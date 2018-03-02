IOWAST
Young's 15 lead Oklahoma past Iowa State 81-60

  • Mar 02, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Trae Young had 15 points and six assists in what might have been his final home game, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 81-60 on Friday night.

Young, a freshman who leads the nation in scoring and assists, is projected to be a high draft pick if he leaves school. He has said he will sit down with his family after the season to make a decision.

Kameron McGusty scored 18 points and Christian James added 15 for the Sooners (18-12, 8-10 Big 12), who needed the win to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume after a blowout loss to Baylor earlier in the week. It was the first time Oklahoma won by more than 10 points since Jan. 3.

Oklahoma senior Khadeem Lattin scored just one point in his final home game, but the center set the school record for career blocks with a stuff in the first half. He surpassed Al Beal's mark of 230 blocks that had stood since 1980.

Lindell Wigginton scored 20 points for Iowa State (13-17, 4-14), which lost its sixth straight.

The Sooners led 39-32 at halftime, despite Young scoring just seven points on 1-for-9 shooting. Wigginton scored 14 points in the first half, including a poster dunk over Lattin, but the Cyclones shot just 33.3 percent before the break.

Young got it going early in the second half to help the Sooners take control. He made a driving layup to put the Sooners up 48-36, then found McGusty in the corner for a 3-pointer to extend Oklahoma's lead to 15.

A lob from Young to Brady Manek for a dunk put the Sooners up 73-51 with about six minutes remaining. Lattin fouled out and left the game to a standing ovation with 5:47 left to play.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were without injured starters Nick Weiler-Babb and Solomon Young for the fourth straight game, and they continued to struggle. Iowa State shot just 32.3 percent from the field.

Oklahoma: The Sooners proved they could win without a huge scoring performance from Young. They had lost six straight at one point, but now they have won two of three to get back on track.

UP NEXT

Iowa State will play in the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma will play in the Big 12 Tournament.

Key Players
L. Wigginton
T. Young
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
41.0 Field Goal % 42.3
40.6 Three Point % 35.9
66.0 Free Throw % 85.9
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Shepherd 14.0
  Jeff Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeff Beverly 23.0
  Jakolby Long missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis 42.0
  Matt Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Freeman 54.0
  Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Hans Brase 1:05
  Ty Lazenby missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Geha 1:18
Team Stats
Points 60 81
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 29-72 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 15-27 (55.6%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 44
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 35 32
Team 2 2
Assists 7 11
Steals 0 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 1
5
L. Wigginton G
20 PTS, 3 REB
20
K. McGusty G
18 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Iowa State 13-17
Oklahoma 18-12
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 13-17 73.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 18-12 86.2 PPG 41.5 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
5
L. Wigginton G 16.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.0 APG 40.7 FG%
20
K. McGusty G 7.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.3 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Wigginton G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
20
K. McGusty G 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
32.3 FG% 40.3
13.0 3PT FG% 24.1
55.6 FT% 80.0
Iowa State
Starters
L. Wigginton
J. Beverly
D. Jackson
C. Lard
Z. Talley Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 33 20 3 0 0 0 5 2 8/17 2/6 2/3 0 3
J. Beverly 35 11 15 1 0 0 0 2 4/7 0/2 3/5 6 9
D. Jackson 38 10 7 0 0 0 3 3 3/14 1/8 3/5 1 6
C. Lard 30 9 9 3 0 3 2 2 1/7 0/0 7/12 6 3
Z. Talley Jr. 32 8 9 2 0 0 1 4 4/9 0/2 0/2 0 9
Bench
T. Lewis
H. Brase
J. Long
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Lewis 14 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
H. Brase 12 0 4 0 0 1 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
J. Long 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Total 200 60 48 7 0 4 14 16 21/65 3/23 15/27 13 35
Oklahoma
Starters
K. McGusty
C. James
T. Young
K. Doolittle
K. Lattin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McGusty 30 18 2 0 0 0 1 1 6/12 4/7 2/2 1 1
C. James 33 15 3 3 1 0 0 2 4/10 1/6 6/6 1 2
T. Young 32 15 5 6 3 1 2 2 5/19 1/9 4/4 2 3
K. Doolittle 25 6 10 0 1 1 0 2 3/8 0/1 0/1 2 8
K. Lattin 15 1 4 0 1 1 0 5 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 3
Bench
R. Odomes
B. Manek
J. McNeace
M. Freeman
J. Shepherd
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
M. Thorpe
C. Giles
R. Streller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Odomes 12 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 3/5 0 1
B. Manek 16 9 4 0 0 0 0 2 4/7 1/3 0/0 2 2
J. McNeace 19 8 9 0 1 1 2 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 8
M. Freeman 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Shepherd 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
P. Geha 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lazenby 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
H. Polla 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 42 11 7 4 5 21 29/72 7/29 16/20 10 32
