Georgia Tech snaps 7-game skid, beats NC State 78-75

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Through the pain of a winless February, Georgia Tech didn't give up on a season going nowhere.

Finally, a long-awaited reward came with the end of the regular season only two days away.

Tadric Jackson scored 22 points, Ben Lammers added 20, including eight straight late in the game, and Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State 78-75 on Thursday night to end its seven-game losing streak.

''For us it validated that we are getting better,'' said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

Georgia Tech (12-18, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost 11 of 12 before taking its first win since beating Syracuse on Jan. 31.

''We've had a fair amount of close games in the past that didn't turn our way,'' Lammers said. ''... We knew we were improving.''

Josh Okogie had 18 points for Georgia Tech, including a 3-pointer for a 78-72 lead. Braxton Beverly cut the lead to three points with a 3-pointer but missed two 3s on the Wolfpack's final possession.

''I thought I had `em,'' Beverly said. ''The shots just didn't go in.''

N.C. State (20-10, 10-7), perhaps looking past the Yellow Jackets, had its four-game winning streak end.

''I think we got a little too ahead of ourselves tonight,'' Beverly said. ''In this conference, you can't take a night off. You'll get beat.''

Allerik Freeman scored 19 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead the Wolfpack. Omer Yurtseven had 17 points and nine rebounds.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and Torin Dorn, who had 18 points, were called for technical fouls. Keatts said he didn't know why either foul was called.

Keatts quickly shifted his focus to the Wolfpack's final regular-season game against Louisville.

''My message was one game doesn't define you,'' Keatts said. ''We've been playing great basketball. ... We lost tonight, so what do you do? Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that. We have to get ready for Louisville on Saturday.''

N.C. State took its last lead at 72-71 on a jumper by Dorn. Lammers answered with a basket and added a layup on Georgia Tech's next possession for a 75-72 lead, giving him eight straight points for the Yellow Jackets.

Yurtseven blocked a shot by Okogie on Georgia Tech's first possession, and the Wolfpack scored the game's first seven points. Jackson and Moses Wright committed turnovers before the Yellow Jackets' first points on a 3-pointer by Jackson.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: A mistake turned momentum away from the Wolfpack midway through the second half. N.C. State led 48-40 before Dorn missed a jam. Georgia Tech scored the next seven points to pull to within one point at 48-47. After shooting at least 50 percent from the field in five straight games, the Wolfpack made 29 of 65 shots (44.6 percent).

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets made only 8 of 17 free throws and committed 14 turnovers. The struggles in the backcourt became a glaring problem after starting point guard Jose Alvarado was lost for the season with a fractured left elbow on Feb. 11 against Duke. Even so, the second-half improvement was obvious. After having 11 turnovers with six assists in the first half, the Yellow Jackets had 12 assists with only three turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

LAMMERS SHINES

After playing through a sprained right ankle for most of the season, Lammers finally is close to full health. It shows on the court. The 6-foot-10 senior center set a career high with seven assists while making 9 of 13 shots from the field and leading the Yellow Jackets with nine rebounds and four steals.

''That's what we expected Ben Lammers to be,'' Pastner said.

MILESTONE

The win was the 200th of Pastner's career at Memphis and Georgia Tech. He is 200-107, including 33-34 in his second season at Georgia Tech.

UP NEXT

N.C. State hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Georgia Tech closes the regular season by hosting Wake Forest on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Johnson
B. Lammers
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
44.7 Field Goal % 46.6
43.9 Three Point % 22.2
62.9 Free Throw % 72.8
  Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech 2.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Abdul-Malik Abu 7.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie 16.0
+ 3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Braxton Beverly 22.0
  Torin Dorn missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tadric Jackson 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie 58.0
  Braxton Beverly missed layup, blocked by Tadric Jackson 58.0
Team Stats
Points 75 78
Field Goals 29-65 (44.6%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 15 20
Team 9 4
Assists 15 18
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 19 10
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
12
A. Freeman G
19 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Jackson G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 20-10 383775
home team logo Georgia Tech 12-18 314778
O/U 145.5, GATECH +2.5
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
O/U 145.5, GATECH +2.5
McCamish Pavilion Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 20-10 81.4 PPG 39.6 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Georgia Tech 12-18 64.9 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
12
A. Freeman G 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.5 APG 36.9 FG%
1
T. Jackson G 11.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.9 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Freeman G 19 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
1
T. Jackson G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
44.6 FG% 51.6
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
83.3 FT% 47.1
NC State
Starters
A. Freeman
T. Dorn
O. Yurtseven
B. Beverly
M. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 40 19 0 1 2 0 4 2 7/16 3/4 2/2 0 0
T. Dorn 29 18 7 2 1 0 0 3 7/15 0/2 4/4 5 2
O. Yurtseven 35 17 9 1 0 1 0 2 7/16 1/1 2/4 0 9
B. Beverly 37 13 2 6 1 0 1 3 5/8 3/5 0/0 2 0
M. Johnson 18 4 1 5 1 0 5 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
S. Hunt
A. Abu
L. Freeman
L. Batts Jr.
S. Newman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hunt 21 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 2
A. Abu 11 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
L. Freeman 5 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Batts Jr. 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 26 15 7 1 11 19 29/65 7/14 10/12 11 15
Georgia Tech
Starters
T. Jackson
B. Lammers
J. Okogie
E. Cole
M. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jackson 39 22 5 5 1 1 3 2 10/19 2/4 0/0 0 5
B. Lammers 38 20 9 7 4 2 1 3 9/13 0/0 2/2 4 5
J. Okogie 40 18 6 2 1 0 5 0 6/11 3/4 3/6 1 5
E. Cole 31 7 5 0 0 1 1 3 3/5 0/0 1/4 3 2
M. Wright 23 4 4 1 0 2 4 2 1/9 0/3 2/4 2 2
Bench
B. Alston
A. Gueye
S. Ogbonda
J. Moore
J. Brown
C. Haywood II
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Alston 27 7 1 3 0 0 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/1 0 1
A. Gueye 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 30 18 6 7 14 10 32/62 6/12 8/17 10 20
