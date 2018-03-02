Young's 15 lead Oklahoma past Iowa State 81-60
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Trae Young had 15 points and six assists in what might have been his final home game, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 81-60 on Friday night.
Young, a freshman who leads the nation in scoring and assists, is projected to be a high draft pick if he leaves school. He has said he will sit down with his family after the season to make a decision.
Kameron McGusty scored 18 points and Christian James added 15 for the Sooners (18-12, 8-10 Big 12), who needed the win to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume after a blowout loss to Baylor earlier in the week. It was the first time Oklahoma won by more than 10 points since Jan. 3.
Oklahoma senior Khadeem Lattin scored just one point in his final home game, but the center set the school record for career blocks with a stuff in the first half. He surpassed Al Beal's mark of 230 blocks that had stood since 1980.
Lindell Wigginton scored 20 points for Iowa State (13-17, 4-14), which lost its sixth straight.
The Sooners led 39-32 at halftime, despite Young scoring just seven points on 1-for-9 shooting. Wigginton scored 14 points in the first half, including a poster dunk over Lattin, but the Cyclones shot just 33.3 percent before the break.
Young got it going early in the second half to help the Sooners take control. He made a driving layup to put the Sooners up 48-36, then found McGusty in the corner for a 3-pointer to extend Oklahoma's lead to 15.
A lob from Young to Brady Manek for a dunk put the Sooners up 73-51 with about six minutes remaining. Lattin fouled out and left the game to a standing ovation with 5:47 left to play.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones were without injured starters Nick Weiler-Babb and Solomon Young for the fourth straight game, and they continued to struggle. Iowa State shot just 32.3 percent from the field.
Oklahoma: The Sooners proved they could win without a huge scoring performance from Young. They had lost six straight at one point, but now they have won two of three to get back on track.
UP NEXT
Iowa State will play in the Big 12 Tournament.
Oklahoma will play in the Big 12 Tournament.
---
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|28.0
|Pts. Per Game
|28.0
|9.0
|Ast. Per Game
|9.0
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|40.6
|Three Point %
|35.9
|66.0
|Free Throw %
|85.9
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Shepherd
|14.0
|Jeff Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeff Beverly
|23.0
|Jakolby Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis
|42.0
|Matt Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman
|54.0
|Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Hans Brase
|1:05
|Ty Lazenby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Geha
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|81
|Field Goals
|21-65 (32.3%)
|29-72 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-23 (13.0%)
|7-29 (24.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-27 (55.6%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|44
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|35
|32
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|0
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|5
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 13-17
|73.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Oklahoma 18-12
|86.2 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|L. Wigginton G
|16.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
20
|K. McGusty G
|7.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Wigginton G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|K. McGusty G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|13.0
|3PT FG%
|24.1
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|33
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|8/17
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|3
|J. Beverly
|35
|11
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|3/5
|6
|9
|D. Jackson
|38
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/14
|1/8
|3/5
|1
|6
|C. Lard
|30
|9
|9
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/0
|7/12
|6
|3
|Z. Talley Jr.
|32
|8
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|30
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. James
|33
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/6
|6/6
|1
|2
|T. Young
|32
|15
|5
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2
|5/19
|1/9
|4/4
|2
|3
|K. Doolittle
|25
|6
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|8
|K. Lattin
|15
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Odomes
|12
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|1
|B. Manek
|16
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. McNeace
|19
|8
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|M. Freeman
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Shepherd
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Geha
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lazenby
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Polla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|42
|11
|7
|4
|5
|21
|29/72
|7/29
|16/20
|10
|32
