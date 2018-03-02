Flashy Arizona State rolls over California 84-53
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State's Pac-12 season has been filled with games decided by single digits, many going all the way down to the wire.
The Sun Devils finally got a blowout and, boy, did it feel good.
Revving up its highlight-reel, crowd-pleasing offense, Arizona State ran away from California with a huge second half to beat the Bears 84-53 Thursday night.
''It felt great to just go out there and be ourselves,'' said Arizona State's Remi Martin, who had at least three no-look passes among his six assists. ''That's the type of basketball Sun Devil basketball plays. We go out there and we play freely and we just make plays.''
In Arizona State's first 16 Pac-12 games, 14 were decided by single digits, matching Oregon in 2006-07 for most in the past 22 years.
The Sun Devils (20-9, 8-9 Pac-12) gradually built a 10-point lead by halftime, giving the struggling Bears hope of mounting a comeback. Arizona State squashed it early in the second half, reeling off series of dunks and layups to end a three-game losing streak.
Romello White had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State. Shannon Evans II added 14 points and Tra Holder 13.
''It was good to get back to playing freely,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''Some of the plays in the second half were who we are and who we've been most of the year.''
Cal had no answer for Arizona State at either end.
The Sun Devils picked their way through Cal's defense, shooting 51 percent and making 15 of 27 shots in the second half. The Bears stuck to the perimeter on offense most of the night and it did not turn out well.
Cal (8-22, 2-15) missed all of its 18 shots from the 3-point arc and set a dubious record, notching the most losses in the 111 seasons as a program.
Don Coleman had 16 points to lead the Bears, who had 17 turnovers and just six assists.
''We didn't really get any penetration,'' said Cal coach Wyking Jones. ''I felt like everything we did was perimeter based. The times we did get into the lane, it just didn't feel like we were able to capitalize.''
Arizona State still has a solid NCAA Tournament resume thanks to a strong nonconference season. But the margin for error has slimmed up over the past two weeks with losses to No. 19 Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State.
The Sun Devils certainly couldn't afford a loss to the struggling Bears, who have the Pac-12's worst offense and defense.
Arizona State won the first meeting against Cal 81-73 in Berkeley behind a 41-point night by its bench.
The Bears struggled offensively early in the rematch, hit a hot stretch midway through and struggled again to close the first half. Cal missed all 10 of its 3-point shots and Arizona State led 39-29 at halftime.
Arizona State got the rout rolling early second half, making six of its first nine shots to stretch the lead to 51-33. Cal missed four of its first six shots with turnovers in that stretch.
The Sun Devils kept on the gas, pushing the lead to 70-49 on a series a highlight-reel layups .
''Obviously, they're at home, they're in their comfort zone and once they kind of got it going, it was an uphill battle for us,'' Jones said.
BIG PICTURE
Cal's first season under Jones has been historically ugly and the Bears didn't stand much of a chance when the Sun Devils revved up. The Bears moved a step closer to being the No. 12 seed in next week's Pac-12 tournament
Arizona State dominated at both ends to win a game it couldn't afford to lose, pushing the Sun Devils further away from the NCAA Tournament bubble.
CAL'S SHOOTING
Cal is the Pac-12's worst-shooting team from 3-point range, averaging 30 percent from the arc on the season. The 0-fer against Arizona State wasn't not the Bears' first of the season, either. Cal went 0 for 8 in a loss to Portland State on Dec. 21.
The Bears also had a huge discrepancy in free throws, going 11 for 17 while Arizona State was 28 for 37.
''We just weren't aggressive enough to get to the free throw line and they were,'' Jones said.
UP NEXT
Cal plays at No. 19 Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona State hosts Stanford Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|32.3
|Three Point %
|37.4
|68.9
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|1.0
|Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Kimani Lawrence
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|3.0
|Cole Welle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Cole Welle
|10.0
|Jordan Salzman missed layup
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Arizona State
|18.0
|Jordan Salzman missed jump shot, blocked by Cole Welle
|20.0
|+ 1
|Austin McCullough made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Austin McCullough made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Grant Fogerty
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|84
|Field Goals
|21-61 (34.4%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-18 (0.0%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|28-37 (75.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|37
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 8-22
|68.5 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Arizona State 20-9
|83.5 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|D. Coleman G
|14.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|34.3 FG%
|
11
|S. Evans II G
|16.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.6 APG
|38.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Coleman G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|S. Evans II G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.4
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|75.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|33
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/19
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|1
|J. Sueing
|31
|13
|5
|0
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/14
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|3
|M. Lee
|20
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Harris-Dyson
|18
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. McNeill
|34
|2
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|33
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/19
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|1
|J. Sueing
|31
|13
|5
|0
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/14
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|3
|M. Lee
|20
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Harris-Dyson
|18
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. McNeill
|34
|2
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okoroh
|30
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|C. Welle
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Hamilton
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|1
|A. McCullough
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Davis
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|J. Orender
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Anticevich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Winston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|28
|6
|9
|3
|17
|22
|21/61
|0/18
|11/17
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Evans II
|30
|14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/9
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Holder
|31
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/4
|8/8
|1
|1
|R. White
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|10
|M. Mitchell
|19
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|2
|K. Justice
|31
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Evans II
|30
|14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/9
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Holder
|31
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/4
|8/8
|1
|1
|R. White
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|10
|M. Mitchell
|19
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|2
|K. Justice
|31
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lake
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|3
|K. Lawrence
|20
|9
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|3
|R. Martin
|23
|4
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|4
|A. Witherill
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Shibel
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|G. Fogerty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Salzman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|32
|12
|7
|7
|11
|19
|26/51
|4/15
|28/37
|5
|27
-
WISC
MD59
54
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD53
59
Final
-
IOWA
15MICH71
77
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
WINTHR68
72
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH60
58
Final
-
NWEST
PSU57
65
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN60
50
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV66
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK78
83
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG54
76
Final
-
UNF
FGC72
95
Final
-
11WICHST
UCF75
71
Final/OT
-
HOLY
NAVY81
65
Final
-
FAU
ODU64
69
Final
-
TULSA
ECU72
58
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH88
82
Final
-
QUINN
SIENA67
58
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST70
73
Final
-
FIU
CHARLO89
83
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU74
81
Final
-
TROY
GAST83
70
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST80
87
Final
-
NCST
GATECH75
78
Final
-
1UVA
LVILLE67
66
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB77
91
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB62
77
Final
-
WKY
24MTSU64
82
Final
-
ARKLR
LAMON44
48
Final
-
HOW
COPPST78
71
Final
-
HAMP
NORFLK74
71
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU59
70
Final
-
BCU
FAMU89
77
Final
-
TXSA
NTEXAS62
80
Final
-
UTEP
RICE70
76
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF74
85
Final
-
GRAM
ALAM84
74
Final/OT
-
JACKST
ALST60
62
Final
-
SAV
SCST94
81
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA57
75
Final
-
OREG
WASHST76
78
Final
-
10CINCY
TULANE78
49
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP75
51
Final
-
CAL
ARIZST53
84
Final
-
RUT
IND76
69
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH51
74
Final
-
PVAM
ALCORN79
69
Final
-
TEXSO
STHRN90
88
Final
-
VALPO
MOST79
83
Final
-
IDST
MONST101
78
Final
-
LIB
CAMP73
59
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR57
71
Final
-
EILL
PEAY66
73
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV63
72
Final
-
NAU
IDAHO52
66
Final
-
STNFRD
19ARIZ67
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCDAV59
70
Final
-
NDAK
SACST90
73
Final
-
NCOLO
PORTST85
78
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCSB70
69
Final
-
OREGST
WASH77
79
Final