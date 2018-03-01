UVA
LVILLE

No Text

Hunter's 3 helps No. 1 Virginia edge Louisville 67-66

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer as time expired gave No. 1 Virginia a 67-66 victory over Louisville on Thursday night in a wild finish that made the Cavaliers the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to go 9-0 on the road in league play.

Needing everything to overcome an energized Cardinals squad desperate for a statement victory, the Cavaliers (27-2, 16-1) tied the game at 58 with 2 minutes left and overcame another five-point deficit in the final minute. Louisville led 66-64 and tried to inbounds with .9 seconds left, but Virginia got the ball after Deng Adel was called for traveling on the baseline.

After a timeout, Hunter got the ball and sank a long 3 that banked in at the horn, sparking a wild dog pile of Cavaliers celebrating in front of Louisville bench.

Ty Jerome scored 21 points while Devon Hall and Kyle Guy each had 10 and Hunter seven as Virginia became the first ACC team with perfect road league record since Duke (8-0) in the 2011-12 season.

Adel had 18 points for Louisville (19-11, 9-8).

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers didn't flinch or fade despite trailing, and stuck with their game plan until getting a final chance that went through. Shooting 56 percent in the second half helped along with holding Louisville to 36 percent after halftime. They also outrebounded the Cardinals 34-27.

Louisville: Facing a tall order against a Cavaliers squad that had beaten them five straight times, the Cardinals had their chances to seal it but missed free throws late before Adel's turnover gave Virginia a final chance. With it went a golden opportunity to get the signature win they needed, one that they let slip away.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Notre Dame in its regular season finale on Saturday.

Louisville closes the regular season Saturday at North Carolina State, which is coached by former Cardinals assistant Kevin Keatts.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Hall
0 G
D. Adel
22 G/F
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
45.6 Field Goal % 44.7
44.6 Three Point % 33.9
88.4 Free Throw % 77.5
+ 3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 0.0
  Offensive foul on Deng Adel 1.0
  Turnover on Mamadi Diakite 1.0
+ 1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Darius Perry 1.0
+ 1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Ty Jerome 5.0
+ 3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Ray Spalding made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 67 66
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 27
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 22 22
Team 1 1
Assists 10 7
Steals 3 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Jerome G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
D. Adel G/F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 1 Virginia 27-2 264167
home team logo Louisville 19-11 323466
O/U 124.0, LVILLE +4.5
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
O/U 124.0, LVILLE +4.5
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Virginia 27-2 67.5 PPG 35.4 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Louisville 19-11 77.2 PPG 39 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
11
T. Jerome G 10.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.8 APG 43.2 FG%
22
D. Adel G/F 15.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.0 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Jerome G 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
22
D. Adel G/F 18 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
42.9 FG% 41.3
42.9 3PT FG% 40.0
68.4 FT% 75.9
Virginia
Starters
T. Jerome
D. Hall
K. Guy
I. Wilkins
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jerome 30 21 1 2 1 0 2 4 6/11 3/5 6/7 0 1
D. Hall 34 10 9 4 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/3 1/3 1 8
K. Guy 37 10 4 2 0 0 1 3 4/13 0/2 2/2 1 3
I. Wilkins 33 7 7 1 0 3 2 2 3/6 0/0 1/1 3 4
J. Salt 23 3 9 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 5
Starters
T. Jerome
D. Hall
K. Guy
I. Wilkins
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jerome 30 21 1 2 1 0 2 4 6/11 3/5 6/7 0 1
D. Hall 34 10 9 4 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/3 1/3 1 8
K. Guy 37 10 4 2 0 0 1 3 4/13 0/2 2/2 1 3
I. Wilkins 33 7 7 1 0 3 2 2 3/6 0/0 1/1 3 4
J. Salt 23 3 9 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 5
Bench
M. Diakite
D. Hunter
N. Johnson
J. Bartley
J. Huff
T. Gross Jr.
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diakite 11 9 0 0 0 0 2 4 4/4 0/0 1/2 0 0
D. Hunter 21 7 3 0 0 1 2 3 2/7 2/3 1/2 2 1
N. Johnson 11 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gross Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 33 10 3 4 11 22 24/56 6/14 13/19 11 22
Louisville
Starters
D. Adel
R. Spalding
Q. Snider
V. King
A. Mahmoud
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Adel 38 18 6 4 0 0 3 0 5/16 2/5 6/8 0 6
R. Spalding 28 16 9 1 1 2 1 4 5/7 0/0 6/9 3 6
Q. Snider 35 13 0 0 0 0 1 1 4/10 3/6 2/2 0 0
V. King 30 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 2
A. Mahmoud 21 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
D. Adel
R. Spalding
Q. Snider
V. King
A. Mahmoud
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Adel 38 18 6 4 0 0 3 0 5/16 2/5 6/8 0 6
R. Spalding 28 16 9 1 1 2 1 4 5/7 0/0 6/9 3 6
Q. Snider 35 13 0 0 0 0 1 1 4/10 3/6 2/2 0 0
V. King 30 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 2
A. Mahmoud 21 2 2 1 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
D. Perry
M. Williams
J. Griffin
J. Nwora
J. Redding
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. McMahon 8 5 1 0 1 0 0 3 1/2 1/1 2/4 1 0
D. Sutton 27 2 4 1 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 4
D. Perry 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2
M. Williams 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nwora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 26 7 3 2 8 18 19/46 6/15 22/29 4 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores