 15-15 71.8 PPG 40.3 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo VCU 16-14 75.9 PPG 39.9 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
0
G. Mar F 10.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.9 APG 42.5 FG%
1
M. Simms G/F 5.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.0 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Mar F 26 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
1
M. Simms G/F 20 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 43.1
42.3 3PT FG% 39.4
75.0 FT% 61.1
George Mason
Starters
O. Livingston II
G. Mar
J. Grayer
G. Calixte
J. Kier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 38 26 2 5 4 0 3 1 8/16 4/6 6/8 0 2
G. Mar 35 26 7 0 0 0 0 3 8/12 4/6 6/8 2 5
J. Grayer 33 12 4 2 0 0 1 2 5/13 2/9 0/0 0 4
G. Calixte 21 6 8 0 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 5
J. Kier 14 0 4 2 0 0 2 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Greene
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Boyd 26 11 2 2 1 0 1 0 5/13 1/4 0/0 1 1
A. Wilson 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Greene 28 0 7 1 2 1 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 7
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 36 12 7 1 10 16 29/64 11/26 12/16 7 29
VCU
Starters
I. Vann
K. Lane
J. Tillman
D. Jenkins
J. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 33 18 6 0 1 0 1 0 7/12 3/8 1/2 0 6
K. Lane 18 13 3 2 1 0 0 3 4/7 1/1 4/5 1 2
J. Tillman 28 10 11 0 0 0 2 3 3/10 0/1 4/6 2 9
D. Jenkins 23 9 4 3 2 0 3 1 3/10 2/5 1/2 0 4
J. Williams 30 7 4 6 2 1 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/1 2 2
Bench
M. Simms
S. Mobley
M. Crowfield
T. Maye
M. Santos-Silva
L. Djonkam
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Simms 25 20 2 3 1 0 1 2 7/12 6/11 0/0 0 2
S. Mobley 22 2 5 0 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 2
M. Crowfield 16 1 0 2 0 1 0 3 0/3 0/3 1/2 0 0
T. Maye 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Santos-Silva 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 35 16 7 2 10 14 28/65 13/33 11/18 8 27
NCAA BB Scores