No. 11 Wichita State needs OT to beat UCF

  • Mar 01, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Wichita State says it wasn't looking past the University of Central Florida, but it did take a while for the 11th-ranked Shockers to get serious about things, beating the Knights 75-71 in overtime on Thursday night.

Shaquille Morris scored 19 points and Conner Frankamp added 16 for Wichita State.

Landry Shamet scored 14 points and had six assists for the Shockers (24-5, 14-3 American Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight.

A.J. Davis led UCF (17-12, 8-9) with 31 points, including a desperation 3-pointer with .7 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime. B.J. Taylor scored 23 for the Knights, who lost their third straight.

''We had some dull moments tonight, but (UCF) really came out and played well,'' Frankamp said. ''We buckled down in overtime and made the stops we had to win the game. Now, I can't wait for Sunday. That's going to be one of the craziest atmosphere's ever. Everyone is super excited about it.''

The Shockers host first-place Cincinnati on Sunday.

Darral Willis nailed a fallaway jumper with 37 seconds left in overtime that gave Wichita State a 72-69 lead. The Shockers made three of four free throws in the final 19 seconds to keep UCF at bay.

''We needed to win a game like this against a team that shot it beautifully,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''Both teams had their moments to shine, but we made just enough plays and finally made a shot and free throws to clinch the game.''

Wichita State trailed 49-44 with 13 minutes left in regulation, but Frankamp scored nine straight points to start the Shockers comeback. Fellow reserve Willis added a three-point play and a layup and Morris finished off the run with two free throws that gave the Shockers a 62-55 lead with just over 5 minutes to play.

UCF clawed back within one when Davis drilled a 3-pointer to make it 64-63 with 1:18 left in the game. Morris answered with a layup to push Wichita State's lead to 66-63.

UCF took it to the Shockers for the first 8 minutes of the game, using a 14-0 spurt to take an early 11-point lead. The Knights scored inside at will, hitting nine of their first 12 shots. Davis added two 3-pointers, including the one that made it 22-11 with 12:20 left in the half.

Wichita State responded with considerably more defensive effort and a 25-7 run to lead 36-29 at halftime.

Big Picture

Wichita State: They won't gain any votes in the national rankings for this win, but that hardly matters. Wichita State has a winner-take-all game for the American Athletic Conference title against No. 10 Cincinnati in their regular season finale Sunday.

UCF: A lot of encouraging signs for UCF, which needed a boost with the American Athletic Conference Tournament a week away. The Knights had played poorly in their last two games, but took it right at the Wichita State at the start of both halves. Davis was as good as any player on the floor offensively and got enough support from Taylor to give the Knights a shot at the upset.

Up next:

Wichita State: Hosts No. 10 Cincinnati on Sunday.

UCF: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.

Key Players
L. Shamet
11 G
A. Davis
3 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
48.7 Field Goal % 44.5
44.4 Three Point % 34.6
84.1 Free Throw % 69.9
  Defensive rebound by Markis McDuffie 0.0
  A.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin 9.0
  Austin Reaves missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus 9.0
+ 2 B.J. Taylor made layup 10.0
+ 1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Dayon Griffin 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Brown 19.0
Team Stats
Points 75 71
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 28 26
Team 3 6
Assists 20 13
Steals 5 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
24
S. Morris C
19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
3
A. Davis F
31 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo 11 Wichita State 24-5 3630975
home team logo UCF 17-12 2937571
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
away team logo 11 Wichita State 24-5 84.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 18.9 APG
home team logo UCF 17-12 62.6 PPG 38.5 RPG 10.8 APG
24
S. Morris C 14.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.3 APG 57.0 FG%
3
A. Davis F 11.7 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.1 APG 43.7 FG%
24
S. Morris C 19 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
3
A. Davis F 31 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
47.0 FG% 41.1
28.6 3PT FG% 41.7
58.3 FT% 65.2
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Morris 38 19 9 3 1 3 1 2 8/18 1/3 2/5 4 5
L. Shamet 36 14 4 6 0 1 1 2 5/11 2/6 2/2 0 4
R. Kelly 33 7 9 2 0 1 1 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 6
A. Reaves 29 3 3 5 1 0 0 1 1/7 0/3 1/2 0 3
Z. Brown 16 2 3 1 2 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Frankamp
D. Willis Jr.
M. McDuffie
R. Nurger
C. Keyser
B. Barney
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Frankamp 35 16 2 2 1 0 1 1 7/15 2/7 0/0 0 2
D. Willis Jr. 14 7 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 3 3
M. McDuffie 17 5 2 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/1 1/2 0 2
R. Nurger 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Keyser 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haynes-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 75 39 20 5 5 7 18 31/66 6/21 7/12 11 28
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 43 31 14 2 2 0 2 4 9/16 6/9 7/11 2 12
B. Taylor 42 23 2 5 0 0 2 2 8/21 3/8 4/6 0 2
C. DeJesus 38 10 2 3 0 0 2 3 3/8 0/0 4/4 0 2
C. Brown 22 2 1 0 0 2 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 1
D. Mumin 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Griffin
R. Ulvydas
N. Laing
T. Allen
M. Douglas
C. McSpadden
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 31 3 7 2 0 0 0 1 1/8 1/7 0/0 1 6
R. Ulvydas 23 2 3 1 1 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
N. Laing 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Allen 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Douglas 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 71 29 13 3 4 8 15 23/56 10/24 15/23 3 26
