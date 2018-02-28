STLOU
DUQ

No Text

Verhoeven scores 21, Duquesne downs Saint Louis 76-69,

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Tydus Verhoeven scored a career-high 21 points, Eric Williams Jr. added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Duquesne shot a season-high 56.5 percent from the field in beating Saint Louis 76-69 on Wednesday night to end a six-game skid and split the season series.

Mike Lewis II scored 10 points for the Dukes (16-14, 7-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which entered the game in a three-way tie for 10th place and led 32-29 at halftime after shooting 54.2 percent.

Jalen Johnson's 3 tied it at 32, but Lewis scored seven straight amid an 11-3 run and the Dukes led 49-39 on Verhoeven's layup. The Billikens closed to 53-52 after Johnson hit back-to-back 3s during a 13-4 run, then led 60-57 on Hasahn French's free throw. Williams' go-ahead 3 sparked a 14-4 run for a 73-67 Dukes lead with 30 seconds left and the Billikens got no closer than six from there.

Javon Bess scored 20 points with seven rebounds, Johnson added 18 points with five 3-pointers, and Davell Roby and Aaron Hines added 11 points apiece for Saint Louis (16-14, 9-8), which entered in sole possession of fourth place.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
0 G
E. Williams Jr.
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
37.2 Field Goal % 40.3
23.5 Three Point % 37.3
69.1 Free Throw % 73.6
  Offensive rebound by Saint Louis 0.0
  Davell Roby missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Hasahn French 7.0
  Tarin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Tarin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Hines 7.0
+ 2 Javon Bess made driving layup 7.0
+ 2 Tarin Smith made layup, assist by Eric Williams Jr. 14.0
+ 3 Davell Roby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rashed Anthony 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Rashed Anthony 20.0
  Aaron Hines missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
Team Stats
Points 69 76
Field Goals 22-46 (47.8%) 26-46 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 25
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 13 15
Team 4 4
Assists 10 16
Steals 7 10
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bess G/F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
T. Verhoeven F
21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 16-14 294069
home team logo Duquesne 16-14 324476
O/U 130.5, DUQ 0.0
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
O/U 130.5, DUQ 0.0
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 16-14 66.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Duquesne 16-14 72.3 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Bess G/F 13.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.1 APG 39.1 FG%
25
T. Verhoeven F 2.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.7 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Bess G/F 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
25
T. Verhoeven F 21 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
47.8 FG% 56.5
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
63.6 FT% 70.8
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
J. Johnson
D. Roby
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 39 20 7 1 1 0 6 4 6/15 1/3 7/7 2 5
J. Johnson 34 18 3 0 1 2 3 5 5/7 5/6 3/3 1 2
D. Roby 33 11 0 0 1 0 5 2 4/10 2/8 1/3 0 0
H. French 36 8 6 3 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 2/7 3 3
D. Foreman 22 1 3 3 2 1 3 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3
Starters
J. Bess
J. Johnson
D. Roby
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 39 20 7 1 1 0 6 4 6/15 1/3 7/7 2 5
J. Johnson 34 18 3 0 1 2 3 5 5/7 5/6 3/3 1 2
D. Roby 33 11 0 0 1 0 5 2 4/10 2/8 1/3 0 0
H. French 36 8 6 3 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 2/7 3 3
D. Foreman 22 1 3 3 2 1 3 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3
Bench
A. Hines
R. Anthony
M. Psimitis
A. Henriquez
J. Bishop
E. Welmer
T. Graves
J. Goodwin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hines 29 11 0 2 2 0 2 5 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 0
R. Anthony 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Psimitis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Henriquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 21 10 7 3 20 22 22/46 11/22 14/22 8 13
Duquesne
Starters
T. Verhoeven
E. Williams Jr.
M. Lewis II
R. Castro-Caneddy
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Verhoeven 34 21 4 3 2 4 0 2 7/7 0/0 7/8 2 2
E. Williams Jr. 38 20 11 4 1 0 1 4 7/12 4/6 2/4 3 8
M. Lewis II 28 10 2 0 2 0 2 1 3/8 3/5 1/1 1 1
R. Castro-Caneddy 28 6 1 3 0 0 4 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 1
C. Brown 14 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
T. Verhoeven
E. Williams Jr.
M. Lewis II
R. Castro-Caneddy
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Verhoeven 34 21 4 3 2 4 0 2 7/7 0/0 7/8 2 2
E. Williams Jr. 38 20 11 4 1 0 1 4 7/12 4/6 2/4 3 8
M. Lewis II 28 10 2 0 2 0 2 1 3/8 3/5 1/1 1 1
R. Castro-Caneddy 28 6 1 3 0 0 4 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 1
C. Brown 14 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Smith
K. Taylor
J. Robinson
E. James
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
N. Kratholm
M. Krivacevic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 25 7 2 5 3 0 4 2 1/4 0/1 5/9 0 2
K. Taylor 12 6 0 0 1 0 1 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Robinson 19 4 0 1 0 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. James 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kratholm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krivacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 21 16 10 4 15 20 26/46 7/14 17/24 6 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores