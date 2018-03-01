Hunter's 3 helps No. 1 Virginia edge Louisville 67-66
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer as time expired gave No. 1 Virginia a 67-66 victory over Louisville on Thursday night in a wild finish that made the Cavaliers the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to go 9-0 on the road in league play.
Needing everything to overcome an energized Cardinals squad desperate for a statement victory, the Cavaliers (27-2, 16-1) tied the game at 58 with 2 minutes left and overcame another five-point deficit in the final minute. Louisville led 66-64 and tried to inbounds with .9 seconds left, but Virginia got the ball after Deng Adel was called for traveling on the baseline.
After a timeout, Hunter got the ball and sank a long 3 that banked in at the horn, sparking a wild dog pile of Cavaliers celebrating in front of Louisville bench.
Ty Jerome scored 21 points while Devon Hall and Kyle Guy each had 10 and Hunter seven as Virginia became the first ACC team with perfect road league record since Duke (8-0) in the 2011-12 season.
Adel had 18 points for Louisville (19-11, 9-8).
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers didn't flinch or fade despite trailing, and stuck with their game plan until getting a final chance that went through. Shooting 56 percent in the second half helped along with holding Louisville to 36 percent after halftime. They also outrebounded the Cardinals 34-27.
Louisville: Facing a tall order against a Cavaliers squad that had beaten them five straight times, the Cardinals had their chances to seal it but missed free throws late before Adel's turnover gave Virginia a final chance. With it went a golden opportunity to get the signature win they needed, one that they let slip away.
UP NEXT
Virginia hosts Notre Dame in its regular season finale on Saturday.
Louisville closes the regular season Saturday at North Carolina State, which is coached by former Cardinals assistant Kevin Keatts.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|44.6
|Three Point %
|33.9
|88.4
|Free Throw %
|77.5
|+ 3
|De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome
|0.0
|Offensive foul on Deng Adel
|1.0
|Turnover on Mamadi Diakite
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ty Jerome made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ty Jerome made 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Darius Perry
|1.0
|+ 1
|Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Ty Jerome
|5.0
|+ 3
|Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Ray Spalding made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|66
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|27
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|1 Virginia 27-2
|67.5 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Louisville 19-11
|77.2 PPG
|39 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|42.9
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jerome
|30
|21
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|3/5
|6/7
|0
|1
|D. Hall
|34
|10
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|8
|K. Guy
|37
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/13
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|I. Wilkins
|33
|7
|7
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|4
|J. Salt
|23
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|11
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Hunter
|21
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|1
|N. Johnson
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gross Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|33
|10
|3
|4
|11
|22
|24/56
|6/14
|13/19
|11
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|38
|18
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5/16
|2/5
|6/8
|0
|6
|R. Spalding
|28
|16
|9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|6/9
|3
|6
|Q. Snider
|35
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|V. King
|30
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|A. Mahmoud
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|8
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|0
|D. Sutton
|27
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Williams
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|26
|7
|3
|2
|8
|18
|19/46
|6/15
|22/29
|4
|22
