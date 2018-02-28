Verhoeven scores 21, Duquesne downs Saint Louis 76-69,
PITTSBURGH (AP) Tydus Verhoeven scored a career-high 21 points, Eric Williams Jr. added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Duquesne shot a season-high 56.5 percent from the field in beating Saint Louis 76-69 on Wednesday night to end a six-game skid and split the season series.
Mike Lewis II scored 10 points for the Dukes (16-14, 7-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which entered the game in a three-way tie for 10th place and led 32-29 at halftime after shooting 54.2 percent.
Jalen Johnson's 3 tied it at 32, but Lewis scored seven straight amid an 11-3 run and the Dukes led 49-39 on Verhoeven's layup. The Billikens closed to 53-52 after Johnson hit back-to-back 3s during a 13-4 run, then led 60-57 on Hasahn French's free throw. Williams' go-ahead 3 sparked a 14-4 run for a 73-67 Dukes lead with 30 seconds left and the Billikens got no closer than six from there.
Javon Bess scored 20 points with seven rebounds, Johnson added 18 points with five 3-pointers, and Davell Roby and Aaron Hines added 11 points apiece for Saint Louis (16-14, 9-8), which entered in sole possession of fourth place.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|40.3
|23.5
|Three Point %
|37.3
|69.1
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
|0.0
|Davell Roby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|7.0
|Tarin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Tarin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Hines
|7.0
|+ 2
|Javon Bess made driving layup
|7.0
|+ 2
|Tarin Smith made layup, assist by Eric Williams Jr.
|14.0
|+ 3
|Davell Roby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rashed Anthony
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Rashed Anthony
|20.0
|Aaron Hines missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|22-46 (47.8%)
|26-46 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-22 (50.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|25
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|13
|15
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|15
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 16-14
|66.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Duquesne 16-14
|72.3 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Bess G/F
|13.0 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|39.1 FG%
|
25
|T. Verhoeven F
|2.5 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bess G/F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|T. Verhoeven F
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.8
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|39
|20
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|5
|J. Johnson
|34
|18
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5/7
|5/6
|3/3
|1
|2
|D. Roby
|33
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/8
|1/3
|0
|0
|H. French
|36
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|2/7
|3
|3
|D. Foreman
|22
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hines
|29
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Anthony
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|M. Psimitis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Henriquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goodwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|21
|10
|7
|3
|20
|22
|22/46
|11/22
|14/22
|8
|13
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Verhoeven
|34
|21
|4
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|7/7
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|2
|E. Williams Jr.
|38
|20
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7/12
|4/6
|2/4
|3
|8
|M. Lewis II
|28
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|1
|R. Castro-Caneddy
|28
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|14
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|25
|7
|2
|5
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|5/9
|0
|2
|K. Taylor
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|19
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. James
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kratholm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krivacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|21
|16
|10
|4
|15
|20
|26/46
|7/14
|17/24
|6
|15
